The Holbrook of Woodstock

SPECIALS MENU

Lunch Entrée

Soup- 1/2 Sand

$13.95

CHEESE BLINTZ

$16.00

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

$14.00

BEEF QUESADILLA

$15.00

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$15.00

CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

$15.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

SMOKED BBQ PULLED PORK

$15.00

Dinner Entrée

MEATLOAF

$25.00

LO MEIN

$26.00

PORK CHOP

$28.00

CARBONARA

$25.00

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$27.00

RED SNAPPER

$27.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$25.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.95

SORBET

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Trifle

$8.00Out of stock

CHZCKE

$7.00Out of stock

PIE

$7.00Out of stock

ORANGE POUND CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

BROWNIE

$8.00

Cobbler

$8.00

MUD PIE

$7.00Out of stock

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Creme Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Canoli

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie n Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Beignets a la mode

$8.00

Brunch Beignets

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

CANOLI

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kid Dilla

$6.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chz Burger

$8.00

Kid Chix Tenders

$7.00

Kid Spag

$7.00

Kids Desserts

Kids Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Sprite

Kids Coke

Kids Water

Kids Sweet tea

Kids Unsweet tea

Kids Arnold Palmer

Kids Milk

BEVERAGE MENU

ADDITIONAL CHARGES

CLUB RED

$20.00

CLUB WHITE

$15.00

CLUB TASTING FEE

$10.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Holbrook Old-Fashioned

$13.00

London Mule

$10.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Grapefruit Rose Martini

$12.00

Flower of Life

$12.00

Black-Eyed Rye

$12.00

Daiquri No. 1

$12.00

SPARKLING & CHAMPAGNE

Charles Bove - BTG

$14.00

Montefrisco - BTG

$8.00

Canard-duchene - BTG

$22.00

Charles Bove - Bottle

$56.00

Montefrisco - Bottle

$32.00

Canard-duchene - Bottle

$88.00

BEER

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Cider

$6.00

Allagash

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Lloyds Light

$6.00

Night on Ponce

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Basement

$6.00

Sweetwater IPA

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Monk's Mead

$22.50

Sweetwater Draft

$6.00

HOUSE WINES

HSE MOSCATO

$8.00

HSE RIESLING

$8.00

HSE PG

$8.00

LE RIME PG

$10.00

HSE SAUV BLANC

$8.00

KOHA

$9.00

HSE CHARDONNAY

$8.00

CHALK HILL CHARD

$10.00

UNSCHACKLED CHARD

$12.00

BELLERUCHE ROSE

$8.00

HSE PINOT NOIR

$8.00

SECRET CELLARS PN

$9.00

BABYLONSTOREN RED BLEND

$10.00

HERESIE RED BLEND

$12.00

PAIRING RED BLEND

$14.00

BONTERRA MERLOT

$8.00

HSE CABERNET

$8.00

LAPIS LUNA CABERNET

$10.00

SECRET CELLARS CAB

$12.00

JUSTIN CAB

$15.00

SEAN MINOR

$10.00

LA FONT ROUGE

$10.00

WHITE BTB

Villa Jolanda Moscato - BTB

$30.00

KREUSCH - BTB

$30.00

Maggio PG - BTB

$30.00

Angelini PG - BTB

$34.00

LeRime PG - BTB

$38.00

JOEL GOTT - BTB

$40.00

Koha SB - BTB

$38.00

Maggio SB - BTB

$30.00

Mohua SB - BTB

$38.00

Maggio Chard - BTB

$32.00

CHALK HILL CHARD - BTB

$38.00

UNSCHACKLED CHARD - BTB

$42.00

Alex Valley Chard - BTB

$44.00

Belleruche Rose - BTB

$32.00

BERTRAND ROSE - BTB

$58.00

Hunt & Harvest - BTB

$52.00

WINE COCKTAILS

Chardonnay Spritzer

$9.00

Pinot Noir Spritzer

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

RED BTB

Maggio PN - BTB

$32.00

Sean Minor PN - BTB

$34.00

SECRET CELLARS PN - BTB

$34.00

Birchino PN - BTB

$58.00

Four Graces PN - BTB

$67.00

Anko Malbec - BTB

$55.00

Wapisa Malbec - BTB

$64.00

Babylonstoren - BTB

$38.00

Gerard Bertrand Heresie - BTB

$46.00

The Pairing RB - BTB

$60.00

J. Lohr Red Blend - BTB

$66.00

Prisoner RB - BTB

$85.00

Chateau Lafont Fourcat - BTB

$51.00

Bonterra Merlot - BTB

$30.00

Maggio Cab Sauv - BTB

$30.00

Lapis Luna Cab Sauv - BTB

$38.00

The Stag - BTB

$54.00

Lodi Estates Cab Sauv - BTB

$60.00

Raeburn - BTB

$62.00

SECRET CELLARS CAB - BTB

$42.00

Valckenberg Red Reisling

$26.00

Domaine Lazeret Rhone Blend - BTB

$215.00

Brotte Shiraz - BTB

$43.00

Austin Hope - BTB

$71.00

the School Cab Sauv - BTB

$60.00

MOCKTAILS

Margie

$5.00

Joany Juice

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$3.95

NA BEVS

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer (Sweet)

$2.50

Arnold Palmer (Unsweet)

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.95

ST. PADDY'S DAY

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

IRISH MULE

$10.00

4 LEAF CLOVER MARTINI

$11.00

SHAMROCK OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

Liquor & Classic Cocktails

Spirits

House Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

The Botanist

$11.00

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00Out of stock

House Tequila

$7.00

Don Pilar Silver

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Four Roses Single Brl

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

St Germain

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Taylor Sm Batch

$40.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

House Scotch

$7.00

Dewars Scotch

$7.00

Johnny Black

$11.00

Macallan 12yr

$21.00

Macallan 15yr

$31.00

Merlet Cognac VS

$8.00

Merlet Cognac VSOP

$10.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Wild Roots

$8.00

BROKER'S

$8.00

Addictivo Anejo

$15.00

Don Pilar Repo

$10.00

Avion Rep

$15.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Stagg Jr.

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$20.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Boulevardier

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Call Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

House Martini

$10.00

Premium Martini

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Premium Margarita

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Paloma

Racheltini

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Promo Cocktail

$6.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

HH Sour

$8.00

HH Old Fash

$10.00

HH New Fashioned

$10.00

House Cocktails

22 Years

Apple ll

Battery Park

Birds Of A Feather Punch

Gin Margot

Guilty Pleasure

Holbrook Resident

Lady Victoria

Lindburg Palace

Not Mescaline

Pagota Martini

Reggae Afternoon

Jawbreaker

Royal Go-Kart

Royal Antidote

Royal Julep

Sweet Afton

To Save Time

True Blue

Hurricane

$8.00

Special Events Menu

Father's Day

Red Snapper

$42.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Chocolate Mousse Torte

Caramelized Bananas

Super Bowl Snacks

Tenders

$10.00

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Seasoned Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

BBQ Sliders

$10.00

Easter

Easter Buffet

$49.00

Easter Buffet - Kids

$25.00

Fourth Of July

Adult

$20.00

Kids

$10.00

Family Fun

Dinner Buffet

$25.00

Kids Buffet

$12.00

Luau

Adults

$39.00

Kids

$15.00

Labor Day

Adults

$29.00

Children

$15.00

Concert Courtyard

Adults

$32.00

Children

$20.00

Oktoberfest

Adults

$36.00

Children

$15.00

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Adult

$36.00

Thanksgiving Kids

$20.00

Christmas Eve/Day

Xmas Day Pot Roast

$25.00

Christmas Eve - Two Lobster Tails

$45.00

Christmas Eve - Two Medallions

$45.00

Christmas Eve - One Tail, One Medallion

$45.00

Christmas Eve - Bread Pudding

Christmas Eve - Double Chocolate

Anniversary Dinner

Crab Dip

Spinach Artichoke

French Onion

Poached Pear

Brook Trout

$45.00

Short Rib

$45.00

Dessert - Chocolate Cake

Super Bowl

Philly Cheese

$14.00

Roast Pork Hoagie

$14.00

Philly Burger

$16.00

KC Ribs

$25.00

KC Burger

$16.00

All-American Burger

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Valentine's Day

Mediterranean Salad

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Raspberry Creme Brulee

ZINNIA

Beverages

Espresso

$2.99

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Red Eye

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

London Fog

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Natalies Juice

$3.50

Milk

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Fiji Water

$2.99

SMOOTHIES

Green Energy Smoothie

$6.50

Mornng Sunrise

$6.50

Berry Blast

$6.50

LUNCH MENU

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

1/2 Turkey & Cheddar

$9.50

Turkey Cheddar

$12.99

1/2 Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Ham Swiss

$12.99

1/2 Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

BLT

$13.00

Chefs Soup

$4.99+

Specials

NATHAN'S

PLAIN

$6.99

w/KRAUT

$5.50

w/ONIONS

$5.50

GRAB-N-GO

Melon Cup

$2.99

Grape Cup

$2.99

Hand Fruit

$1.50

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Tuna Salad Cup

$7.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

LG Garden Salad

$7.99

Sm Garden Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad Cup

$7.99

Egg Salad Cup

$6.99

Chips

$1.50

Turkey Cheddar Wrap

$9.99

Ham Swiss Wrap

$9.99

Cbd Drink

$6.75

Fiji

$2.00

Veggie Cup

$2.99

Boiled Egg Cup

$3.99

Candy/Snacks

$1.50

Fresh Market - Meat

Filet Tenderloin

$28.00

Ground Beef

$12.50

Ribeye

$32.00

Salmon

$14.50

Shrimp

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Pork Chop

$14.50

DELIVERY FEE

$5.00

Fresh Market - Wine

Chardonnay

$31.00

Angelini

$31.00

Koha

$31.00

Lapis Luna

$31.00

Sean Minor

$31.00

Rosé

$31.00

Riesling

$31.00

Moscato

$31.00

Secret Cellars PN

$31.00

Merlot

Pastries

Cookies

$1.99

Brownies

$1.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Bear Claw

$3.99

Long John

$3.99

Danishes

$4.99

Muffins

$4.99

Scones

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Plain Toast

$1.99

Butter Jam Biscuit

$2.25

Croissant

$2.99

Bagel

$3.50

Biscuit Egg Cheese

$5.99

Bagel Egg Cheese

$6.99

Biscuit Bacon Egg Cheese

$6.99

Bagel Bacon Egg Cheese

$7.99

Biscuit Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.99

Bagel Sausage Egg Cheese

$7.99

Biscuit Ham Egg Cheese

$6.99

Bagel Ham Egg Cheese

$7.99

Retail

Okra

$9.00

Chow Chow

$9.00

Jam Large

$10.00

Jam Small

$8.00

Dixie Relish

$9.00

Honey

$7.00

P. Butter

$11.00

Discount Food

Choco Chip Cookie

$1.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.00

Danish

$1.00

Concierge Services

Services

Hospitality Suite

$175.00+

Banquet

Banquet Etc

SHUTTLE SERVICE

Server Fee

$50.00

Residents

AP Residents

Test AP

EL/ IL Guest Meals

Guest Meals

Breakfast

$8.00

Lunch

$12.00

Dinner

$15.00

Room Delivery

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Club Memberships

Gold

Single

$129.00

Household

$189.00

Yearly

$2,079.00

Platinum

Single

$189.00

Household

$249.00

Single Yearly

$2,079.00

CC Dues

Open

$189.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13682 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188

Directions

Gallery
The Holbrook of Woodstock image

Search popular restaurants
Map
