The Holbrook of Woodstock
13682 Highway 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
SPECIALS MENU
Lunch Entrée
Dinner Entrée
Dessert
Ice Cream
$3.95
SORBET
$6.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$7.00Out of stock
CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE
$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Trifle
$8.00Out of stock
CHZCKE
$7.00Out of stock
PIE
$7.00Out of stock
ORANGE POUND CAKE
$7.00Out of stock
BROWNIE
$8.00
Cobbler
$8.00
MUD PIE
$7.00Out of stock
IRISH COFFEE
$9.00
Pecan Pie
$7.00Out of stock
Coconut Creme Pie
$7.00Out of stock
Canoli
$3.00Out of stock
Cookie n Cream
$7.00Out of stock
Beignets a la mode
$8.00
Brunch Beignets
$6.00
Tiramisu
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Pie
$7.00Out of stock
Banana Cream Pie
$7.00Out of stock
Creme Brulee
$7.00Out of stock
CANOLI
$7.00
Kids Menu
Kids Desserts
Kids Drinks
BEVERAGE MENU
ADDITIONAL CHARGES
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SPARKLING & CHAMPAGNE
BEER
HOUSE WINES
HSE MOSCATO
$8.00
HSE RIESLING
$8.00
HSE PG
$8.00
LE RIME PG
$10.00
HSE SAUV BLANC
$8.00
KOHA
$9.00
HSE CHARDONNAY
$8.00
CHALK HILL CHARD
$10.00
UNSCHACKLED CHARD
$12.00
BELLERUCHE ROSE
$8.00
HSE PINOT NOIR
$8.00
SECRET CELLARS PN
$9.00
BABYLONSTOREN RED BLEND
$10.00
HERESIE RED BLEND
$12.00
PAIRING RED BLEND
$14.00
BONTERRA MERLOT
$8.00
HSE CABERNET
$8.00
LAPIS LUNA CABERNET
$10.00
SECRET CELLARS CAB
$12.00
JUSTIN CAB
$15.00
SEAN MINOR
$10.00
LA FONT ROUGE
$10.00
WHITE BTB
Villa Jolanda Moscato - BTB
$30.00
KREUSCH - BTB
$30.00
Maggio PG - BTB
$30.00
Angelini PG - BTB
$34.00
LeRime PG - BTB
$38.00
JOEL GOTT - BTB
$40.00
Koha SB - BTB
$38.00
Maggio SB - BTB
$30.00
Mohua SB - BTB
$38.00
Maggio Chard - BTB
$32.00
CHALK HILL CHARD - BTB
$38.00
UNSCHACKLED CHARD - BTB
$42.00
Alex Valley Chard - BTB
$44.00
Belleruche Rose - BTB
$32.00
BERTRAND ROSE - BTB
$58.00
Hunt & Harvest - BTB
$52.00
WINE COCKTAILS
RED BTB
Maggio PN - BTB
$32.00
Sean Minor PN - BTB
$34.00
SECRET CELLARS PN - BTB
$34.00
Birchino PN - BTB
$58.00
Four Graces PN - BTB
$67.00
Anko Malbec - BTB
$55.00
Wapisa Malbec - BTB
$64.00
Babylonstoren - BTB
$38.00
Gerard Bertrand Heresie - BTB
$46.00
The Pairing RB - BTB
$60.00
J. Lohr Red Blend - BTB
$66.00
Prisoner RB - BTB
$85.00
Chateau Lafont Fourcat - BTB
$51.00
Bonterra Merlot - BTB
$30.00
Maggio Cab Sauv - BTB
$30.00
Lapis Luna Cab Sauv - BTB
$38.00
The Stag - BTB
$54.00
Lodi Estates Cab Sauv - BTB
$60.00
Raeburn - BTB
$62.00
SECRET CELLARS CAB - BTB
$42.00
Valckenberg Red Reisling
$26.00
Domaine Lazeret Rhone Blend - BTB
$215.00
Brotte Shiraz - BTB
$43.00
Austin Hope - BTB
$71.00
the School Cab Sauv - BTB
$60.00
NA BEVS
Water
Sparkling Water
$2.50
Tonic Water
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Root Beer
$2.50Out of stock
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Milk
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Arnold Palmer (Sweet)
$2.50
Arnold Palmer (Unsweet)
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$3.95
ST. PADDY'S DAY
Liquor & Classic Cocktails
Spirits
House Vodka
$7.00
Titos
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
House Gin
$7.00
The Botanist
$11.00
House Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00Out of stock
House Tequila
$7.00
Don Pilar Silver
$9.00
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00
Four Roses
$7.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Four Roses Single Brl
$13.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$14.00
Baileys
$7.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$9.50
St Germain
$7.00
Campari
$8.00
Taylor Sm Batch
$40.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Old Overholt Rye
$9.00
House Scotch
$7.00
Dewars Scotch
$7.00
Johnny Black
$11.00
Macallan 12yr
$21.00
Macallan 15yr
$31.00
Merlet Cognac VS
$8.00
Merlet Cognac VSOP
$10.00
Nolet's
$12.00
Wild Roots
$8.00
BROKER'S
$8.00
Addictivo Anejo
$15.00
Don Pilar Repo
$10.00
Avion Rep
$15.00
Avion Silver
$13.00
Stagg Jr.
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$20.00
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
Boulevardier
Manhattan
$11.00
Old Fashion
$11.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Hurricane
$9.00
Aviation
$10.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Call Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
House Martini
$10.00
Premium Martini
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Margarita
$9.00
Premium Margarita
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Long Island
$10.00
Mojito
$8.00
Negroni
$9.00
Paloma
Racheltini
$10.00
Sidecar
$10.00
White Russian
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Promo Cocktail
$6.00
Car Bomb
$10.00
Gimlet
$9.00
HH Sour
$8.00
HH Old Fash
$10.00
HH New Fashioned
$10.00
House Cocktails
Special Events Menu
Super Bowl Snacks
Fourth Of July
Family Fun
Labor Day
Concert Courtyard
Oktoberfest
Thanksgiving
Christmas Eve/Day
Anniversary Dinner
Super Bowl
Valentine's Day
ZINNIA
Beverages
LUNCH MENU
GRAB-N-GO
Melon Cup
$2.99
Grape Cup
$2.99
Hand Fruit
$1.50
Berry Yogurt Parfait
$4.50
Tuna Salad Cup
$7.99
Chef Salad
$10.99
LG Garden Salad
$7.99
Sm Garden Salad
$4.99
Chicken Salad Cup
$7.99
Egg Salad Cup
$6.99
Chips
$1.50
Turkey Cheddar Wrap
$9.99
Ham Swiss Wrap
$9.99
Cbd Drink
$6.75
Fiji
$2.00
Veggie Cup
$2.99
Boiled Egg Cup
$3.99
Candy/Snacks
$1.50
Fresh Market - Meat
Fresh Market - Wine
Pastries
Breakfast
Retail
Discount Food
Concierge Services
Services
Banquet
Banquet Etc
Residents
AP Residents
EL/ IL Guest Meals
Club Memberships
CC Dues
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
13682 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188
