The Hollywood Hillbilly imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Hollywood Hillbilly Downtown Rogersville TN

review star

No reviews yet

$$

116 EAST MAIN STREET

Rogersville, TN 37857

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Club
Mozz Sticks 5 sticks

Apps

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.75

hand breaded pickles w/your choice of 2 sauces MOVIE QUOTE: Beverly Hills Cop

Fried Pizza

Fried Pizza

$10.50

pepperoni, mozz, marinara on a tortilla, fried on the flat top

Mozz Sticks 5 sticks

Mozz Sticks 5 sticks

$8.50

mozzarella sticks MOVIE QUOTE: The Godfather

Quesadilla Pizza

Quesadilla Pizza

$9.50

pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella cheese MOVIE QUOTE: I made this one up.

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.00

Your choice of patty, topped w/bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese & fried onion ribbons & BBQ ranch on a toasted bun MOVIE QUOTE: Star Wars

Double Burger

Double Burger

$10.50

2 patties your choice of either, American cheese, bacon, pickles, mayo, shredded lettuce on a toasted bun QUOTE: Shakespeare

Garlic Butter Burger

Garlic Butter Burger

$7.50

Your choice of patty, American cheese, cooked in butter and topped w/garlic aioli & fried onion ribbons on a toasted bun MOVIE QUOTE: She Done Him Wrong

Mac & Cheese Burger

$9.50Out of stock
Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

house made mushroom gravy, double swiss, double bacon, caramelized bourbon onions & mayo

Plain Burger

$8.00

patty of your choice w/lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$10.50

Your choice of patty, sauerkraut (Eden Organic Sauerkraut), pastrami, Swiss cheese & bang bang sauce on a toasted bun MOVIE QUOTE: Pee Wee Herman Show

Trash Burger

Trash Burger

$9.50

Your choice of patty, topped w/fried pickles, fried egg, bacon, American cheese, fried baloney and BBQ ranch on a toasted bun MOVIE QUOTE: Forrest Gump

Chicken

Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$9.50
Chicken Wings 8

Chicken Wings 8

$10.00

breaded chicken wings OutKast

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

funnel cake fries

Fish

Fish

$10.00

Salads

GO AHEAD, MAKE MY FRUIT & GARDEN SALAD shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, blueberries, honey mustard dressing & croutons MOVIE QUOTE: Sudden Impact
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

YO ADRIAN! CHEF SALAD! hard boiled egg, Parmesan crisps, dried blueberries & cranberries, crumbled bacon, turkey, ham, Colby Jack cheese, cherry tomatos, green onions, cucumbers & carrot matchsticks on a bed of mixed greens MOVIE QUOTE: Rocky

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$8.00

HASTA LA PASTA SALAD BABY! bow tie pasta, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, onions & Italian dressing MOVIE QUOTE: Terminator 2

Sandwiches

BLTCE

BLTCE

$9.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, fried egg, mayo, on toasted sourdough w/fries MUSIC QUOTE: Naughty by Nature

Club

Club

$14.00

turkey, ham, bacon, pepperoni, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & basil pesto mayo on toasted Sourdough MOVIE QUOTE: Fight Club

Sides Al la Carte

Onion Rings

$2.50

Pasta salad

$4.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.40
Side Fries Season Salt

Side Fries Season Salt

$2.40

Side salad

$4.00

Specials

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

12 hour BBQ pulled pork w/American cheese & pickles!

Chicken Balls

$9.50Out of stock

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp w/Sweet & Sour

$9.00Out of stock
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00Out of stock

WHEN LIFE GETS YOU DOWN, YOU KNOW WHAT YOU GOTTA DO? JUST HAVE A CRAB CAKE! Blue crab jumbo lump meat on a bed of fries!

Donut Burger

Donut Burger

$9.00Out of stock

DOH! NUT BACON CHEESE BURGER! Our picnic patty w/American cheese, bacon, fried egg, top w/frosting! QUOTE: Simpsons

Reuben Eggroll

$10.00Out of stock

Ribeye/Sausage Burger w/Fries

$20.00Out of stock

SS Arancini

$9.00Out of stock

SS Bangers & Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

SS Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

SS Crab Cakes w/fries

$23.00Out of stock

SS Crab Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

SS Frito Pie

$8.50Out of stock

SS Meatball Sub

$8.50Out of stock

SS Tatchos

$9.75Out of stock

Shirts

CC S

$20.00

CC M

$20.00

CC L

$20.00Out of stock

MM S

$20.00

MM M

$20.00

MM L

$20.00Out of stock

ELVIS S

$20.00

ELVIS M

$20.00

ELVIS L

$20.00Out of stock

JD S

$20.00

JD M

$20.00

JD L

$20.00Out of stock

DOLLY S

$20.00

DOLLY M

$20.00

DOLLY L

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markParking
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

One of a kind atmosphere, awesome music and great food!

Website

Location

116 EAST MAIN STREET, Rogersville, TN 37857

Directions

Gallery
The Hollywood Hillbilly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Redbud Deli - Morristown
orange starNo Reviews
345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD MORRISTOWN, TN 37814
View restaurantnext
RedEye Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 37
360 E ANDREW JOHNSON HWY GREENEVILLE, TN 37745
View restaurantnext
Old Oak Taproom
orange star4.7 • 276
665 Erwin Hwy Greeneville, TN 37745
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rogersville
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston