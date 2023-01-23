The Holy Cannoli Shop 1716 Jackson Street Philadelphia, PA 19145
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A unique coffee shop with our own twist on cannolis. New cannoli flavors drop each month. Using all natural, real ingredients. Serving up La Colombe coffee and espresso. Come in and stay a while!
Location
1716 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Gallery
