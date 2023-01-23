  • Home
  • The Holy Cannoli Shop - 1716 Jackson Street Philadelphia, PA 19145
The Holy Cannoli Shop 1716 Jackson Street Philadelphia, PA 19145

1716 Jackson Street

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Cannoli

Original Mini

$3.00

Original Large

$7.00

Flavored Mini

$4.00

Flavored Large

$8.00

Cannoli - Dozen

Mini Dozen - Original

$34.99

Large Dozen - Orignal

$79.99

Mini Dozen - Flavor

$46.99

Large Dozen - Flavor

$89.99

Cannoli - 1/2 Dozen

Mini 1/2 - Original

$16.99

Large 1/2 - Original

$39.99

Mini 1/2 - Flavor

$22.99

Large 1/2 - Flavor

$44.99

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Ricotta Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$6.00

Mediterranean Toast

$8.00

Caprese Toast

$8.00

BAGELS

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Plain Kismet Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

BOWLS

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.50

Yogurt Bowl

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

PASTRIES

COOKIES

$3.50

CROISSANTS

SCONE

$4.00

MUFFIN

QUICK BREAD

$3.75

Brownie

$3.00

Grab & Go

BANANA

$1.00

WAFFLES

Original Waffoli

$8.00

Coconut Waffoli

$9.00

Espresso Waffoli

$9.00

Chocolate Waffoli

$9.00

MISC

LATTE

Iced Latte

$4.75

Hot Latte

$4.50+

CAPPUCCINO

Hot Cap

$3.75+

AMERICANO

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Hot Americano

$3.25+

ESPRESSO

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

DRIP COFFEE

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot DECAF Drip

$2.75+

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

$4.25+

MOCHA

Iced Mocha

$5.25

made with organic chocolate

Hot Mocha

$4.75+

made with organic chocolate

RED EYE

Iced Red Eye

$4.50

Hot Red Eye

$4.00+

CHAI LATTE

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

DIRTY CHAI

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00

made with organic chai tea

Hot Dirty Chai

$5.50+

HOT COCOA

Hot Cocoa

$3.75

housemade with real cocoa & unrefined cane sugar

APPLE CIDER

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Spiced Apple Cider made with freshly pressed apples and no added sugar

TEA

Iced Tea

Out of stock

*Seasonal*

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Organic Tea

MATCHA LATTE

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.75

ITALIAN SODA

Iced Italian Soda

$2.75

GRAB & GO DRINKS

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Kombucha

Lemon-Ginger Shot

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

MISC

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
A unique coffee shop with our own twist on cannolis. New cannoli flavors drop each month. Using all natural, real ingredients. Serving up La Colombe coffee and espresso. Come in and stay a while!

1716 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

