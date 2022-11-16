Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Holy Cow Burgers & Ice Cream

216 Reviews

$

1230 W Park Rd

Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Classic
Yee Haw

Build Your Own

Create your own burger or sandwich from start to finish!
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.48

Your Choices, Built Your Way.

Signature Styles

Classic

Classic

$7.48

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Dill Pickle

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$7.48

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Maple Bacon Jam & Sliced Bacon

Dragon

Dragon

$7.48

Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Fresh Jalapenos, & Dragon Sauce

Shroomin' Swiss

Shroomin' Swiss

$7.48

Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions

Yee Haw

Yee Haw

$7.48

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce

Connie's Farm

Connie's Farm

$7.48

Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Tomato & Fried Egg

Specialty Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$7.48

Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Sliced Bacon

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$7.48

Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce & Dill Pickle

Razorback

Razorback

$7.48

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork & BBQ Sauce

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$7.48

Veggie Bean Burger, Arugula, Tomato & Onion

NEW !! Vivo Chorizo

NEW !! Vivo Chorizo

$7.48

Chorizo Pork & Angus Beef Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion. Comes With Avocado Crema & Chipotle Mayo on the Side.

Loaded Fries

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Fries

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Fries

$8.88

Seasoned Fries, Drizzled With Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Shred Cheese, Crispy Chicken And Chives

BBQ Chicken Fries

BBQ Chicken Fries

$8.88

Seasoned Fries, Drizzled With BBQ Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Shred Cheese, And Chives

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.88

Seasoned Fries, Shred Cheddar Cheese, Covered In House Chili and Chives

Add Your Side

House Fries

House Fries

$3.88

Classic Seasoned Straight Fries

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.88

Classic Waffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.88

Seasoned House Fries or Waffle Fries, Garlic Truffle Oil, Parmesan Sauce & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

$4.88

Seasoned House Fries or Waffle Fries, Bacon Crumble, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch Drizzle

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.88

5 Seasoned Onion Rings

Mac 'N Cheese

Mac 'N Cheese

$3.88

Classic Mac Noodles & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.88

5 Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Grilled Hot Dogs

Build your own Hot Dog from Start to Finish
Grilled Hot Dogs

Grilled Hot Dogs

$2.88

Classic Grilled Hot Dogs Built Your Way from Start to Finish

Chicken Tenders

Classic Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
3 Piece Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$4.88

Three Classic Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.88

Six Classic Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Build Your Own Salad

Build your own salad from start to finish!
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$6.48

Build Your Own Salad from Start to Finish

Classic Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$3.88

Classic Vanilla Shake

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$3.88

Classic Chocolate Shake

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$3.88

Classic Strawberry Shake

Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$3.88

Classic Banana Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

$3.88

Classic Peanut Butter Shake

Gourmet Shakes

S'Mores

S'Mores

$4.98

Toasted Marshmallow Shake blended with Chocolate Syrup and Graham Cracker's

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$4.98

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Cookie Dough Bits, Chocolate Syrup, Topped with Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble

Oreo Crush

Oreo Crush

$4.98

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Oreo Crumble's, Graham Cracker Crumble's, and topped with more Oreo Crumbles and a whole Oreo

Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven

Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven

$4.98

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Peanut Butter and Reese's Pieces topped with Chocolate Syrup and more Peanut Butter

Seasonal Shakes

The Dreamsicle

The Dreamsicle

$5.48

Cool Vanilla Cream Blended With Orange Extract. Topped With Whip Cream And Orange Candies.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.88

Two Chicken Tenders served with a small side of Fries and a Juice Box

Kids Jr Burger

Kids Jr Burger

$5.88

Jr Burger served with a side of Fries and a Juice Box

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.88

Kids Hot Dog served with a side of Fries and a Juice Box

Aquafina Water

20 Oz Bottle
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

Mountain Dew

20 Oz Bottle
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

Turner Tea

Turner's Sweet Tea
$1.98

Turner's Sweet Tea

$1.98
Turner's Iced Tea
$1.98

Turner's Iced Tea

$1.98
Turner's Diet Iced Tea
$1.98

Turner's Diet Iced Tea

$1.98
Turner's Black N Gold Tea
$1.98

Turner's Black N Gold Tea

$1.98
Turner's Strawberry Lemonade
$1.98

Turner's Strawberry Lemonade

$1.98
Turner's Lemonade
$1.98

Turner's Lemonade

$1.98
Turner's Green Tea
$1.98

Turner's Green Tea

$1.98
Turner's Peach Tea
$1.98

Turner's Peach Tea

$1.98

Other Drinks

Mug Rootbeer

Mug Rootbeer

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$1.98

20 Oz Bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1230 W Park Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream image
The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream image

Map
