The Home Plate Bar and Grill of Chattanooga LLC 5611 Ringgold Rd STE 100

review star

No reviews yet

5611 Ringgold Rd STE 100

East Ridge, TN 37412

Order Again

Appetizers

(10) Tasha Boo'sBoneless Wings

$12.00

plain, bbq, lemon pepper, teriyaki and hot

(16) Tiya's Classic Traditional Wings

$24.00

(20) Tasha Boo's Boneless Wings

$24.00

(8) Tiya's Classic Traditional Chicken Wings

$12.00

plain, BBQ, lemon pepper, teriyaki and hot

Christopher's Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Coada's Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Jeff Jackson's Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.00

Lisa's Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Our loaded nachos come with seasoned ground beef, queso, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, green onions, sour cream and cilantro.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Taylor's Tater Skins

$10.00

Skins topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and chives

The Jared Sampler- Pick 3

$12.00

Christopher's Chips & Queso

$5.00

Uncle Roberts Chicken Basket (3 w/fries)

$12.00

Burgers

Big Murph Hot Dog(You Know)

$9.00

beef footlong with your choice of chili, coleslaw, mustard with a side of fries

The Ross Burger

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo with french fries

The Ross Cheese Burger

$11.00

cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, with french fries

Sliders

$9.00

with fries

Nate Dog

$10.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Sandwich's

Beth's Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Calvin's Special Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.00

Eric Patton's Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Ole Buddy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

The Ross Burger

$10.00

Tricky Bricky Club

$10.00

Weekend Special Fish sandwich

$7.00

Grilled cheese

$4.99

Entrees

Chad & Jeremiah's Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Jimmy Mack's Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$18.00

The Hot Rod Pork Chop Plate

$18.00

The Larry (Bear) High 12 ounce Ribeye

$25.00

Ray And Hammer's Hamburger Steak

$12.00

RSVP steak night

$20.00

Weekend SpecialFish plates

$11.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce creaser dressing parmesan cheese and croutons with grilled chicken

Chef Salad

$12.00

ham, turkey, bacon, eggs, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled or fried lettuce, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and shredded cheese

House Salad

$7.00

lettuce tomato cheese and bacon bits

Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ

Bleu Cheese

Garlic Sauce

Honey Mustard

Lemon Pepper

Ranch

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Brunch Menu

Chicken and Waffles

$8.00

French Toast

$6.50

Fried Potato Bowl

$9.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Eggs and Cheese Omelette

$5.00

Garlic Shrimp and Fried Potatoes

$7.00

Brunch Tickets

$30.00

Late Night Menu

Jeff Jackson Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Lisa's Nacho Supreme

$15.00

(8) Tiya's Traditional Wings

$12.00

(16) Tiya's Traditional Wings

$24.00

Taylor's Tater Skins

$10.00

The Nate Dog

$8.00

The Ross Burger

$10.00

The Ross Cheeseburger

$11.00

Beth's Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Nightly special

$5.99

Philly special

$10.00

Set up fee

$20.00

Steak dinner

$25.00

Cobbler

$4.00

Chicken philly

$13.00

Juke box

$10.00

Juke box

$20.00

Uncle Roberts chicken finger basket

$12.00

Special

$7.00

Leggings

$25.00

Shoes

$50.00

Outfits

$50.00

Shorts

$10.00

Buffett

$20.00

Chilli bar

$12.00

Taco bar

$15.00

Soup bar

$15.00

Rental Times

30 Minutes Pool

$3.50

1 Hour Pool

$7.00

Rental Times

30 Minutes Darts

$3.50

1 Hour Darts

$7.00

Shirts

Small

$10.00

Medium

$10.00

Large

$10.00

X-Large

$10.00

2Xl

$12.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$10.00

Koozies

Koozies- can

$5.00

Fee

Door

$5.00

Door- preferred entry

$10.00

Couch reserved

$20.00

Bottle Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

The Home Plate Bar and Grill of Chattanooga is a new sports bar you don't want to miss out on. We have sports on every TV, great food, top of the line pool tables, dart boards, game nights and much more. We are family friendly environment. Stop today you will be blown away by the new and improved Home Plate Bar and Grill.

Location

5611 Ringgold Rd STE 100, East Ridge, TN 37412

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
