Homesteader 100 E 7th St
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Homesteader Cafe was founded by husband and wife team, Megan Kendall and Jeremy Lane. The Homesteader Cafe is an extension of their home, a warm welcome to be part of the community that believes in good food sourced from Kansas City’s farmers and served in simple, well prepared dishes. They strive to use organic, local, grass fed, and free range meats, produce, grains and dairy.
Location
100 E 7th St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallery
