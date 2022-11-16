Main picView gallery

The Hook 3708 State Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3708 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FISH

BASA

$7.99+

CATFISH

$7.99+

WHITING

$9.99+

ORANGE ROUGHIE

$11.99+

WHOLE CATFISH

$16.99

X1 SIDE

BUFFALO

$16.99

Talapia

SHRIMP

8 PC Shrimp

$12.99

X1 DIPPING SAUCE

15 PC Shrimp

$24.50

X2 DIPPING SAUCE

30 PC Shrimp

$49.00

X3 DIPPING SAUCES

PO'BOY SANDWICHES

FISH PO BOY SANDWICH

$9.99

SHRIMP PO BOY SANDWICH

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

COMBO ORDERS

4 PC SHRIMP COMBO

$9.99

X1 SIDE

4 PC FISH COMBO

$9.99+

X1 SIDE

5 PC FISH AND 5 PC SHRIMP

$14.99+

X1 SIDE

SIDES

FRIES

$1.99+

COLESLAW

$1.99+

POTATO SALAD

$1.99+

FRIED OKRA

$1.99+

HUSHPUPPIES

$1.99+

FRIED CORN

$1.99+

MOZERELLA STICKS

$1.99+

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$1.99+

MACARONI SALAD

$1.99+

GREENS

$1.99+

SWEETS

CAKES

$5.00

SEAFOOD FRIES

SHRIMP&CRAWFISH

$10.00+

TACOS

FISH TACOS

$6.50

SHRIMP TACOS

$10.50

SEAFOOD TACOS

$10.50

Specials

Seafood Greens

$5.99

SweetE's Teaz

SweetE's Teaz

$4.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Large Drink

$2.79

Medium Drink

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy. One bite will get you hooked

Location

3708 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tacos N Beer - 1264 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1264 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
MockingBird Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
204 Orchard Street Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Poio Mexican BBQ
orange star4.7 • 18
800 S. 7th street trafficway Kansas City, KS 66105
View restaurantnext
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
orange star4.4 • 44
1800 Genessee Kansas City, MO 64102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Noodle Bar - Kansas City
orange star4.8 • 380
10940 Parallel Pkwy Kansas City, KS 66109
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ - Legends
orange star4.3 • 211
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY KANSAS CITY, KS 66111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston