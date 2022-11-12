The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
140 Reviews
$$
1600 W Cary St
Richmond, VA 23220
Starters
German Style Pretzel
Topped with sea salt and served with spicy brown mustard & beer cheese.
Meatballs Alla Hop
4 house-made meatballs, house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, topped with basil.
Wings
6 wings with your choice of Traditional Buffalo or Korean BBQ Sauce. Served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Pimento & Beef Sliders
3 grilled all beef patties topped with melted pimento cheese, and served on a potato slider bun.
Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks
Topped with roasted fresh garlic, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and Pecorino-Romano. Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
Side Waffle Fries
Tossed in Old Bay seasoning and served with ketchup.
Vegan Breadsticks
Topped with roasted fresh garlic and your choice of vegan cheese. Served with house marinara.
Salads
Small House Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Spinach & White Bean Salad
Italian white beans over baby spinach with grape tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, crumble Feta cheese, garlic, sea salt, and black pepper. Served with a Balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
Hop Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, roasted corn, banana peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ham, grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Ranch dressing.
Create Your Own
12" Create Your Own (Small)
A 12" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.
16" Create Your Own (Large)
A 16" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.
Grandma CYO
12 x 12 square pizza with medium-thick crust and a crunchy bottom, cheese first with choice of sauce on top and your choice of toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.
Sicilian CYO
12 x 18 rectangular pizza with thick crust and a crunchy bottom and your choice of sauce and toppings. 8 slices, feeds 3-6 people.
12" Vegan CYO (Small)
A 12" round pizza with your choice of vegan cheese, hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.
16" Vegan CYO (Large)
A 16" round pizza with your choice of vegan cheese, hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.
14" Gluten-Friendly CYO
14" Gluten-Friendly crust with your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.
12" CYO Half & Half (Small)
A 12" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.
16" CYO Half & Half (Large)
A 16" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.
Hand-Tossed & Thin Crust Specialty Pizza
12" Double Rainbow
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pineapple, jalapenos, and pickled red onion.
16" Double Rainbow
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pineapple, jalapenos, and pickled red onion.
12" Music City Miracle
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, hot chicken, red onion, dill pickles, and bleu cheese crumbles.
16" Music City Miracle
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, hot chicken, red onion, dill pickles, and bleu cheese crumbles.
12" Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Thin crust, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, chili powder, and cilantro.
16" Once Upon A Time in Mexico
Thin crust, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, chili powder, and cilantro.
12" Sausagefest
Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and mushrooms.
16" Sausagefest
Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and mushrooms.
12" Super Trooper
Thin crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, Pecorino-Romano, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms, and truffle oil.
16" Super Trooper
Thin crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, Pecorino-Romano, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms, and truffle oil.
12" The Green Mile
Thin crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and roasted cashews.
16" The Green Mile
Thin crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and roasted cashews.
12" Vegan Girlfriend
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.
16" Vegan Girlfriend
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.
12" Whitey Bulger
Hand-tossed crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.
16" Whitey Bulger
Hand-tossed crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.
12" Greek God
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
16" Greek God
Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
12" Pickle Back (Vegan)
Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), soy chorizo, dill pickles, and a hot pepper relish swirl.
16" Pickle Back (Vegan)
Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), soy chorizo, dill pickles, and a hot pepper relish swirl.
12" Golden Girl
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.
16" Golden Girl
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.
12" #1 Stunna
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.
16" #1 Stunna
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.
12" Clarence & Alabama
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.
16" Clarence & Alabama
Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.
12" Weekly Special Pie
"The Quick and the Dead" Our thin crust topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar-jack, roasted corn, ham, green peppers, white onion, and a cilantro-lime aioli swirl!
16" Weekly Special Pie
"The Quick and the Dead" Our thin crust topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar-jack, roasted corn, ham, green peppers, white onion, and a cilantro-lime aioli swirl!
Grandma & Sicilian Specialty Pizza
#1 Stunna
Our Sicilian-style crust topped with hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red pepper, superfine ricotta, and chili flakes.
Clarence & Alabama
Our Sicilian-style crust topped with hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, baby arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.
Golden Girl
Our Grandma-style crust topped with mozzarella, striped with hand-crushed tomato sauce on top, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.
Gluten-Friendly Specialty Pizza
GF Double Rainbow
Gluten-Friendly crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, salami, and pickled red onions.
GF Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Gluten-friendly crust, Cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro, chili powder, lime aioli.
GF Whitey Bulger
Gluten-friendly crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.
GF Golden Girl
Gluten-friendly crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.
GF Sausagefest
Gluten-friendly crust with white sesame seeds, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed onions & peppers, and mushrooms.
GF Clarence & Alabama
Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, baby arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.
GF Super Trooper
Gluten-friendly crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, button, shiitake, and portabella mushrooms, and truffle oil.
GF Vegan Girlfriend
Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.
GF Greek God
Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, and crumbled Feta cheese.
GF The Green Mile
Gluten-friendly crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, and roasted cashews.
GF Pickle Back (Vegan)
Gluten-friendly crust with white sesame seeds, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), dill pickles, soy chorizo, and hot pepper relish swirl.
GF #1 Stunna
Gluten-friendly crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.
Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
Ham, Salami, and pepperoni on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, mayo and hot pepper relish.
Meatball Sandwich
4 house-made meatballs on a toasted sub roll with house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, and basil.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, sea salt, and black pepper, served on a toasted sub roll.
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Beer Brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and hand-crushed tomato sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced beefsteak topped with sautéed peppers, onions, melted American cheese, mayo, and romaine lettuce on a toasted sub roll.
Calzones
Broccoli, Cheddar, Roasted Red Pepper Calzone
Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and cheddar-jack. Served with a side of house red sauce.
Chicken, Artichoke, Mushroom Calzone
Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms. Served with a side of house red sauce.
Ratatouille Calzone
Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, Ratatouille ( Squash, eggplant, zucchini, onion, garlic, tomato, and herbs. Served with a side of house red sauce.
Sausage, Salami, & Honey Calzone
Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, and honey. Served with a side of house red sauce.
Create Your Own Calzone
Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, and your choice of up to 3 toppings. Served with a side of house red sauce.
Dipping Sauces
Drinks
Coca Cola 20 Oz Bottle
Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle
Dr. Brown's Extra Dry Ginger Ale 12oz can
Fiji Water
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5oz
IBC Root Beer 12oz
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Fruit Punch
La Croix Apple Cranberry 12oz can
La Croix Cherry Lime 12oz can
Mexican Coke
Tropicana Orange Juice 10 Oz
Tropicana Cranberry Juice 10 oz
Sprite 20 Oz Bottle
Liquid Death Mango
Boylan Black Cherry Soda 12 Oz Bottle
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Sweets
Nightingale Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
Chcocolate Chip Cookie, and Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
Nightingale Classic Ice Cream Sandwich
Chocolate Brownie Cookies, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Nightingale Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich
Peanut Butter Cookies, Banana Ice Cream, Half-dipped in Chocolate
Whisk Salted Caramel Blondie
Chewy brown sugar cake, semisweet chocolate, salted caramel sauce, white chocolate curls.
Whisk Double Chocolate Brownie
Dark, bitter, and semisweet chocolate, topped with ganache and cocoa nibs.
Whisk Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dark chocolate pieces, salty and sweet
Specials
Secret Menu
Buffalo Chicky Tendies
Breaded and fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and served with cucumber slices and Ranch dressing for dipping.
Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Waffle Fries
Waffles fries seasoned with Old Bay and then baked with jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing.
FRANKENPIZZA!
Our Sicilian-style crust with 1/3 prepared as Roasted Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks, and 2/3 prepared as a pepperoni pizza. Served with Ranch dressing and house marinara for dipping.
VEGAN FRANKENPIZZA!
Our Sicilian-style crust with 1/3 prepared as Udderless vegan cheese & garlic Breadsticks, and 2/3 prepared as a vegan pepperoni pizza. Served with vegan Ranch dressing and house marinara for dipping. (contains cashews)
Combo Deals
16" Two Topping Pizza & 12pk PBR
A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a 12 pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon Cans. Must present valid ID.
16" Two Topping Pizza & Bottle of Red Wine
A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a bottle of La Fiera Montepulciano. Must present valid ID.
16" Two Topping Pizza & Bottle of White Wine
A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a bottle of Annalisa Pinot Grigio. Must present valid ID.
Chips & Such
Brunch
12" Breakfast Pizza
Our 12" hand-tossed crust topped with taco sauce, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, cheddar-jack, corn, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, and chili powder. With your choice of protein.
12” Vegan Breakfast Pizza
Our 12" hand-tossed crust topped with taco sauce, Just Egg, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews) corn, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, and chili powder. With your choice of protein.
Beer A-B
Alewerks Tangerine Ale 6pk 12oz bottle
Alewerks Tavern Brown Ale 6pk 12oz Bottles
Alewerks Weekend Lager 6pk 12 oz bottles
Alewerks Giant Peach IPA 4 PK 16 Oz Cans
Ace Mango Cider 6pk 12 Oz cans
Bitburger Pils 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bell's Kalamazoo Stout 6 Pk 12 Oz Bottles
Ballad Balladeer IPA 6pk 12 oz bottles
Ballad Love Wins Wheat IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bell's Oberon 6 Pk 12 oz Bottles
Bells Two Hearted 6pk 12 oz bottles
Bell's Light Hearted Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Bingo Lager 16oz cans 6 pk
Bold Rock Apple 6pk 12 oz bottles
Bell's Flamingo Fighter Flight 12 Pk Cans
Buskey Dry Cider 4pk 16 oz cans
Athletic Non-Alcoholic IPA 12 oz Cans 6pk
Bell’s Light Hearted Ale 12 oz Cans 6 pk
Bell’s Two Hearted Ale 12 oz Cans 12 pk
Bell's Official Hazy IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans
Anderson Valley Framboise Rose Gose 12 Oz 6 Pk Cans
Ardent IPA X 4pk 16 oz Cans
Bold Rock Pineapple 6pk 12 oz Bottles
Bold Rock Watermelon 6pk 12 oz Bottles
Bitburger Dry Hopped Zwickl 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bingo Dry Crispy Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Boulevard Space Camper IPA 6 PK 12 oz cans
Bell's Two Hearted Ale 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
21st Amendment El Sully 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
21st Amendment Brew Free Blood Orange 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Ballad Lemon Strawberry Sour 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bingo Buddy Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bingo Rail Pass Pilsner 4 Pk 16 oz Cans
Bingo Costa Chica Mexican Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Bingo Free Space Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz
Bingo Oktoberfest Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz
Ballad Just Pressed Lime Ginger Sour 6 Pk 12 Oz
Ballad Blood Orange 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Ballad Double Brown Ale 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Ballad Kolsch 6 Pk 12 Oz
Beer C-D
Beer E-J
Famosa 12pk 12 oz cans
Firestone Mind Haze 6pk 12 oz cans
Graft Birds Of Paradise 4 pk 12 oz cans
Graft Field Day Rhubarb Cider 4 Pk 12 oz Cans
Green Flash West Coast IPA 6pk 12 oz cans
Hamms 6pk 16 oz cans
Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat 4 pk 16 oz cans
Hardywood Richmond Lager 6 pk 12 oz Bottles
Firestone Hopnosis IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Hardywood Tropic Like It's Hot Sour 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Glutenberg Gluten-free IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Firestone Mind Haze IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Beer K-P
Legend Brown 6pk 12 oz bottles
Lone Star 6pk 12 oz bottles
Mahou 12pk 8.4 oz bottles
Miller High Life 6pk 7oz btl
Naragansett 6 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Naragansett Lager 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans
National Bohemian 6 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Old Milwaukee 12pk 12 oz cans
Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Night Shift Santilli American IPA 4 pk 16 oz Cans
Night Shift Nite Lite Craft Light Lager 4 pk 16 oz Cans
Long Drink Citrus Soda 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier 4 Pk 16.9 Oz
Port City Downright Pilsner 6 Pk 12 Oz
New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
New Realm Oaxaca Choca Chocolate Stout 4 Pk 16 Oz
New Realm Tropic Dream Fruited Wheat Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz
Beer Q-T
Stone Peak Conditions Hazy DIPA 6pk 12 oz cans
Stone IPA 12 oz Cans 6 Pk
Three Floyd's Zombie Dust 6pk 12 oz cans
Three Floyd's Lazer Snake IPA 6 Pk12 oz cans
Three Notch'd Big Slice IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans
Three Floyd's Gumballhead 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 12 Pk Variety
Three Notch'd Local Lager 6 pk 12 Oz Cans
Three Notch'd Firefly Night Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Stone Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Three Floyd's Alpha King 6 Pk 12 Oz Bottles
Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing IPA 6 Pk 12 oz Cans
Three Notch'd 40 Mile APA 6 Pk 12 oz Cans
Stone Ruinten Triple IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans
Troegs Field Study IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Three Floyd's Barbarian Haze IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Stone Fear. Movie. Lions Hazy Double IPA 4 Pk 16oz Cans
Stone Delicious IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz
Stone Enjoy By 10.31.22 Hazy IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans
Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz
Two Roads Two Juicy Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz
Two Roads Cloud Sourced Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz
Three Notch'd Minute Man IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz
Schlafly Pumpkin Ale 6 pk 12 oz Bottles
Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager 6 Pk 12 Oz
Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Sweetwater G13 IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Sweetwater 420 Imperial IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
Beer U-Z
VBC Elbow Patches 6pk 12 oz cans
VBC Gorgeous IPA 4 Pk 16 oz cans
VBC Free Verse 6pk 12 oz cans
VBC Saving Daylight 6pk 12 oz cans
White Claw Mango 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans
White Claw Watermelon 6 Pk 12 oz Cans
VBC Be Kind Pineapple Express IPA 4 Pk 16 oz Cans
Canned Cocktails
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Yerba Mate
Snowing in Space Afternoon D'Lite Nitro Cold Brew 12 oz can
Nitro Cold Brew Smooth with natural notes of chocolate & cherry
Snowing in Space Big Blue Nitro Cold Brew Can
Nitro Cold Brew-Light Roast Black Coffee- Unsweetened
Snowing in Space Nom Nom Nitro Cold Brew Can
Nitro Cold Brew - Dark Roast Black Coffee - Unsweetened
Snowing in Space Gimme Dat Cold Brew Can
Growlers
Three Notch'd Local Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Flying Dog Hop Electric IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Ballad Balladeer IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Austin EastCiders Cherry Lime 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Nightshift Nite Lite Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Parkway Flat Top Lager 64 oz Growler Fill
Parkway Flat Top Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA 64 Oz Growler Fill
Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler
Single Beers
White Claw Mango 19.2oz
Lagunitas IPA 19.2 Oz can
PBR 12oz can
White Claw Black Cherry 24 Oz Cans
White Claw Mango 24 oz can
Three Notch'd Passion Fruit Gose 16 Oz Can
Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale 19.2 Oz Can
Bell's Two Hearted 19.2 Oz
Old Milwaukee Can
Hardywood Richmond Lager 16oz Can
White Claw Watermelon 19.2 Oz Can
Firestone Mind Haze IPA 19.2 Oz Can
White Claw Surge Blackberry 16 Oz Cans
New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA
Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA 19.2 Oz
New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA 12oz Can
Wine
BT Annalisa Pinot Grigio
BT Senda Verde Albarino
BT Catena Malbec
BT La Fiera Montepulciano
BT Prodigo Sangiovese
BT Santa Julia Brut Rose
BT Simonet Blanc De Blancs
BT Barnard Griffin Chardonnay
BT The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Tiamo Prosecco
BT Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
BT Dante Pinot Noir
Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner
Broadbent Vinho Verde N/V
Broadbent Vinho Verde Can
Santa Julia Tintillo Can
BT Tiamo Prosecco 200ml
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
We deliver beer!
1600 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220