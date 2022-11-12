The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

16" Create Your Own (Large)
12" Create Your Own (Small)
Golden Girl

Starters

German Style Pretzel

$6.00

Topped with sea salt and served with spicy brown mustard & beer cheese.

Meatballs Alla Hop

$11.00

4 house-made meatballs, house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, topped with basil.

Wings

$12.00

6 wings with your choice of Traditional Buffalo or Korean BBQ Sauce. Served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Pimento & Beef Sliders

$13.00

3 grilled all beef patties topped with melted pimento cheese, and served on a potato slider bun.

Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks

$10.00

Topped with roasted fresh garlic, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and Pecorino-Romano. Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Tossed in Old Bay seasoning and served with ketchup.

Vegan Breadsticks

$10.00

Topped with roasted fresh garlic and your choice of vegan cheese. Served with house marinara.

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Spinach & White Bean Salad

$12.00

Italian white beans over baby spinach with grape tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, crumble Feta cheese, garlic, sea salt, and black pepper. Served with a Balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Hop Chef Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, roasted corn, banana peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ham, grilled chicken, bacon, shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Ranch dressing.

Create Your Own

12" Create Your Own (Small)

$13.00

A 12" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

16" Create Your Own (Large)

$16.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.

Grandma CYO

$17.00

12 x 12 square pizza with medium-thick crust and a crunchy bottom, cheese first with choice of sauce on top and your choice of toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.

Sicilian CYO

$22.00

12 x 18 rectangular pizza with thick crust and a crunchy bottom and your choice of sauce and toppings. 8 slices, feeds 3-6 people.

12" Vegan CYO (Small)

$13.00

A 12" round pizza with your choice of vegan cheese, hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

16" Vegan CYO (Large)

$16.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of vegan cheese, hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

14" Gluten-Friendly CYO

$18.00

14" Gluten-Friendly crust with your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.

12" CYO Half & Half (Small)

$13.00

A 12" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 4 slices, feeds 1-2 people.

16" CYO Half & Half (Large)

$16.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of hand-tossed or thin crust, choice of sauce, and toppings. 6 slices, feeds 2-4 people.

Hand-Tossed & Thin Crust Specialty Pizza

12" Double Rainbow

$17.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pineapple, jalapenos, and pickled red onion.

16" Double Rainbow

$21.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pineapple, jalapenos, and pickled red onion.

12" Music City Miracle

$17.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, hot chicken, red onion, dill pickles, and bleu cheese crumbles.

16" Music City Miracle

$21.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, hot chicken, red onion, dill pickles, and bleu cheese crumbles.

12" Once Upon a Time in Mexico

$16.00

Thin crust, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, chili powder, and cilantro.

16" Once Upon A Time in Mexico

$20.00

Thin crust, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, chili powder, and cilantro.

12" Sausagefest

$17.00

Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and mushrooms.

16" Sausagefest

$21.00

Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and mushrooms.

12" Super Trooper

$17.00

Thin crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, Pecorino-Romano, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms, and truffle oil.

16" Super Trooper

$21.00

Thin crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, Pecorino-Romano, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms, and truffle oil.

12" The Green Mile

$19.00

Thin crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and roasted cashews.

16" The Green Mile

$23.00

Thin crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and roasted cashews.

12" Vegan Girlfriend

$18.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.

16" Vegan Girlfriend

$22.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.

12" Whitey Bulger

$17.00

Hand-tossed crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.

16" Whitey Bulger

$21.00

Hand-tossed crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.

12" Greek God

$19.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

16" Greek God

$23.00

Hand-tossed crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

12" Pickle Back (Vegan)

$21.00

Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), soy chorizo, dill pickles, and a hot pepper relish swirl.

16" Pickle Back (Vegan)

$25.00

Hand-tossed white sesame seed crust, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), soy chorizo, dill pickles, and a hot pepper relish swirl.

12" Golden Girl

$17.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

16" Golden Girl

$21.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

12" #1 Stunna

$21.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.

16" #1 Stunna

$25.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.

12" Clarence & Alabama

$20.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.

16" Clarence & Alabama

$24.00

Choice of thin or hand-tossed crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.

12" Weekly Special Pie

$17.00

"The Quick and the Dead" Our thin crust topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar-jack, roasted corn, ham, green peppers, white onion, and a cilantro-lime aioli swirl!

16" Weekly Special Pie

$21.00

"The Quick and the Dead" Our thin crust topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar-jack, roasted corn, ham, green peppers, white onion, and a cilantro-lime aioli swirl!

Grandma & Sicilian Specialty Pizza

#1 Stunna

$26.00

Our Sicilian-style crust topped with hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red pepper, superfine ricotta, and chili flakes.

Clarence & Alabama

$25.00

Our Sicilian-style crust topped with hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, baby arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.

Golden Girl

$21.00

Our Grandma-style crust topped with mozzarella, striped with hand-crushed tomato sauce on top, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Gluten-Friendly Specialty Pizza

GF Double Rainbow

$23.00

Gluten-Friendly crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, salami, and pickled red onions.

GF Once Upon A Time In Mexico

$22.00

Gluten-friendly crust, Cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro, chili powder, lime aioli.

GF Whitey Bulger

$23.00

Gluten-friendly crust, garlic & oil, mozzarella, fontina, and clams.

GF Golden Girl

$23.00

Gluten-friendly crust, mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

GF Sausagefest

$23.00

Gluten-friendly crust with white sesame seeds, house red sauce, mozzarella, Guinness beer brats, sauteed onions & peppers, and mushrooms.

GF Clarence & Alabama

$24.00

Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, baby arugula, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, and balsamic reduction.

GF Super Trooper

$23.00

Gluten-friendly crust, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, button, shiitake, and portabella mushrooms, and truffle oil.

GF Vegan Girlfriend

$24.00

Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, Teese vegan cheese, and ratatouille.

GF Greek God

$25.00

Gluten-friendly crust, house red sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, and crumbled Feta cheese.

GF The Green Mile

$25.00

Gluten-friendly crust, basil pesto, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, and roasted cashews.

GF Pickle Back (Vegan)

$27.00

Gluten-friendly crust with white sesame seeds, house red sauce, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews), dill pickles, soy chorizo, and hot pepper relish swirl.

GF #1 Stunna

$26.00

Gluten-friendly crust, hand-crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and chili flake.

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, Salami, and pepperoni on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, mayo and hot pepper relish.

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

4 house-made meatballs on a toasted sub roll with house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, and basil.

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, sea salt, and black pepper, served on a toasted sub roll.

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$13.00

Beer Brats, sauteed peppers & onions, and hand-crushed tomato sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thin sliced beefsteak topped with sautéed peppers, onions, melted American cheese, mayo, and romaine lettuce on a toasted sub roll.

Calzones

Broccoli, Cheddar, Roasted Red Pepper Calzone

$13.00

Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and cheddar-jack. Served with a side of house red sauce.

Chicken, Artichoke, Mushroom Calzone

$13.00

Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms. Served with a side of house red sauce.

Ratatouille Calzone

$13.00

Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, Ratatouille ( Squash, eggplant, zucchini, onion, garlic, tomato, and herbs. Served with a side of house red sauce.

Sausage, Salami, & Honey Calzone

$13.00

Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, salami, and honey. Served with a side of house red sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone

$13.00

Our house-made dough served baked or fried with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, and your choice of up to 3 toppings. Served with a side of house red sauce.

Dipping Sauces

Side Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Side Hop Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side House Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Side Parmesan

$1.00

Side Red Pepper Flakes

Drinks

Coca Cola 20 Oz Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle

$2.99

Dr. Brown's Extra Dry Ginger Ale 12oz can

$1.59

Fiji Water

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5oz

$3.49Out of stock

IBC Root Beer 12oz

$1.99Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.29

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.29

La Croix Apple Cranberry 12oz can

$2.49

La Croix Cherry Lime 12oz can

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$2.49

Tropicana Orange Juice 10 Oz

$1.99

Tropicana Cranberry Juice 10 oz

$1.99

Sprite 20 Oz Bottle

$2.99

Liquid Death Mango

$2.99

Boylan Black Cherry Soda 12 Oz Bottle

$2.79

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Sweets

Nightingale Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99

Chcocolate Chip Cookie, and Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

Nightingale Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99

Chocolate Brownie Cookies, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Nightingale Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99

Peanut Butter Cookies, Banana Ice Cream, Half-dipped in Chocolate

Whisk Salted Caramel Blondie

$6.00

Chewy brown sugar cake, semisweet chocolate, salted caramel sauce, white chocolate curls.

Whisk Double Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Dark, bitter, and semisweet chocolate, topped with ganache and cocoa nibs.

Whisk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Dark chocolate pieces, salty and sweet

Specials

Wednesday Prix Fixe

$20.00Out of stock

A starter, a 16" round pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, and a cookie from Whisk bakery! All for $20!

Secret Menu

Buffalo Chicky Tendies

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and served with cucumber slices and Ranch dressing for dipping.

Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Waffle Fries

$11.00

Waffles fries seasoned with Old Bay and then baked with jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing.

FRANKENPIZZA!

$23.00

Our Sicilian-style crust with 1/3 prepared as Roasted Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks, and 2/3 prepared as a pepperoni pizza. Served with Ranch dressing and house marinara for dipping.

VEGAN FRANKENPIZZA!

$27.00

Our Sicilian-style crust with 1/3 prepared as Udderless vegan cheese & garlic Breadsticks, and 2/3 prepared as a vegan pepperoni pizza. Served with vegan Ranch dressing and house marinara for dipping. (contains cashews)

Combo Deals

16" Two Topping Pizza & 12pk PBR

$28.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a 12 pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon Cans. Must present valid ID.

16" Two Topping Pizza & Bottle of Red Wine

$28.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a bottle of La Fiera Montepulciano. Must present valid ID.

16" Two Topping Pizza & Bottle of White Wine

$28.00

A 16" round pizza with your choice of up to 2 toppings, and a bottle of Annalisa Pinot Grigio. Must present valid ID.

Chips & Such

Dirty Potato Chips Mesquite BBQ

$1.99

Dirty Potato Chips Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Dirty Potato Chips Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Dirty Potato Chips Sriracha & Honey

$1.99

Brunch

12" Breakfast Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Our 12" hand-tossed crust topped with taco sauce, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, cheddar-jack, corn, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, and chili powder. With your choice of protein.

12” Vegan Breakfast Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Our 12" hand-tossed crust topped with taco sauce, Just Egg, Udderless vegan cheese (contains cashews) corn, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, and chili powder. With your choice of protein.

Beer A-B

Alewerks Tangerine Ale 6pk 12oz bottle

$15.89Out of stock

Alewerks Tavern Brown Ale 6pk 12oz Bottles

$15.29

Alewerks Weekend Lager 6pk 12 oz bottles

$15.29

Alewerks Giant Peach IPA 4 PK 16 Oz Cans

$16.99

Ace Mango Cider 6pk 12 Oz cans

$15.29Out of stock

Bitburger Pils 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$10.99

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout 6 Pk 12 Oz Bottles

$15.29

Ballad Balladeer IPA 6pk 12 oz bottles

$13.99

Ballad Love Wins Wheat IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$16.69

Bell's Oberon 6 Pk 12 oz Bottles

$13.39Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted 6pk 12 oz bottles

$15.29

Bell's Light Hearted Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$15.29

Bingo Lager 16oz cans 6 pk

$15.29

Bold Rock Apple 6pk 12 oz bottles

$13.99Out of stock

Bell's Flamingo Fighter Flight 12 Pk Cans

$27.99

Buskey Dry Cider 4pk 16 oz cans

$15.19Out of stock

Athletic Non-Alcoholic IPA 12 oz Cans 6pk

$12.29Out of stock

Bell’s Light Hearted Ale 12 oz Cans 6 pk

$13.59Out of stock

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale 12 oz Cans 12 pk

$27.99Out of stock

Bell's Official Hazy IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans

$15.29Out of stock

Anderson Valley Framboise Rose Gose 12 Oz 6 Pk Cans

$14.39

Ardent IPA X 4pk 16 oz Cans

$17.19Out of stock

Bold Rock Pineapple 6pk 12 oz Bottles

$13.99

Bold Rock Watermelon 6pk 12 oz Bottles

$13.99

Bitburger Dry Hopped Zwickl 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$10.99

Bingo Dry Crispy Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$13.99

Boulevard Space Camper IPA 6 PK 12 oz cans

$13.99Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted Ale 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$11.49

21st Amendment El Sully 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$12.69

21st Amendment Brew Free Blood Orange 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$12.69

Ballad Lemon Strawberry Sour 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$16.69

Bingo Buddy Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$17.79Out of stock

Bingo Rail Pass Pilsner 4 Pk 16 oz Cans

$13.99

Bingo Costa Chica Mexican Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$13.99

Bingo Free Space Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz

$17.79

Bingo Oktoberfest Lager 4 Pk 16 Oz

$13.99

Ballad Just Pressed Lime Ginger Sour 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

Ballad Blood Orange 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$16.69

Ballad Double Brown Ale 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$16.69

Ballad Kolsch 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

Beer C-D

Collective Arts Life In The Clouds 4 Pk 16 oz cans

$15.59Out of stock

Collective Arts Jam Up The Mash 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$15.59Out of stock

Downeast Cider Donut 4 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

Beer E-J

Famosa 12pk 12 oz cans

$19.69Out of stock

Firestone Mind Haze 6pk 12 oz cans

$13.59Out of stock

Graft Birds Of Paradise 4 pk 12 oz cans

$13.79

Graft Field Day Rhubarb Cider 4 Pk 12 oz Cans

$13.99

Green Flash West Coast IPA 6pk 12 oz cans

$16.49Out of stock

Hamms 6pk 16 oz cans

$7.89

Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat 4 pk 16 oz cans

$11.99Out of stock

Hardywood Richmond Lager 6 pk 12 oz Bottles

$13.99Out of stock

Firestone Hopnosis IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Hardywood Tropic Like It's Hot Sour 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$18.99

Glutenberg Gluten-free IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$15.59

Firestone Mind Haze IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Beer K-P

Legend Brown 6pk 12 oz bottles

$13.09Out of stock

Lone Star 6pk 12 oz bottles

$10.19

Mahou 12pk 8.4 oz bottles

$14.49Out of stock

Miller High Life 6pk 7oz btl

$5.99

Naragansett 6 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$8.99

Naragansett Lager 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$15.29

National Bohemian 6 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$10.19

Old Milwaukee 12pk 12 oz cans

$15.29

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$16.49

Night Shift Santilli American IPA 4 pk 16 oz Cans

$17.89

Night Shift Nite Lite Craft Light Lager 4 pk 16 oz Cans

$10.19Out of stock

Long Drink Citrus Soda 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$16.49

Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier 4 Pk 16.9 Oz

$11.39

Port City Downright Pilsner 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$14.59

New Realm Oaxaca Choca Chocolate Stout 4 Pk 16 Oz

$17.79

New Realm Tropic Dream Fruited Wheat Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz

$14.59

Beer Q-T

Stone Peak Conditions Hazy DIPA 6pk 12 oz cans

$20.29

Stone IPA 12 oz Cans 6 Pk

$13.99Out of stock

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust 6pk 12 oz cans

$16.49

Three Floyd's Lazer Snake IPA 6 Pk12 oz cans

$13.99

Three Notch'd Big Slice IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz Cans

$15.89

Three Floyd's Gumballhead 12 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$25.39

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 12 Pk Variety

$24.99Out of stock

Three Notch'd Local Lager 6 pk 12 Oz Cans

$14.29

Three Notch'd Firefly Night Ale 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$14.29

Stone Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Three Floyd's Alpha King 6 Pk 12 Oz Bottles

$13.99Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing IPA 6 Pk 12 oz Cans

$14.59Out of stock

Three Notch'd 40 Mile APA 6 Pk 12 oz Cans

$14.29

Stone Ruinten Triple IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans

$20.29Out of stock

Troegs Field Study IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$15.29

Three Floyd's Barbarian Haze IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Stone Fear. Movie. Lions Hazy Double IPA 4 Pk 16oz Cans

$16.49

Stone Delicious IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

Stone Enjoy By 10.31.22 Hazy IPA 6 pk 12 oz Cans

$19.99

Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz

$20.29

Two Roads Two Juicy Hazy IPA 4 Pk 16 Oz

$17.89

Two Roads Cloud Sourced Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.19

Three Notch'd Minute Man IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz

$14.99

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale 6 pk 12 oz Bottles

$16.19

Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz

$13.99

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager 6 Pk 12 Oz

$12.69

Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Sweetwater G13 IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

Sweetwater 420 Imperial IPA 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$15.29

Beer U-Z

VBC Elbow Patches 6pk 12 oz cans

$14.59

VBC Gorgeous IPA 4 Pk 16 oz cans

$16.39

VBC Free Verse 6pk 12 oz cans

$14.59Out of stock

VBC Saving Daylight 6pk 12 oz cans

$13.99Out of stock

White Claw Mango 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pk 12 Oz Cans

$13.99

White Claw Watermelon 6 Pk 12 oz Cans

$13.99Out of stock

VBC Be Kind Pineapple Express IPA 4 Pk 16 oz Cans

$16.39Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

CutWater Vodka Mule 4pk 355ml cans

$14.99Out of stock

Cutwater Paloma 4pk 355ml cans

$14.99Out of stock

Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz 4pk 12 oz cans

$15.69Out of stock

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda 4pk 12 oz cans

$15.69Out of stock

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$3.50

Snowing in Space Afternoon D'Lite Nitro Cold Brew 12 oz can

$3.99

Nitro Cold Brew Smooth with natural notes of chocolate & cherry

Snowing in Space Big Blue Nitro Cold Brew Can

$3.99

Nitro Cold Brew-Light Roast Black Coffee- Unsweetened

Snowing in Space Nom Nom Nitro Cold Brew Can

$3.99

Nitro Cold Brew - Dark Roast Black Coffee - Unsweetened

Snowing in Space Gimme Dat Cold Brew Can

$3.99

Growlers

Three Notch'd Local Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$30.00

Flying Dog Hop Electric IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$31.00

Ballad Balladeer IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$32.00

Austin EastCiders Cherry Lime 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$31.00

Nightshift Nite Lite Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$30.00

Parkway Flat Top Lager 64 oz Growler Fill

$26.00

Parkway Flat Top Lager 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$31.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA 64 Oz Growler Fill

$29.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA 64 oz Reusable Plastic Growler

$34.00

Single Beers

White Claw Mango 19.2oz

$3.99Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA 19.2 Oz can

$3.99

PBR 12oz can

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry 24 Oz Cans

$3.99

White Claw Mango 24 oz can

$3.99

Three Notch'd Passion Fruit Gose 16 Oz Can

$3.49

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale 19.2 Oz Can

$4.49

Bell's Two Hearted 19.2 Oz

$3.99

Old Milwaukee Can

$2.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager 16oz Can

$2.99

White Claw Watermelon 19.2 Oz Can

$3.99

Firestone Mind Haze IPA 19.2 Oz Can

$3.99

White Claw Surge Blackberry 16 Oz Cans

$4.49

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA

$4.49

Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA 19.2 Oz

$4.99

New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA 12oz Can

$2.99

Wine

BT Annalisa Pinot Grigio

$15.59

BT Senda Verde Albarino

$31.99
BT Catena Malbec

BT Catena Malbec

$22.29

BT La Fiera Montepulciano

$15.99
BT Prodigo Sangiovese

BT Prodigo Sangiovese

$19.99Out of stock
BT Santa Julia Brut Rose

BT Santa Julia Brut Rose

$22.49Out of stock
BT Simonet Blanc De Blancs

BT Simonet Blanc De Blancs

$14.89

BT Barnard Griffin Chardonnay

$23.39
BT The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon

BT The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.99
BT Tiamo Prosecco

BT Tiamo Prosecco

$25.89

BT Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$21.79
BT Dante Pinot Noir

BT Dante Pinot Noir

$22.49

Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner

$23.79

Broadbent Vinho Verde N/V

$19.19

Broadbent Vinho Verde Can

$6.99

Santa Julia Tintillo Can

$8.99

BT Tiamo Prosecco 200ml

$8.99

Retail items

Hop T-shirt Small

Hop T-shirt Small

$20.00Out of stock

Hop Mug

$4.00
Hop T-shirt Medium

Hop T-shirt Medium

$20.00Out of stock
Hop T-shirt Large

Hop T-shirt Large

$20.00

Hop T-Shirt XL

$20.00

Hop T-Shirt XXL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We deliver beer!

Website

Location

1600 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

