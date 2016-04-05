Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hop Spot Watertown 133 South Massey St.

review star

No reviews yet

133 North Massey Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Beer / Wine / Cocktails

Draft Beer

#3 OSB Ciderworks Gangsta's

$8.00+

$9.00+

#5 Utica Club

$5.00+

#6 Meier's Creek Mo' Money Mo' Kolsch

$6.00+

#7 Narragansett

$5.00+

#8 Stoneyard Toasted Coconut Kareem Ale

$7.00+

#9 Paulaner Hefe

$9.00+

#10 La Fin Du Monde

$9.00+

$9.00+

$9.00+

#13 Garland Weisse Grips

$7.00+

#14 Sloop Sauer Peach

$7.00+

#15 Thin Man Minkey Boodle

$9.00+

#16 Meier's Creek Peak Necessities

$8.00+

#17 Hill Farmstead Edward

$9.00+

#18 Stone Delicious

$6.00+

#19 Prison City Haze

$8.00+

#20 Foam Dead Flowers

$9.00+

#21 Fiddlehead

$6.00+

#22 Stone Enjoy By 420

$9.00+

#23 Middle Ages Tipperary Red

$6.00+

#24 1812 Amber

$5.00+

$9.00+

$9.00+

$9.00+

$9.00+

$9.00+

#30 Guinness

$6.00+

Wine

House Sparkling

$7.50

Our house sparkling white- dry, fruity, and fun! Try it in a mimosa or Aperol spritz!

Prosecco Rose Maison #9 Rose; France 2022

$9.50+

A floral and delicate dry rosé with distinct lavender notes

House White Wine

$8.00

Bartender's daily selection

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay; CA 2021

$8.00+

A California Chardonnay aged on American oak- light, buttery, and complex

Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio, Italy 2021

$8.00+

Balanced aromas and flavors of tropical fruit, citrus peel, and crisp apples with pleasant acidity

Saint M. Riesling, Germany

$10.00+

Melon and pear, crisp and sweet

Pessoah Vinho Verde

$10.00+

A classic Moscato, sweet with melon & pear and a slight effervescence

Hook's Bay Sauvignon Blanc; Marlborough, NZ 2020

$11.00+

A quintessential Marlborough SB- grapefruit, grass, and mango, slight minerality, crisp & juicy

House Red Wine

$8.00

Bartender's daily selection

Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2020

$8.00+

A full bodied Cabernet aged on American oak with bright berry notes and mild tannins

Battle Creek Pinot Noir, CA 2019

$11.00+

A balanced pinot with soft tannins and notes of jam and earth

Forty One Red Blend- California 2020

$11.00+

Herbaceous rosemary and sage, earthy, medium bodied and great with a burger!

Freakshow Zinfandel, California 2019

$12.00+

A soft red- light caramel, blackberry, & spice

Golan Heights Moscato, Israel 2019

$9.00

Cocktails

American Spritz

$10.00

Blue curaçao, sparkling white wine, red wine float

Blue Betty

$9.00

Coconut rum, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, splash of sour mix

Flora Fizz

$11.00

Hendrix Flora Adora gin, Giffard Framboise, club soda and lavender bitters

Guava-Rita

$9.00

Fresh squeezed lime, guava simple syrup, house tequila, and a splash of sour mix

Hops Spot Mule

$10.00

Stoli Razberi, fresh lime, Giffard Framboise, Soulless Lime Gingerly

Snakebite

$11.00

Proper 12 Apple Irish Whiskey, Cider, topped with Guinness Irish Stout

The Big Dirty

$14.00

Our house martini: Vodka Polish Vodka or Askur Icelandic Gin, Molly Pratt Dry Vermouth, and choice of stuffed olives: garlic, blue cheese, jalapeño, or lemon - served with a shot of olive brine. Some like it HOT: Ask to add Hellfire bitters!

The Go T0

$11.00

Fresh mint & lime, Western Son Cucumber Vodka, soda water and St. Germaine

THS Old Fashioned

$12.00

Henry McKenna Bourbon, stout simple syrup, house made hopped bitters, aromatic bitters

Mojito

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Signature Long Islands

Classic Long Island

$10.00

Our all NY liquor blend (vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec) with fresh lemon and a splash of cola

Electric Long Island

$11.00

Our classic Long Island blend created with all NY liquors, finished with Blue Curacao & Sprite

The Big Apple

$11.00

Our classic Long Island blend topped with apple pucker, sprite ,finished with a lemon wheel

House Shots

Boilermaker

$5.00

Pint of Utica Club and a shot of Henry McKenna

Hot Lips

$5.00

El Dorado Tequila, grenadine, Hellfire Bitters

Pickle Back

$5.00

Tullamore Dew with a pickle brine back

The Handshake

$5.00

Frenet Branca

Watertown Apple

$5.00

Proper Twelve Apple & Cranberry

White Tea

$5.00

Recipe 21 Vodka, peach schnapps, and sour mix

Shift Drink $3

$3 Wine

$3.00

$3 Liquor

$3.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

Vodka

Kettle One

$7.00

R21 Vodka

$5.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

Western Son Cucumber

$6.50

Wodka

$6.50

DBL Ketel One

$10.50

DBL R21 Vodka

$7.50

DBL Stoli Raz

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

DBL Western Son Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Wodka

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's Dark

$6.00

R21 Coconut Rum

$5.00

R21 White Rum

$5.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Gosling's Dark

$9.00

DBL R21 Coconut Rum

$7.50

DBL White Rum

$7.50

Gin

Askur Gin

$7.00

Hendrix Flora

$7.00

Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Askur Gin

$10.00

DBL Hendrix Flora

$10.00

DBL Roku

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Cura Mia

$6.50

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$8.00

El Dorado

$7.00

Mi Campo

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.50

DBL Cura Mia

$10.00

DBL Dos Hombres Mezcal

$12.00

DBL El Dorado

$10.50

DBL Mi Campo

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$10.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

10th Mountain Bourbon

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Henry McKenna

$10.50

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Proper 12

$7.00

Proper 12 Apple

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Uncle Nearest 1856

$7.50

Uncle Nearest 1884

$6.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

DBL 10th Mountain Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Henry McKenna

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$10.50

DBL Jack Fire

$10.50

DBL Jameson

$10.50

DBL Jameson Black

$10.50

DBL Jameson Orange

$10.50

DBL Proper 12

$10.50

DBL Proper 12 Apple

$10.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$10.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1856

$11.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1884

$10.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Rye

George Dickle Rye

$7.00

McKenzie Rye

$7.00

Pinhook Rye

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$9.00

DBL George Dickle Rye

$10.50

DBL Mckenzie Rye

$10.50

DBL Pinhook Rye

$10.50

DBL Whistle Pig

$15.00

Scotch

Great King Street

$6.00

McNairs Lum Creek

$7.50

Tomatin

$6.00

DBL Great King Street

$9.00

DBL McNairs Lum Creek

$11.00

DBL Tomatin

$9.00

Cordials/Misc

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Carolann's

$5.00

Chateau Monet

$5.00

Licor de Naranja

$6.00

Only Prats Sweet / Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

St. Germaine

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Bottles/Cans

Athletic Free Wave

$4.00

Athletic Lite

$4.00

Blue Light

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Assorted flavors

Hoop Tea

$6.00

Spiked sweet tea made in NY

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Tilted Barn Milo's Phoenix

$5.00

Food

Starters

Brick Oven Pretzels

$11.79

Oven baked pretzels served soft ‘n’ hot with our own beer cheese or beer mustard

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Cups

$12.79

Grilled chicken breast tossed in maple-buffalo sauce with creamy blue cheese, diced celery, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and romaine lettuce cups

Duck Wings

$14.49

THS signature Duck Wings (five of 'em) in your choice of sauce ~ sorry, no mixing & matching

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$14.79

Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula pesto, smoked salt, and balsamic glaze

Korean Chicken Bites

$14.49

Fried chicken bites, gochuchang honey, kimchi slaw

Pierogies

$12.79

Cheese and potato dumplings, golden seared, and topped with sour cream, green onion, and our signature bourbon-bacon-jam

Portabella Fries

$12.49

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.29

Dos corn tortillas (that's two) loaded with our house smoked pork, cheddar cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, and fresh lime

Seasonal Hummus

$13.79

House-made chick-pea & tahini hummus with cold-pressed California EVOO served with veggie sticks or baguette- ask what flavor we have prepared today

Chicken Tenders

$11.79

Poutine

Classique Poutine

$12.79

Our signature gravy and New York cheese curd on our hand cut fries

Veggie Classic

$13.29

Our house veggie-gravy (it's amazing) with New York cheese curd

Cajun Fries

$13.79

Cajun dusted fries, sriracha aioli, and house pepper relish

Fox Fries

$13.79

Hand cut fries, house made beer cheese, crumbled bacon

The Alamo

$14.79

Fresh avocado, pickled jalapeños, tomatillo salsa, NY cheese curd, chipotle ranch, fresh cilantro

Le Bloc

$14.79

Hand cut fries with bacon, blue cheese, and NY maple syrup

Duck Duck Goose

$18.29

Hand Cut fries cooked in duck fat, topped with confit duck breast, wild mushrooms sautéed in foie gras butter, cherry demi-glace

The Dirty Plate

$15.29

Chicken tenders, NY cheese curd, jalapeños, dill pickles, and chipotle ranch on hand cut fries

Oh Carolina!

$13.29

House smoked pulled pork piled on, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and NY cheddar on house fries

Buffalo Ranch

$15.29

Southern fried chicken on our hand cut fries drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, topped with scallions and NY cheese curds

Salads

Hops House Salad

$11.79

A simple salad of fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and our house grape-seed vinaigrette

This Salad Needs a Steak

$12.29

Fresh Romaine and peppery arugula dressed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with onion straws and fried portabella mushroom strips and blue cheese crumbles

Romaine and Grain

$13.29

Quinoa - farro - tzatziki and cucumber basil vin- / romaine and gran- tomato relish? olives? fetal cheese, artichokes, roasted tomatoes,

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.79

Fresh field greens, cherry tomatoes, celery, red onion tossed & creamy-blue cheese dressing with southern fried chicken tenders tossed in maple-buffalo sauce

Pub Favorites

Fish & Chips

$23.79

Icelandic haddock fillet, ale battered in house and gently fried, served golden and crisp, with house tartar, cole slaw, and hand cut fries

Steak Frites

$28.79

An 8 oz filet, pan seared & drizzled with a bacon-whiskey pan sauce, served with mixed greens and hand cut fries

Sides & Subs

My Girlfriend's Not Hungry

$3.29

Double your fries

Gluten Issues

$1.79

Sub a gluten free roll on any of our sandwiches ~Ask to see our Gluten-Free menu~ *PLEASE NOTIFY OUR STAFF IF YOU SUFFER FROM CELIAC DISEASE*

Vegetarian?

$2.29

Sub a Beyond Beef patty on any burger or sandwich ~Ask to see our Vegan menu~

It's All Graaaavy

$3.79

Upgrade your side of fries to a side of classic or vegetarian poutine

Side Bacon Jam

$1.49

Side Beer Cheese

$2.29

Side Beer Cheese

$2.29

Side Gravy

$1.49

Side Salad

$4.29

House Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.49

A simple burger with our local grass fed beef, melted NY cheddar cheese & the traditional LTO fixin's

Beer Cheese & Bacon

$16.49

Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, whole grain beer mustard, and our outta-this-world beer cheese on a pretzel bun

Red Eye

$15.49

Our local burger patty with a coffee and peppercorn dry rub, bacon jam, fried onion petals, maple drizzle

The BMP

$14.79

Crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic & thyme aioli, and melted provolone

Wac Arnold

$15.29

Our all beef patty, special sauce (Thousand Islands Dressing), lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a brioche kaiser

Pepper Pig

$16.79

Our famous burger blend, topped with pepper-jack cheese, house pepper relish, hand pulled pork, and two strips of bacon

Tex-Mex

$15.49

Our local grass-fed burger topped with fresh avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, & chipotle ranch

The Lone Star

$15.29

Our local, grass-fed beef patty, pickled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and zesty horseradish sauce.

American Sweet Heat

$14.29

This burger starts with a kickin' dry rub, topped with our house hot-pepper relish, and bacon, finished with melted American cheese and a sriracha aioli

Blue Ribbon

$15.79

Smoked blue cheese, stout caramelized onions, creamy blue dressing, and bourbon bacon jam on our BRCC burger

BYO Burger

$13.79

$13.79 for a local grass fed beef patty and a kaiser roll, then add..

Sandwiches

The Utica Chick

$15.49

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, garlicky utica greens, provolone cheese and Dukes mayo

Grilled Chicken

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast, roasted garlic & thyme aioli, baby spinach, stout caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese on a pretzel bun

Fried Green BLT

$15.79

Thick slices of green tomatoes, cornmeal battered and fried, with crisp bacon, fresh avocado, Sriracha aioli, and arugula on sourdough bread

Green Machine

$15.79

fried green tomato, Romaine lettuce, avocado, arugula pesto- beyond beef mayo

Hand Tossed Pizzas

Plain Jane

$13.79

A simple cheese pie: shredded mozzarella & house tomato sauce

Hell Hath No Fury

$15.79

mozzarella, pepperoni cups, hot honey drizzle

The Volstead

$16.79

Fresh Mushrooms, white truffle oil, mascarpone cheese

The Dirty Pie

$15.79

Chicken breast, jalapeños, dill pickles, melted cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch

The Blind Pig

$15.79

House BBQ base, pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper relish, and cheddar cheese, finished with cilantro sour cream

Blue Duck

$16.49

Duck confit, sautéed pears, garlic oil, caramelized onions, blue cheese, and a drizzle of maple syrup

BYO Pizza

$12.79

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.49

Ask your server what flavor we have today!

Brownie Sundae

$9.29

(Gluten free!!) Delicious brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry!

Rocky Road Fried Dough Fingers

$11.79

Delicious fried dough fingers loaded up with marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate syrup & whipped cream!

Bourbon Caramel Fried Dough Fingers

$11.79

Finger lickin' good! Homemade bourbon caramel & cinnamon sugar on top of hard-to-resist fried dough fingers!

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Kids Vegan Burger

$8.79

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Kids PB&J

$5.49

Kids Pizza

$5.49

NA Bevs (Soda)

Lemonade

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Soulless OG

$4.00

Soulless Lime

$4.00

Saratoga Bottle

$3.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Apps & Starters

Thai Chickpea Lettuce Cups

$12.79

Vegan Pretzels

$10.79

Vegan Portabello Fries

$12.49

Seasonal Hummus

$12.79

Vegan Classic Poutine

$13.79

Vegan Dirty

$14.79

Vegan Cajun Fries

$13.79

Le Vegan Bloc

$13.79

Vegan House Salad

$10.79

Vegan Sandwiches

Vegan Tex-Mex

$16.29

Vegan Melt

$15.79

Vegan Sweet Heat

$16.79

Vegan BYO

$14.49

Vegan Classic Burger

$15.49

Vegan Pizzas

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Vegan Shrooms

$16.49

Vegan BYO Pizza

$14.79

Gluten Free Menu

Gluten Free Apps & Starters

Veggie Classic (GF)

$13.29

Le Bloc (GF)

$14.79

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.79

Loaded Pots

$12.79

(GF) Seasonal Hummus

$12.79

Korean Chicken Bites

$14.49

Gluten Free Salads

(GF) Grilled Buffalo Salad

$13.79

(GF) Hops House

$9.79

Gluten Free Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.29

(Gluten free!!) Delicious brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry!

Saranac Float

$6.79
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 North Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

