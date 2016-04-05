The Hop Spot Watertown 133 South Massey St.
133 North Massey Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Beer / Wine / Cocktails
Draft Beer
#3 OSB Ciderworks Gangsta's
#4
#5 Utica Club
#6 Meier's Creek Mo' Money Mo' Kolsch
#7 Narragansett
#8 Stoneyard Toasted Coconut Kareem Ale
#9 Paulaner Hefe
#10 La Fin Du Monde
#11
#12
#13 Garland Weisse Grips
#14 Sloop Sauer Peach
#15 Thin Man Minkey Boodle
#16 Meier's Creek Peak Necessities
#17 Hill Farmstead Edward
#18 Stone Delicious
#19 Prison City Haze
#20 Foam Dead Flowers
#21 Fiddlehead
#22 Stone Enjoy By 420
#23 Middle Ages Tipperary Red
#24 1812 Amber
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30 Guinness
Wine
House Sparkling
Our house sparkling white- dry, fruity, and fun! Try it in a mimosa or Aperol spritz!
Prosecco Rose Maison #9 Rose; France 2022
A floral and delicate dry rosé with distinct lavender notes
House White Wine
Bartender's daily selection
Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay; CA 2021
A California Chardonnay aged on American oak- light, buttery, and complex
Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio, Italy 2021
Balanced aromas and flavors of tropical fruit, citrus peel, and crisp apples with pleasant acidity
Saint M. Riesling, Germany
Melon and pear, crisp and sweet
Pessoah Vinho Verde
A classic Moscato, sweet with melon & pear and a slight effervescence
Hook's Bay Sauvignon Blanc; Marlborough, NZ 2020
A quintessential Marlborough SB- grapefruit, grass, and mango, slight minerality, crisp & juicy
House Red Wine
Bartender's daily selection
Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2020
A full bodied Cabernet aged on American oak with bright berry notes and mild tannins
Battle Creek Pinot Noir, CA 2019
A balanced pinot with soft tannins and notes of jam and earth
Forty One Red Blend- California 2020
Herbaceous rosemary and sage, earthy, medium bodied and great with a burger!
Freakshow Zinfandel, California 2019
A soft red- light caramel, blackberry, & spice
Golan Heights Moscato, Israel 2019
Cocktails
American Spritz
Blue curaçao, sparkling white wine, red wine float
Blue Betty
Coconut rum, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, splash of sour mix
Flora Fizz
Hendrix Flora Adora gin, Giffard Framboise, club soda and lavender bitters
Guava-Rita
Fresh squeezed lime, guava simple syrup, house tequila, and a splash of sour mix
Hops Spot Mule
Stoli Razberi, fresh lime, Giffard Framboise, Soulless Lime Gingerly
Snakebite
Proper 12 Apple Irish Whiskey, Cider, topped with Guinness Irish Stout
The Big Dirty
Our house martini: Vodka Polish Vodka or Askur Icelandic Gin, Molly Pratt Dry Vermouth, and choice of stuffed olives: garlic, blue cheese, jalapeño, or lemon - served with a shot of olive brine. Some like it HOT: Ask to add Hellfire bitters!
The Go T0
Fresh mint & lime, Western Son Cucumber Vodka, soda water and St. Germaine
THS Old Fashioned
Henry McKenna Bourbon, stout simple syrup, house made hopped bitters, aromatic bitters
Mojito
White Russian
Signature Long Islands
Classic Long Island
Our all NY liquor blend (vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec) with fresh lemon and a splash of cola
Electric Long Island
Our classic Long Island blend created with all NY liquors, finished with Blue Curacao & Sprite
The Big Apple
Our classic Long Island blend topped with apple pucker, sprite ,finished with a lemon wheel
House Shots
Boilermaker
Pint of Utica Club and a shot of Henry McKenna
Hot Lips
El Dorado Tequila, grenadine, Hellfire Bitters
Pickle Back
Tullamore Dew with a pickle brine back
The Handshake
Frenet Branca
Watertown Apple
Proper Twelve Apple & Cranberry
White Tea
Recipe 21 Vodka, peach schnapps, and sour mix
Shift Drink $3
Vodka
Rum
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
10th Mountain Bourbon
Crown Royal
Henry McKenna
Jack Daniel's
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Orange
Proper 12
Proper 12 Apple
Tullamore Dew
Uncle Nearest 1856
Uncle Nearest 1884
Whistle Pig 10yr
Woodford Reserve
DBL 10th Mountain Bourbon
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Henry McKenna
DBL Jack Daniel's
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Black
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Proper 12
DBL Proper 12 Apple
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Uncle Nearest 1856
DBL Uncle Nearest 1884
DBL Whistle Pig 10yr
DBL Woodford Reserve
Rye
Scotch
Cordials/Misc
Bottles/Cans
Food
Starters
Brick Oven Pretzels
Oven baked pretzels served soft ‘n’ hot with our own beer cheese or beer mustard
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Cups
Grilled chicken breast tossed in maple-buffalo sauce with creamy blue cheese, diced celery, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and romaine lettuce cups
Duck Wings
THS signature Duck Wings (five of 'em) in your choice of sauce ~ sorry, no mixing & matching
Fried Green Tomato Stack
Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula pesto, smoked salt, and balsamic glaze
Korean Chicken Bites
Fried chicken bites, gochuchang honey, kimchi slaw
Pierogies
Cheese and potato dumplings, golden seared, and topped with sour cream, green onion, and our signature bourbon-bacon-jam
Portabella Fries
Pulled Pork Tacos
Dos corn tortillas (that's two) loaded with our house smoked pork, cheddar cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, and fresh lime
Seasonal Hummus
House-made chick-pea & tahini hummus with cold-pressed California EVOO served with veggie sticks or baguette- ask what flavor we have prepared today
Chicken Tenders
Poutine
Classique Poutine
Our signature gravy and New York cheese curd on our hand cut fries
Veggie Classic
Our house veggie-gravy (it's amazing) with New York cheese curd
Cajun Fries
Cajun dusted fries, sriracha aioli, and house pepper relish
Fox Fries
Hand cut fries, house made beer cheese, crumbled bacon
The Alamo
Fresh avocado, pickled jalapeños, tomatillo salsa, NY cheese curd, chipotle ranch, fresh cilantro
Le Bloc
Hand cut fries with bacon, blue cheese, and NY maple syrup
Duck Duck Goose
Hand Cut fries cooked in duck fat, topped with confit duck breast, wild mushrooms sautéed in foie gras butter, cherry demi-glace
The Dirty Plate
Chicken tenders, NY cheese curd, jalapeños, dill pickles, and chipotle ranch on hand cut fries
Oh Carolina!
House smoked pulled pork piled on, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and NY cheddar on house fries
Buffalo Ranch
Southern fried chicken on our hand cut fries drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, topped with scallions and NY cheese curds
Salads
Hops House Salad
A simple salad of fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and our house grape-seed vinaigrette
This Salad Needs a Steak
Fresh Romaine and peppery arugula dressed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with onion straws and fried portabella mushroom strips and blue cheese crumbles
Romaine and Grain
Quinoa - farro - tzatziki and cucumber basil vin- / romaine and gran- tomato relish? olives? fetal cheese, artichokes, roasted tomatoes,
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh field greens, cherry tomatoes, celery, red onion tossed & creamy-blue cheese dressing with southern fried chicken tenders tossed in maple-buffalo sauce
Pub Favorites
Sides & Subs
My Girlfriend's Not Hungry
Double your fries
Gluten Issues
Sub a gluten free roll on any of our sandwiches ~Ask to see our Gluten-Free menu~ *PLEASE NOTIFY OUR STAFF IF YOU SUFFER FROM CELIAC DISEASE*
Vegetarian?
Sub a Beyond Beef patty on any burger or sandwich ~Ask to see our Vegan menu~
It's All Graaaavy
Upgrade your side of fries to a side of classic or vegetarian poutine
Side Bacon Jam
Side Beer Cheese
Side Beer Cheese
Side Gravy
Side Salad
House Burgers
Classic Burger
A simple burger with our local grass fed beef, melted NY cheddar cheese & the traditional LTO fixin's
Beer Cheese & Bacon
Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, whole grain beer mustard, and our outta-this-world beer cheese on a pretzel bun
Red Eye
Our local burger patty with a coffee and peppercorn dry rub, bacon jam, fried onion petals, maple drizzle
The BMP
Crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic & thyme aioli, and melted provolone
Wac Arnold
Our all beef patty, special sauce (Thousand Islands Dressing), lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a brioche kaiser
Pepper Pig
Our famous burger blend, topped with pepper-jack cheese, house pepper relish, hand pulled pork, and two strips of bacon
Tex-Mex
Our local grass-fed burger topped with fresh avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, & chipotle ranch
The Lone Star
Our local, grass-fed beef patty, pickled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and zesty horseradish sauce.
American Sweet Heat
This burger starts with a kickin' dry rub, topped with our house hot-pepper relish, and bacon, finished with melted American cheese and a sriracha aioli
Blue Ribbon
Smoked blue cheese, stout caramelized onions, creamy blue dressing, and bourbon bacon jam on our BRCC burger
BYO Burger
$13.79 for a local grass fed beef patty and a kaiser roll, then add..
Sandwiches
The Utica Chick
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, garlicky utica greens, provolone cheese and Dukes mayo
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, roasted garlic & thyme aioli, baby spinach, stout caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese on a pretzel bun
Fried Green BLT
Thick slices of green tomatoes, cornmeal battered and fried, with crisp bacon, fresh avocado, Sriracha aioli, and arugula on sourdough bread
Green Machine
fried green tomato, Romaine lettuce, avocado, arugula pesto- beyond beef mayo
Hand Tossed Pizzas
Plain Jane
A simple cheese pie: shredded mozzarella & house tomato sauce
Hell Hath No Fury
mozzarella, pepperoni cups, hot honey drizzle
The Volstead
Fresh Mushrooms, white truffle oil, mascarpone cheese
The Dirty Pie
Chicken breast, jalapeños, dill pickles, melted cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch
The Blind Pig
House BBQ base, pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper relish, and cheddar cheese, finished with cilantro sour cream
Blue Duck
Duck confit, sautéed pears, garlic oil, caramelized onions, blue cheese, and a drizzle of maple syrup
BYO Pizza
Desserts
Cheesecake
Ask your server what flavor we have today!
Brownie Sundae
(Gluten free!!) Delicious brownie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry!
Rocky Road Fried Dough Fingers
Delicious fried dough fingers loaded up with marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate syrup & whipped cream!
Bourbon Caramel Fried Dough Fingers
Finger lickin' good! Homemade bourbon caramel & cinnamon sugar on top of hard-to-resist fried dough fingers!
Kids Meals
Vegan Menu
Vegan Apps & Starters
Vegan Sandwiches
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Apps & Starters
Gluten Free Salads
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
133 North Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601