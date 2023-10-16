The Hoppy Monk - El Paso 4141 N Mesa St
4141 N Mesa St
El Paso, TX 79902
Cocktails
La Margarita
Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, blue agave, lime, and orange zest
Paloma
Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, grapefruit, lime, combier Pamplemousse, and Richard's sparkling rainwater
Caipirinha
Novo fogo silver cachaça, lime, and sugar
Brown Derby
WJ. Weller special reserve bourbon, grapefruit, and honey
Hemingway Daiquiri
Plantation 3 stars white rum, Leopold maraschino cherry, grapefruit, lime, and simple
Blood & Sand
Monkey shoulder Scotch, carpano antica, Leopold bros. Tart cherry liqueur, and orange
Beljo Sour
Novo Fogo silver cachaça, pineapple, lemon, raspberries, and sugar
Pisco Sour
Macchu pisco, lime, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and egg white
Penicillin
Compass box artist blends scotch, compass box peat monster scotch, lemon, and honey ginger syrup
Empress Strikes Back
Empress 1908 gin, Mathilde Peche, Cocchi Americano Bianco Vermouth, lemon, and mint simple
Heminguey Does Juarez
Oro de coyame sotol, Leopold maraschino cherry, grapefruit, lime, and agave
Bee's Knees
Citadelle gin, lemon, and honey
Gold Rush
W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, honey syrup, lemon, and candied ginger
Piña Ahumada
Rey campero espadín mezcal, pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, pineapple, lime, cilantro, agave nectar, and honey simple
Rain in Rio
Novo Fogo barrel-aged cachaça, lime, and ginger beer
Royal Hawaiian
Citadelle gin, pineapple, lemon, orgeat, and cherry
Vesper
Wheatley vodka, Citadelle gin, Cocchi Americano Bianco Vermouth, and lemon twist
Negroni
Citadelle gin, carpano antica Vermouth, and Campari
El Negroni Oaxaqueñio
Rey campero espadín mezcal, carpano antica Vermouth, and Campari
The Old Fashioned
W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, Angostura & orange bitters, and demerara sugar
Brazilian Old Fashioned
Novo Fogo barrel-aged cachaça, orange bitters, chocolate bitters, cinnamon syrup, and orange essence
Smoked Mezcal Old Fashioned
Gracias a dios espadín mezcal, W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, Angostura bitters, mole bitters, agave nectar, and cinnamon
Adobo Quesadillas
Adobo chicken, asadero, organic green cabbage, Oaxaca heirloom corn tortillas, avocado purée, peppers
Bacon Jam & Egg Burger
Akaushi TX beef, pasture-raised sunny egg, bacon marmalade, aged Cheddar, organic tomato & arugula, aioli
Beer Braised Rabbit Tacos Dorados
Spicy rabbit broth, white Cheddar, avocado, jalapeño crema, salsa of the moment, red cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tortillas
Blue Fox Burger
Akaushi TX beef, cider poached pears, organic arugula, blue cheese sauce, and walnut aioli
Cauliflower Wings
Savory, sweet, and spicy gochujang battered cauliflower
Duchesse Burger
Akaushi TX beef, sour ale onion jam, aged Cheddar, organic tomato & arugula, aioli
Farouk Burger
Akaushi TX beef, fresh mozzarella, marinated organic tomatoes, and herb aioli
Full Order Pomme Frites
Full Order Sweet Potato Fries
Gochu "Hop" Wings
Savory, sweet, and spicy fermented gochujang sauce
Gochu Chickenwich
Gochujang fried Cornish free-range chicken thighs, ranch, pickled onions, wild arugula, tomato
Guacamole
Smashed avocados, organic pico de gallo, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tortilla chips
Macha Brussels Sprouts
Salsa macha, apple, agave nectar, and roasted almonds
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Topped with a choice of organic cherry filling or coffee-infused mascarpone whipped cream
Pasture Raised Ribeye Sandwich
Pasture-raised & 100% grass-fed ribeye, provolone, balsamic reduction, basil aioli, grilled red onions
Reuben
Boar's head corned beef, fried pickles, dijon mustard & Russian dressing, Jewish rye, swiss cheese, sauerkraut
Roasted Green Chile & Asadero Burger
Akaushi TX beef, NM certified green chile, asadero, organic tomato & arugula, aioli
Soft Pretzel & Strong Mustard
Tacos De Champiñones Al Pastor
Mushroom "Al pastor", avocado, cilantro-cabbage slaw, Oaxacan heirloom corn tortillas
Trappist Mushrooms
Brown ale batter crimini, button & oyster mushrooms, and aioli duo
Veggie Empanadas
Seasonal vegetables and chimichurri
Veggie Monk
Black bean-pumpkin veggie patty, provolone, organic tomato & arugula, red onions, balsamic aioli
Wild Aguachile Verde
Wild caught gulf shrimp, avocado, jalapeño, serrano pepper, English cucumber, red onion, burnt tortilla oil, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tostadas
Wild Caught Fish & Chips
Beer battered wild Icelandic cod, frites, malt vinegar, citrus aioli
Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried wild-caught gulf shrimp, Cajun remoulade, organic wild arugula, organic tomatoes, and dill pickles
Sides
Side Pommes Frites
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Macha Brussels Sprouts*
Balsamic Aioli
Basil Aioli
Bleu Cheese
Citrus Aioli
Ranch
Red Pepper Aioli
Traditional Aioli
Umami Aioli
Walnut Aioli
Gochu Sauce
Bacon
Compliance Chips
Beef Patty
Bottled Beer & More
Lagers, Altbier, and Bocks
Witbier, Weissbier, and Sour Ales
Lambics and Fruit Beer
Samuel Smith Organic Apricot - 18.7 Oz
Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - apricot? You betcha and darn good too. Tart, sweet apricot flavor
Samuel Smith Organic Cherry - 18.7 Oz
Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - deep cherry flavor; aromatic, rich. Made from all-organic ingredients
Samuel Smith Organic Strawberry - 18.7 Oz
Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - just think strawberries & cream
Cider
Stouts, Brown Ales, and Porters
Samuel Smith Imperial Stout - 12 Oz
Tadcaster, England / Russian imperial stout - coffee, plump raisin, and prune flavors with a roasty finish
Samuel Smith Nut Brown - 12 Oz
Tadcaster, England / brown ale - relatively dry ale with a rich nutty color and a plate of beech nuts, almonds, and walnuts
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout-12 Oz
Tadcaster, England / oatmeal stout - dark coffee color, bittersweet, malty, and roasty
Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate - 14.9 Oz
Tadcaster, England / chocolate stout - reserved for the true chocolate lover
Trappist Ales and Belgian
Chimay Première Blue - 11.2 Oz
Wallonie, Belgium/Belgian strong dark ale - reddish brown, raisins, plum, brown sugar, and big flavors
Chimay Première Red - 11.2 Oz
Wallonie, Belgium / dubbel - dark, cloudy, and amber in color, with caramel flavors, and hints of spice
La Trappe Quadrupel - 11.2 Oz
Berkel-enschot, Netherlands / quadrupel - a full, heart-warming, and intense taste. Malty with sweet tones of dates and caramel
Orval Trappist Ale - 11.2 Oz
Villers-devant-orval, Belgium/Belgian pale ale - orange amber, floral, lemon, mild funk with a dry finish
Rochefort 8 - 112 Oz
Rochefort, Belgium / Belgian strong dark reddish-brown color with amber-gold highlights; soft body leads to earthy flavors and an herbal character
Rochefort 10-11.2 Oz
Rochefort, Belgium / quadrupel - build from the depth of Rochefort 8 The great strength is balanced by a complexity of flavors and firm malt backbone
Westmalle Dubbel- 11.2 Oz
Malle, Belgium / dubbel-rich and complex, herby and fruity with a fresh-bitter finish
Non-Alcoholic
Deschutes Black Butte
12 oz
Untitled Art Cerveza Con Limon
12 oz
Untitled Art Chocolate Milk Stout
12 oz
Untitled Art Italian Pils
12 oz
Untitled Art Lychee Sherbet
12 oz
Untitled Art West Coast IPA
12 oz
Weihenstephaner Wheat
11 oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
4141 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902