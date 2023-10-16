Full Menu

Cocktails

La Margarita

$8.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, blue agave, lime, and orange zest

Paloma

$9.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, grapefruit, lime, combier Pamplemousse, and Richard's sparkling rainwater

Caipirinha

$9.00

Novo fogo silver cachaça, lime, and sugar

Brown Derby

$9.00

WJ. Weller special reserve bourbon, grapefruit, and honey

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Plantation 3 stars white rum, Leopold maraschino cherry, grapefruit, lime, and simple

Blood & Sand

$10.00

Monkey shoulder Scotch, carpano antica, Leopold bros. Tart cherry liqueur, and orange

Beljo Sour

$10.00

Novo Fogo silver cachaça, pineapple, lemon, raspberries, and sugar

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Macchu pisco, lime, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and egg white

Penicillin

$10.00

Compass box artist blends scotch, compass box peat monster scotch, lemon, and honey ginger syrup

Empress Strikes Back

$10.00

Empress 1908 gin, Mathilde Peche, Cocchi Americano Bianco Vermouth, lemon, and mint simple

Heminguey Does Juarez

$10.00

Oro de coyame sotol, Leopold maraschino cherry, grapefruit, lime, and agave

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Citadelle gin, lemon, and honey

Gold Rush

$9.00

W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, honey syrup, lemon, and candied ginger

Piña Ahumada

$9.00

Rey campero espadín mezcal, pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, pineapple, lime, cilantro, agave nectar, and honey simple

Rain in Rio

$9.00

Novo Fogo barrel-aged cachaça, lime, and ginger beer

Royal Hawaiian

$9.00

Citadelle gin, pineapple, lemon, orgeat, and cherry

Vesper

$10.00

Wheatley vodka, Citadelle gin, Cocchi Americano Bianco Vermouth, and lemon twist

Negroni

$10.00

Citadelle gin, carpano antica Vermouth, and Campari

El Negroni Oaxaqueñio

$11.00

Rey campero espadín mezcal, carpano antica Vermouth, and Campari

The Old Fashioned

$10.00

W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, Angostura & orange bitters, and demerara sugar

Brazilian Old Fashioned

$11.00

Novo Fogo barrel-aged cachaça, orange bitters, chocolate bitters, cinnamon syrup, and orange essence

Smoked Mezcal Old Fashioned

$12.00

Gracias a dios espadín mezcal, W.L. Weller special reserve Bourbon, Angostura bitters, mole bitters, agave nectar, and cinnamon

Menu

Adobo Quesadillas

$10.00

Adobo chicken, asadero, organic green cabbage, Oaxaca heirloom corn tortillas, avocado purée, peppers

Bacon Jam & Egg Burger

$12.50

Akaushi TX beef, pasture-raised sunny egg, bacon marmalade, aged Cheddar, organic tomato & arugula, aioli

Beer Braised Rabbit Tacos Dorados

$20.00

Spicy rabbit broth, white Cheddar, avocado, jalapeño crema, salsa of the moment, red cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tortillas

Blue Fox Burger

$11.50

Akaushi TX beef, cider poached pears, organic arugula, blue cheese sauce, and walnut aioli

Cauliflower Wings

$10.50

Savory, sweet, and spicy gochujang battered cauliflower

Duchesse Burger

$11.50

Akaushi TX beef, sour ale onion jam, aged Cheddar, organic tomato & arugula, aioli

Farouk Burger

$11.50

Akaushi TX beef, fresh mozzarella, marinated organic tomatoes, and herb aioli

Full Order Pomme Frites

$7.00

Full Order Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Gochu "Hop" Wings

$15.00

Savory, sweet, and spicy fermented gochujang sauce

Gochu Chickenwich

$12.00

Gochujang fried Cornish free-range chicken thighs, ranch, pickled onions, wild arugula, tomato

Guacamole

$13.00Out of stock

Smashed avocados, organic pico de gallo, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tortilla chips

Macha Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Salsa macha, apple, agave nectar, and roasted almonds

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$8.00

Topped with a choice of organic cherry filling or coffee-infused mascarpone whipped cream

Pasture Raised Ribeye Sandwich

$20.00

Pasture-raised & 100% grass-fed ribeye, provolone, balsamic reduction, basil aioli, grilled red onions

Reuben

$12.50

Boar's head corned beef, fried pickles, dijon mustard & Russian dressing, Jewish rye, swiss cheese, sauerkraut

Roasted Green Chile & Asadero Burger

$12.00

Akaushi TX beef, NM certified green chile, asadero, organic tomato & arugula, aioli

Soft Pretzel & Strong Mustard

$6.00

Tacos De Champiñones Al Pastor

$12.00

Mushroom "Al pastor", avocado, cilantro-cabbage slaw, Oaxacan heirloom corn tortillas

Trappist Mushrooms

$10.50

Brown ale batter crimini, button & oyster mushrooms, and aioli duo

Veggie Empanadas

$10.50

Seasonal vegetables and chimichurri

Veggie Monk

$11.00

Black bean-pumpkin veggie patty, provolone, organic tomato & arugula, red onions, balsamic aioli

Wild Aguachile Verde

$15.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, avocado, jalapeño, serrano pepper, English cucumber, red onion, burnt tortilla oil, and Oaxacan heirloom corn tostadas

Wild Caught Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer battered wild Icelandic cod, frites, malt vinegar, citrus aioli

Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Fried wild-caught gulf shrimp, Cajun remoulade, organic wild arugula, organic tomatoes, and dill pickles

Sides

Side Pommes Frites

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Macha Brussels Sprouts*

$4.00

Balsamic Aioli

$0.75

Basil Aioli

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Citrus Aioli

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Traditional Aioli

$0.75

Umami Aioli

$0.75

Walnut Aioli

$0.75

Gochu Sauce

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Compliance Chips

$1.00

Beef Patty

$6.00

NA Beverage

Classic Cane Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Beer & More

Lagers, Altbier, and Bocks

Ayinger Celebrator - 11.2 Oz

$8.50

Aying, Germany / Doppelbock - A beer that has a dominant malty taste

Samuel Smith Organic Lager - 14.9 Oz

$7.50

Tadcaster, England / lager - a full-bodied lager with lots of malt and hop character

Witbier, Weissbier, and Sour Ales

Weihenstephaner Kristall -16.9 Oz

$8.00

Freising, Germany / filtered hefeweizen - light clean body, hints of banana and clove

Lambics and Fruit Beer

Samuel Smith Organic Apricot - 18.7 Oz

$11.00

Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - apricot? You betcha and darn good too. Tart, sweet apricot flavor

Samuel Smith Organic Cherry - 18.7 Oz

$11.00

Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - deep cherry flavor; aromatic, rich. Made from all-organic ingredients

Samuel Smith Organic Strawberry - 18.7 Oz

$11.00

Tadcaster, England / fruit beer - just think strawberries & cream

Cider

Samuel Smith Organic Apple - 14.9 Oz

$8.50

Tadcaster, England / cider - a medium dry cider with brilliant straw color, light body, clean apple flavor, and apple blossom finish

Stouts, Brown Ales, and Porters

Samuel Smith Imperial Stout - 12 Oz

$7.50

Tadcaster, England / Russian imperial stout - coffee, plump raisin, and prune flavors with a roasty finish

Samuel Smith Nut Brown - 12 Oz

$7.50

Tadcaster, England / brown ale - relatively dry ale with a rich nutty color and a plate of beech nuts, almonds, and walnuts

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout-12 Oz

$7.50

Tadcaster, England / oatmeal stout - dark coffee color, bittersweet, malty, and roasty

Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate - 14.9 Oz

$8.50

Tadcaster, England / chocolate stout - reserved for the true chocolate lover

Trappist Ales and Belgian

Chimay Première Blue - 11.2 Oz

$11.00

Wallonie, Belgium/Belgian strong dark ale - reddish brown, raisins, plum, brown sugar, and big flavors

Chimay Première Red - 11.2 Oz

$11.00

Wallonie, Belgium / dubbel - dark, cloudy, and amber in color, with caramel flavors, and hints of spice

La Trappe Quadrupel - 11.2 Oz

$11.00

Berkel-enschot, Netherlands / quadrupel - a full, heart-warming, and intense taste. Malty with sweet tones of dates and caramel

Orval Trappist Ale - 11.2 Oz

$11.00

Villers-devant-orval, Belgium/Belgian pale ale - orange amber, floral, lemon, mild funk with a dry finish

Rochefort 8 - 112 Oz

$11.00

Rochefort, Belgium / Belgian strong dark reddish-brown color with amber-gold highlights; soft body leads to earthy flavors and an herbal character

Rochefort 10-11.2 Oz

$12.00

Rochefort, Belgium / quadrupel - build from the depth of Rochefort 8 The great strength is balanced by a complexity of flavors and firm malt backbone

Westmalle Dubbel- 11.2 Oz

$11.00

Malle, Belgium / dubbel-rich and complex, herby and fruity with a fresh-bitter finish

Non-Alcoholic

Deschutes Black Butte

$6.50

12 oz

Untitled Art Cerveza Con Limon

$6.50Out of stock

12 oz

Untitled Art Chocolate Milk Stout

$7.00

12 oz

Untitled Art Italian Pils

$6.50Out of stock

12 oz

Untitled Art Lychee Sherbet

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz

Untitled Art West Coast IPA

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz

Weihenstephaner Wheat

$6.50

11 oz