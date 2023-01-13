Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hoptimist

review star

No reviews yet

422 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft

32 oz Pilsner Growler

$22.00

32 oz IPA Growler

$25.00

32 oz Stout/Porter Growler

$30.00

Cans

Bartenders Choice 4 * 16 oz Cans - Pilsner/Lager/Kolsch

$30.00

Bartenders Choice 4 * 12 oz Can - Cider

$22.00

Bartenders Choice 4 * 16 oz Can - IPA

$32.00

Bartenders Choice 4 * 16 oz Can - Stout/Porter

$32.00

Bartenders Choice 4 * 16 oz Can - Sour

$32.00

Food

Marinated Olives

$7.00

House Made Potato Chips

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Caesar salad

$11.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Smash Burger

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beer and Bottle Shop on the UWS specializing in New York craft beers. 🍺🍻🗽

Website

Location

422 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Santa Fe Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 426
73 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Zabar's
orange star4.2 • 1,570
2245 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Friedmans - Central Park
orange starNo Reviews
50 West 72nd Street Manhattan, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
orange starNo Reviews
138 West 72nd Street New York City, NY 10023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston