American
Gastropubs
The Horny Ram
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
951 second avenue, new york, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Annies Bar & Eatery - 986 2nd Avenue
No Reviews
986 2nd Avenue New York,, NY 10022
View restaurant
Papillon Bistro & Bar - 22 East 54th Street
4.4 • 1,041
22 East 54th Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurant