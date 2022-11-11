Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

The Horny Ram

No reviews yet

951 second avenue

new york, NY 10022

Popular Items

The Quality Burger
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Shares

Ahi Tuna Sliders

$17.00

seared tuna, sesame seeds, asian slaw, soy mayo

Birria Tacos

$18.00

3 spice infused beef brisket tacos, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, cilantro & birria broth

Blistered Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

toasted almonds, smoked applewood bacon, honey drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$18.00

queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Cornflake Chicken Strips

$17.00

spicy honey maple aioli

Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings

$16.00

buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch

Popcorn Cauliflower

$16.00

Served with cajun mayo dipping sauce

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$17.00

braised pork belly, cilantro, crispy shallots, mayo, sriracha bbq

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$16.00

sweet chili dipping sauce (5)

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Handcrafted Burgers

Double Smashed Burger

$20.00

two smashed patties, american cheese, shredded lettuce, grilled pickles, secret sauce, wedge cut fries

The Big Burger

$21.00

onion strings, bacon, barbeque mayo, cheddar, lettuce

Pancake Burger

$21.00
The Quality Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, wedge cut fries

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

jalapeño cilantro slaw, spicy mayo, ciabatta, wedge cut fries

Hot Fish Sandwich

$19.00

crispy barramundi, shredded romaine lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, tartare sauce served on a brioche bun

Korean Steak Sandwich

$20.00

onions, peppers, jalapeños, melted american cheese, soy mayo, baguette

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$19.00

jalapeño jack cheese, romaine, plum tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, wedge cut fries

Falafel hummus sandwich

$17.00

Salad Bowls

Grilled Lime Shrimp Bowl

$20.00

baby red oak, bib lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon, jalapeño lime dressing

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad

$20.00

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

white cheese, applewood smoked bacon, breadcrumbs

Grilled Bar Steak

$28.00

Marinated Hanger Steak, Chimichurri sauce, wedge fries and green salad

Sweet Chili Salmon

$28.00

seared salmon, thai fried rice, sweet chili sauce, kaffir lime

Sides/ Add ons

Add 4 ounce Burger Patty

$4.00

Add Bacon

$8.00

Add Burger

$8.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Eggs

$4.00

Add Rice Steamed

$6.00

Add Salmon

$18.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Steak (9 ounce)

$16.00

Add Thai Rice

$8.00

Add Guacamole small

$3.00

Add Guacamole large

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Brioche Pudding

$10.00

Served with a warm berry sauce, a la mode

Ice Cream Scoop (2)

$5.00

Retail

Hats

$27.00

'Brunch' T-Shirt

$27.00

24/7 Brunch

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
The Horny Ram image
The Horny Ram image
The Horny Ram image
The Horny Ram image

