The Horse's Mouth Tavern - Downtown Belding

No reviews yet

402 W. Main St

Belding, MI 48809

Popular Items

Sante Fe Rolls
Rodeo Burger
Fries

Starters

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Breaded boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

Bonus Fries

$6.99

A medley of our favorite fried potatoes.

Cheddar Poppers

$7.99

Battered and deep fried cheddar cheese and jalapeno bites.

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our French fries served with a generous helping of stadium cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Lightly breaded deep-fried chicken strips, served with homemade chips and your choice of sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Our house fried tortilla strips served with a side of salsa.

Chips & Stadium Cheese

$7.99

Our house fried tortilla chips served with a side of stadium cheese.

Fries

$6.99

Our lightly coated and crispy french fries.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep fried breaded pickle spears.

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.99

A basket of our house fried thick cut ridged potato chips.

Mac and Jack Brew Bites

$8.99Out of stock

Beer battered macaroni and pepper jack cheese with bacon.

Nachos

$11.99

Fresh tortilla chips, fried in house, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and seasoned ground beef. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$9.99

"Brew City" beer battered onion rings.

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Battered and deep fried popcorn shrimp.

Poutine

$8.99

French fries topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and smothered in brown gravy.

Sante Fe Rolls

$8.99

These chicken and cheese egg rolls are filled with chicken, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, chili peppers, black beans, spinach, corn, cilantro, and garlic, all rolled in a crispy tortilla.

Sassy Tots

$6.99Out of stock

A twist on a classic, these tots are seasoned with Buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Soft Pretzel/Beer Sponge

$13.99

The biggest soft pretzel you have ever seen! Baked to perfection and served with stadium cheese.

Spinach & Articoke Dip

$8.99

Spinach and artichoke dip, topped with fresh Parmesan cheese, served with warm flatbread and tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Thick cut sweet potato fries, topped with brown sugar and served with a side of mallow cream dip. A savory and sweet treat.

Wings

$7.99+

Our deep fried, tasty, and crispy chicken wings, with your choice of sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese Nuggets

$7.99

Bite size cheese curds, breaded and deep fried.

Greens

Fireside Salad

$12.99

Crispy chicken over a roasted corn and black bean medley, cheese, and romaine lettuce. Topped with tri-colored tortilla strips, avocado and served with our house made fireside dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes and strips of breaded deep friend chicken breast.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa and sour cream

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Bacon, egg, tomato, cheese , avocado, and grilled chicken over fresh romaine.

Side Salad

$4.99

Burgers

California Burger

$11.99

Angus beef patty, layered with fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mouth Burger

$8.99

Angus beef patty, your choice of toppings. Our "build your own" burger.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.99

Angus beef patty, topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise.

Olive Burger

$11.99

Angus beef patty, topped with a generous helping of our homemade olive sauce.

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

Angus beef patty, topped with a fried onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese and honey BBQ sauce.

The Spicy One

$11.99

Angus beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, and chipotle mayo.

Barnyard Burger

$12.99

Angus beef patty, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with a fried egg.

Gus Macker Burger Special

$7.99

Sandwiches & More

BLT Wrap

$10.99

1/2 POUND OF BACON, lettuce, and tomato, with mayo in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese. (Make it a wrap for no extra charge)

Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a fresh bun.

Classic Rueben

$11.99

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, topped with thousand island dressing, sandwiched between two slices of thick cut marbled rye.

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken, shredded Mexican blend cheese, and romaine lettuce, topped with tortilla strips and fiesta ranch, then wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Wild caught Alaskan pollock, breaded and fried, served with a side of our french fries.

French Dip

$10.99

Slow roasted beef, sauteed fresh green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a French roll. Served with au jus for dipping.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Artisan macaroni and cheese made with aged white cheddar, real lobster and topped with bread crumbs. Served with garlic flatbread.

Po-Boy

$10.99

Popcorn shrimp, lettuce and tomato, topped with a homemade remoulade and served on a French roll.

Tacos

$9.99

Three tacos, stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce cheese and tomato. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Your choice of soft shell or house fried hard shell.

Veggies In A Boat

$8.99

Fire roasted corn and black bean medley, served on romaine leaf "boats".

Wet Burrito

$9.99

Your choice of meat or beans, smothered in sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

A smaller portion of breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sides.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

A smaller portion of our grilled cheese sticks with your choice of side.

Kids Burger

$6.99

A quarter pound burger with your choice of toppings, with your choice of side.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

A kids size cheese quesadilla with your choice of side.

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

New York Cheese Cake

$4.99

Ice Box Ice Cream Small

$2.50

Ice Box Ice Cream Large

$5.50

Fountain

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Draft Rootbeer

$2.50

H20

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Kari Special

$2.50

Cans

Red Bull

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Apparel

T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve Zip Up

$32.50

Jean Jacket

$50.00

Swag

Drink Michigan Koozie

$3.00

Gift Basket

$20.00

THM Growler

$5.00

THM Howler

$5.00

THM Pint Glass

$5.00

THM Sticker

$1.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Cheers to good food, good beer and great people. ***We are strictly following all Covid-19 guidelines.***

402 W. Main St, Belding, MI 48809

