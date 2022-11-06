Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

The Horseshoe Grille

review star

No reviews yet

226 Main St

North Reading, MA 01864

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$14.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

Irish Nachos

$16.95

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$18.95

Bourbon Bacon Meatballs

$11.95

our award winning meatloaf blended with bourbon maple bacon

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

lightly smoked and grilled, tossed in sauce of your choice golden bbq, buffalo, dry rub

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Half Nachos

$10.95

Nachos Grande

$14.95

fresh tortillas piled high, topped with homemade chili, cheese blend, fresh salsa, jalapeños & sour cream.

Pot Stickers

$13.95

pork dumplings, vegetable blend with asian dipping sauce

Quesadilla

$11.95

traditional grilled with a cheese blend and salsa.

SD Corn Bread

$0.50

Bowls

Korean Beef Bowl

$22.95

Lo Mein Bowl

$17.95

broccoli, cauliflower, red onion, water chestnut, snow peas, sesame, soy dressing

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

$17.95

quinoa brown rice, cauliflower, butternut squash, broccoli, brussels sprouts, herb butter, feta.

Small Bites

Asian Glazed Salmon

$12.95

grilled atlantic salmon over vegetable blend

Memphis Pulled Pork Slider

$4.50

topped with cole slaw

Smokehouse Cheeseburger Slider

$5.50

cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, onion strings.

Soup & Chili

Clam Chowder - bowl

$10.95

Clam Chowder - cup

$7.95

Death Valley Chili

$6.95

do we need to say more?

French Onion Soup

$6.95

made fresh daily

Gringo Chili

$6.95

our homemade mild blend of all the right fixins

Soup of the Day - bowl

$7.95

Soup of the Day - cup

$6.95

Flatbreads

Pizza Margherita

$12.95

buffalo mozzarella, roma tomato, oregano

Pizza Bourbon Steak

$14.95

Harvest Flatbread

$13.95

Pizza PEPPERONI

$9.95Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.95

mixed greens topped with european cucumber, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, red onion, bacon and swiss cheese, with balsamic dressing

Beet Salad

$13.95

roasted red and golden beets, spring mix, goat cheese, golden raisins and candied pecans, tossed with blood orange vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$10.95

healthy combination of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, roasted corn, red onions, and roasted red peppers, all chopped then tossed with sweet italian dressing, accompanied with a home baked bread stick

Caesar salad

$6.95+

romaine lettuce, croutons, topped with fresh parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$6.95+

mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, baked garlic lavash

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Sides

BBQ Beans

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Fresh Vegetables

$4.95

Quinoa Brown Rice

$4.95

Quinoa Salad

$4.95

Roasted Beets

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

House Rice

$4.95

Guac SIDE

$2.95

Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Potato Chips

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Skillet Sides

Roasted Vegetables

$6.95

Skillet Mac N' Cheese

$6.95

Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Award Winning BBQ

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$34.95

pork ribs, slowly smoked for hours, and brushed with our award-winning bbq sauce, served with homemade cole slaw and bbq beans.

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$24.95

Pulled Pork ENTREE

$19.95

smoked for 20 hours for great full flavor, served with homemade cole slaw and bbq beans

BBQ Half Chicken

$21.95

half chicken, marinated and smoked for hours for a juicy bbq flavor, served with bbq beans and cole slaw.

BBQ Combo of 2

$27.95

BBQ Combo of 3

$33.95

Entrees

Panko Chicken

$17.95+

marinated chicken breasts, crusted with panko crumbs and lightly sautéed, served with garlic smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, complimented with whole grain mustard sauce

Haddock

$22.95+

baked with seasoned crumbs or fried, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables

Turkey Tips

$16.95+

marinated turkey tenderloins, hand cut and grilled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and homemade cole slaw

Shoe Tips

$22.95+

grilled petite tender tips, carefully marinated and then char-broiled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.

Large Mac N' Cheese

$14.95

2 Blackened Haddock Tacos

$18.95

3 Blackened Haddock Tacos

$20.95

BBQ Meatloaf*

$16.95+

as featured in the boston globe, smokey bbq brisket folded into choice ground sirloin, grilled over open flame, served over garlic smashed potatoes with homemade mushroom gravy and fresh vegetables

Steak Frites

$29.95

Seafood Alfredo

$29.95

Seafood Casserole

$28.95

Braised Short Rib

$26.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

8 oz. Salmon

$27.95

4 oz. Salmon

$22.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

grilled boneless chicken breast with basil pesto aioli, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil on a roasted onion ciabatta roll, served with french fries.

Turkey Club

$15.95

traditional style turkey club on whole grain bread with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and sundried cranberry spread, served with french fries.

Reuben

$16.95

a classic ... corned beef, piled high with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with french fries.

Shoe Dip

$15.95

lean roast beef on a roasted onion ciabatta roll with horseradish spread, melted swiss cheese and warm au jus, served with french fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

smoked bbq pulled pork on a brioche roll, served with french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

homemade buffalo tenders wrapped with lettuce and tomato served with french fries and bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar wrap

$13.95

grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing served with french fries.

Shoe Cheese Burger

$15.95

grilled black angus burger on toasted roll with lettuce and tomato, served with french fries

California Club Wrap

$14.95

Haddock Sandwich

$18.95

CUBAN

$15.95

BLT

$9.95

Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.95

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.95

Berry Creme Brulee

$9.95Out of stock

Bread Pudding Bites

$6.95+

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Free Special Occasion Chocolate Cake

Mad Maggie's Ice Cream Pie

$8.95

Butterscotch Caramel Cake

$6.95Out of stock

KIDS MENU

K-Cheeseburgers

$9.95

K-Grilled Cheese

$5.95

K-Mini Burgers

$9.95

K-Mini Sundae

$4.95

K-Pasta

$5.95

K-Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

K-Flatbread Pizza

$5.95

K-Steak Tip

$12.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Kids Hotdog

$6.95

K-BBQ Ribs

$13.95Out of stock

Kids Grilled Salmon

$11.95Out of stock

FAMILY PAN TAKE OUT

Bacon Meatballs Family pan

$37.00

BBQ Beans Family Pan

$24.00

Bread Pudding Bites Family Pan

$25.00

Caesar salad Family Pan

$19.00

Chicken Fingers Family Pan

$48.00

Chicken Parmesan Family Pan

$59.00

Chicken Penne Broccoli Alfredo

$59.00

Chicken Wings Family pan

$69.00

Chopped Salad Family Pan

$19.00

Cole Slaw Family Pan

$24.00

Dozen Cornbread

$6.00

Dozen Slider Rolls

$6.00

DV Chilly Family Pan

$35.00

Family French Fry Pan

$14.00

Flatbread Family Pan

$29.00

Garden Salad Family Pan

$19.00

Gringo chilly Family Pan

$35.00

Mac N Cheese Family Pan

$24.00

Mashed Potato Family Pan

$24.00

Nacho Grande Family pan

$29.00

Panko Chicken Family Pan

$59.00

Pot Stickers Family pan

$39.00

Pulled Chicken Family Pan

$60.00

Pulled Pork Family Pan

$60.00

Sliders Family pan

$59.00

St. Louis Ribs Family Pan

$79.00

Steak Tips Family Pan

$89.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$25.00

Turkey Tips Family Pan

$54.00

Vegetable Rice Pilaf Family Pan

$24.00

Vegetables of Day Family pan

$24.00

SPECIALS

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95Out of stock

Pistachio Salmon

$28.95Out of stock

Tuna Melt with Tomato and Cheese on Cibatta

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$27.95Out of stock

Pasta With Meatballs

$22.95Out of stock

CHICKEN PANCETTA

$21.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$0.69

Chix Brocc Alfredo

$23.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich with Chips

$14.95Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$19.95Out of stock

Haddock Bruchetta

$29.95Out of stock

Panko Chicken BLT Cibatta

$14.95Out of stock

Pastrami & Swiss

$14.95Out of stock

Rachel Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

Scallops

$26.95Out of stock

Seafood Casserole

$28.95Out of stock

Shrimp Romano

$24.95Out of stock

Steak And Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Pancetta

$16.95Out of stock

Surf n Turf Tenderloin & Fish cake

$29.95

Happy Hour

Half Nachos

$5.47

Chicken Wings

$7.47

Pot Stickers

$6.97

Quesadilla

$5.97
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Location

226 Main St, North Reading, MA 01864

