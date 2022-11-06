The Horseshoe Grille

- Home
226 Main St
North Reading, MA 01864
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Bang Bang Shrimp
Irish Nachos
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
Bourbon Bacon Meatballs
our award winning meatloaf blended with bourbon maple bacon
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
lightly smoked and grilled, tossed in sauce of your choice golden bbq, buffalo, dry rub
Chips and Salsa
Half Nachos
Nachos Grande
fresh tortillas piled high, topped with homemade chili, cheese blend, fresh salsa, jalapeños & sour cream.
Pot Stickers
pork dumplings, vegetable blend with asian dipping sauce
Quesadilla
traditional grilled with a cheese blend and salsa.
SD Corn Bread
Bowls
Small Bites
Soup & Chili
Flatbreads
Salads
Cobb Salad
mixed greens topped with european cucumber, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, red onion, bacon and swiss cheese, with balsamic dressing
Beet Salad
roasted red and golden beets, spring mix, goat cheese, golden raisins and candied pecans, tossed with blood orange vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
healthy combination of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, roasted corn, red onions, and roasted red peppers, all chopped then tossed with sweet italian dressing, accompanied with a home baked bread stick
Caesar salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, topped with fresh parmesan cheese
Garden Salad
mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, baked garlic lavash
Wedge Salad
Sides
Award Winning BBQ
Full Rack St. Louis Ribs
pork ribs, slowly smoked for hours, and brushed with our award-winning bbq sauce, served with homemade cole slaw and bbq beans.
1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs
Pulled Pork ENTREE
smoked for 20 hours for great full flavor, served with homemade cole slaw and bbq beans
BBQ Half Chicken
half chicken, marinated and smoked for hours for a juicy bbq flavor, served with bbq beans and cole slaw.
BBQ Combo of 2
BBQ Combo of 3
Entrees
Panko Chicken
marinated chicken breasts, crusted with panko crumbs and lightly sautéed, served with garlic smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, complimented with whole grain mustard sauce
Haddock
baked with seasoned crumbs or fried, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables
Turkey Tips
marinated turkey tenderloins, hand cut and grilled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and homemade cole slaw
Shoe Tips
grilled petite tender tips, carefully marinated and then char-broiled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.
Large Mac N' Cheese
2 Blackened Haddock Tacos
3 Blackened Haddock Tacos
BBQ Meatloaf*
as featured in the boston globe, smokey bbq brisket folded into choice ground sirloin, grilled over open flame, served over garlic smashed potatoes with homemade mushroom gravy and fresh vegetables
Steak Frites
Seafood Alfredo
Seafood Casserole
Braised Short Rib
Chicken Pot Pie
8 oz. Salmon
4 oz. Salmon
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled boneless chicken breast with basil pesto aioli, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil on a roasted onion ciabatta roll, served with french fries.
Turkey Club
traditional style turkey club on whole grain bread with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and sundried cranberry spread, served with french fries.
Reuben
a classic ... corned beef, piled high with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with french fries.
Shoe Dip
lean roast beef on a roasted onion ciabatta roll with horseradish spread, melted swiss cheese and warm au jus, served with french fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked bbq pulled pork on a brioche roll, served with french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
homemade buffalo tenders wrapped with lettuce and tomato served with french fries and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar wrap
grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing served with french fries.
Shoe Cheese Burger
grilled black angus burger on toasted roll with lettuce and tomato, served with french fries
California Club Wrap
Haddock Sandwich
CUBAN
BLT
Desserts
KIDS MENU
FAMILY PAN TAKE OUT
Bacon Meatballs Family pan
BBQ Beans Family Pan
Bread Pudding Bites Family Pan
Caesar salad Family Pan
Chicken Fingers Family Pan
Chicken Parmesan Family Pan
Chicken Penne Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken Wings Family pan
Chopped Salad Family Pan
Cole Slaw Family Pan
Dozen Cornbread
Dozen Slider Rolls
DV Chilly Family Pan
Family French Fry Pan
Flatbread Family Pan
Garden Salad Family Pan
Gringo chilly Family Pan
Mac N Cheese Family Pan
Mashed Potato Family Pan
Nacho Grande Family pan
Panko Chicken Family Pan
Pot Stickers Family pan
Pulled Chicken Family Pan
Pulled Pork Family Pan
Sliders Family pan
St. Louis Ribs Family Pan
Steak Tips Family Pan
Sweet Potato Fries
Turkey Tips Family Pan
Vegetable Rice Pilaf Family Pan
Vegetables of Day Family pan
SPECIALS
Mozzarella Sticks
Pistachio Salmon
Tuna Melt with Tomato and Cheese on Cibatta
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Pasta With Meatballs
CHICKEN PANCETTA
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Wings
Chix Brocc Alfredo
Corned Beef Sandwich with Chips
Fish & Chips
Haddock Bruchetta
Panko Chicken BLT Cibatta
Pastrami & Swiss
Rachel Sandwich
Scallops
Seafood Casserole
Shrimp Romano
Steak And Cheese
Chicken Pancetta
Surf n Turf Tenderloin & Fish cake
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
226 Main St, North Reading, MA 01864