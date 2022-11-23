Main picView gallery

Hot Chicken Alley 13636 N Tatum Blvd

No reviews yet

13636 N Tatum Blvd

Suite 10

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Entres

WOW! Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.49

Combos

Chicken Breast Combo

$17.99

The WOW! Chicken Breast Sandwich, Fries, and Medium Drink

Chicken Tender Combo

$17.99

2 Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Drink

Lite Combo

$9.99

1 Chicken Tender, Fries, and Drink

Sides

Tender

$5.49

Fries

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Pickles

$3.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
THE BEST HOT CHICKEN IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA!

13636 N Tatum Blvd, Suite 10, Phoenix, AZ 85032

