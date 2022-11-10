Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Nashville Hot Chicken

126 East Gay Street

West Chester, PA 19380

Order Again

Popular Items

The Roc
2 Piece Tender
Amby's Corn Fritters

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

(House seasoned fries )

Loaded Hot Shack Tots

$9.99

(Tots topped with chicken tenders, bacon, comeback sauce, ranch, and queso)

Fried Pickles

$6.99

(Beer battered dill pickle chips with southern-hospitality seasoning served and your choice of dipping sauce)

South of Hell's Deviled Eggs

$4.49

(4 Deviled eggs with Nashville hot seasoning, pickles, and bacon)

Amby's Corn Fritters

$4.49

(House made corn fritters with your choice of dipping sauce)

Seasoned Tots

$4.99

House Seasoned Tater Tots

Loaded Hot Shack Fries

$9.99

(Fries topped with chicken tenders, bacon, comeback sauce, ranch, and queso)

Gouda Mac Bites

$8.99

Pepper Jack Mac Bites

$8.99

Sandwiches

2 To Go Original

$11.99

(2 Wraps with cheese, coleslaw, and comeback sauce)

Closed On Sunday

$10.99

(Sandwich with pickles)

Fire Signature

$12.99

(Sandwich with pickles, pimento cheese, coleslaw, hot honey, and comeback sauce)

The Roc

$12.99

(Sandwich with pickles and pimento cheese, comeback sauce, hot honey, and old school mac & cheese)

The OJG

$12.99

(Sandwich with OJG BBQ sauce, fried pickles, coleslaw, and comeback sauce)

Tennessee Tai

$12.99

(Sandwich with pimento cheese, coleslaw, peach habanero, and OJG BBQ)

The Broadway

$12.99

(Sandwich with OJG BBQ, old school mac, comeback sauce, mayo, and bacon)

2 To Go The Gulch

$11.99

(2 Wraps with pimento cheese, coleslaw, peach habanero, and OJG BBQ)

Tenders

3 Piece Tender

$11.99

(Three hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders)

4 Piece Tender

$14.99

(Four hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders)

2 Piece Tender

$8.99

(Two hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders)

1 Cluckin Tender

$3.99

Chicken

2 Piece Light

$9.99Out of stock

(Hand Breaded Breast/Wing)

2 Piece Dark

$7.99Out of stock

(Hand breaded Thigh / Leg)

4 Piece Light

$15.99Out of stock

(4 Piece hand breaded breast / wing)

4 Piece Dark

$13.99Out of stock

(4 Piece hand breaded leg / thigh)

Sides

Old School Mac

$3.99+

(House made old school mac & cheese)

Coleslaw

$2.99+

(House made coleslaw)

Mic's Potato Salad

$2.99+

(Homemade potato salad with red potatoes, hard boiled egg, and green olive)

Sauces

Comeback Sauce

OJG BBQ Sauce

Jalapeno Ranch

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

Cup Of Queso

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Peach Habenaro

Andys L11

$16.99

Dessert

Empanada Flight

$9.99

(Empanadas so good you have to try all 4 flavors)

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

(Sweet potato, maple syrup, and marshmallow empanada topped with icing & cinnamon sugar)

Miss Andre

$2.99

(Peach habanero empanada topped with icing)

Blueberry Attack

$2.99

(Blueberry jalapeno mint empanada topped with icing & mint sugar)

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$2.99

(Strawberry basil lemonade empanada topped with lemon icing & basil sugar)

Chocolate Empanada

$2.99

(Chocolate truffle empanada with chocolate sugar topping)

Caramel Apple

$2.99

Gaff's Grandmas Banana Pudding

$4.99

(Secret family banana pudding recipe)

Pound Cake

$3.99

Wings

Wings

$7.99+

(Hand breaded fried jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce and dipping sauce)

Vegan Wings

$9.99

(5 Breaded premium all vegan / gluten free wings)

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Body Armor

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Slushies

Blue Razz

$4.99

(Non Alcoholic Chocolate Rum Slushie)

Fruit Punch

$4.99

(Non Alcoholic Strawberry Kiwi Slushie)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
FIRE - Nashville Hot Chicken brings you the authentic Nashville hot chicken experience with unique crafted foods made to order.

126 East Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380

