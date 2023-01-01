The Hotbox Finger Lakes NY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mouth watering hot dogs, smash burgers, mac and cheese and loaded fries...designed to satisfy all your cravings. All of your favorite foods...made so much better...!
Location
2997 Bauer Rd, Waterloo, NY 13165
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TK Tavern Waterloo - 14 E. Main St - Waterloo, NY 13161
No Reviews
14 E Main Street Waterloo, NY 13165
View restaurant
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante - 93 Seneca Street
4.5 • 1,030
93 Seneca Street Geneva, NY 14456
View restaurant