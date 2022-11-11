Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Hound

1,089 Reviews

$$

124 Tichenor Ave

Auburn, AL 36830

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Hound is a family owned restaurant and bar featuring over-the-top American classics, top shelf bourbon, and 28 craft beers on tap. We feature bacon from heritage breed pork as well as other humanely raised meats. Our atmosphere was designed to be warm and welcoming- think hunting lodge, antler-pronged barn setting with the hustle and bustle of old time Alabama.

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

