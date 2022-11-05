Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

KIDS

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Kid's Fingers

$11.00

Kid's Veggies

$6.00

White Bottle

Bottle Paul Buisse Touraine Sauvignon

$44.00

Bottle Broadbent Dao

$44.00

Bottle Beaumont Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Bottle Pazo de Villarei Albarino

$52.00

Bottle Giocato Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Btl The Atom Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Bouchard

$44.00Out of stock

Bottle Verdicchio

$52.00

Bottle Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$80.00

Bottle Scarbolo Il Ramato PG

$58.00

Bottle Agnanum Falanghina Vulcanica

$56.00

Bottle Pieropan Trebbiano

$60.00

Bottle Royal Toikaji Furmint "The Oddity"

$48.00

Btl Vernaccia

$52.00

Btl La Craie Vouvray

$54.00

Btl Meyer-Fonne Reisling

$52.00

BTL Henri Sancerre

$80.00

Sparkling & Rose Bottle

Bottle Valdo

$44.00

Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne

$72.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Btl Jeio Prosseco Rose

$56.00

Bottle Peyrasool Cuvee Rose

$64.00

Bottle Lambert Petit Royal

$65.00

Bottle Banshee Rose

$56.00

Red Bottle

Bottle Luigi Bosca Malbec

$52.00

Bottle Stark-conde Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Bottle J. Lohr Merlot

$44.00

Bottle Cotes du Rhone

$48.00

Bottle Ramey Claret

$92.00

Bottle Valle dell'Acate

$60.00

Btl Langhe Nebbiolo

$50.00

Btl Chateau Viramiere Bordeaux

$56.00

Btl Potel-Aviron Beaujolais

$55.00

BTL Elk Cove PN

$80.00

BTL Parraduxx

$120.00

Bottles & Cans

Exhibit A "Cat's Meow" NEIPA

$9.00

Nite Lite

$7.00

Athletics N/A

$6.00

Boulevard Quad

$10.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Plum 100

$10.00

Pony Shack Cider

$9.00

Nightshift Pumpkin

$10.00Out of stock

House Cocktails

Lady Amalthea

$13.00

Grey Goose, Lychee, Rhubarb, Cava

Interrobang

$12.00

Bourbon, Apricot, Honey, Lemon

Turn Back Thyme

$13.00

Velvet Thunder

$12.00

Whiskey, Velvet Falernum, Peach, Lime, Angostura

Affogato Martini

$3.00

Espresso Martini + Vanilla Soft Serve Featuring Grey Goose Vodka, Borghetti Coffee Liqueur, and Espresso

Blood Orange Negroni

$12.00

Gin, Campari, Cocchi Torino, Blood Orange

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Siren Song

$26.00

1/2 Siren

$13.00

B-Reel

$13.00

Pecan A La Mode

$12.00

Apple A La Mode

$12.00

Event drinks

The Rachel

$13.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Nite Lite

$7.00

Aeronaut Hop Hop

$9.00

Bottle Pazo de Villarei Albarino

$52.00

Btl William Hill Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Chateau Viramiere Bordeaux

$56.00

Soda/Seltzer

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mocktails/Other

Destination Unknown

$7.00

Peach, Lime, Ginger Beer, Rhubarb Bitters

Ice Cream Soda Float

$3.00

Choice of Boylan's Root Beer or Black Cherry Soda with Vanilla Soft Serve

Milkshake

$7.00

Choice Chocolate, Vanilla or Seasonal Rotating

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hourly Oyster House is a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood outpost in the heart of Harvard Square, where guests can enjoy thoughtfully sourced and playfully prepared seafood and oysters from New England and beyond, as well as a carefully crafted selection of signature cocktails, beer and wine.

Website

Location

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

