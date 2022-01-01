- Home
- /
- New Glarus
- /
- The House Cafe and Bakery - 407 2nd St
The House Cafe and Bakery 407 2nd St
32 Reviews
407 2nd St
New Glarus, WI 53574
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Tacos
Thai Omelet Taco
Local eggs cooked with tomatoes, shallot, and cilantro. Served in a corn tortilla with House-made Thai-style sriracha (medium spicy). Corn tortillas are grilled on a shared surface with gluten-containing ingredients, so are not safe for those with severe allergies. The taco itself or its filling does not have gluten or dairy ingredients.
Midwest Vegan Taco
Refried local black beans, seasoned fried potatoes, and fresh avocado, rolled into a tortilla. Served with our house-made dairy-free creamy jalapeno salsa. Corn tortillas are grilled on a shared surface with gluten-containing ingredients, so are not safe for those with severe allergies. The taco itself or its filling does not have gluten, egg, or dairy ingredients.
Beverages
Hot Coffee
The House Cafe & Bakery blend from the wonderful Just Coffee Cooperative.
Cold Brew Coffee
The House Cafe & Bakery blend from Just Coffee Cooperative.
Americano
Herbal Palmer Tea 16oz
Hibiscus Berry Herbal Tea and our Honey-sweetened orange blossom lemonade. 16oz iced
Berry Tart Iced Tea
16 oz iced black tea beverage made with Mt. Horeb's Telsaan black tea, strawberry syrup, and our House-made local honey-sweetened orange blossom lemonade.
Sparkling Spring Tea
Telsaan Apricot unsweetened black tea topped with raspberry + strawberry syrup and Rude Brew Kombucha's tap lemongrass lavender honey jun kombucha.
Hot Tea
Check our weekly availability, curated by local Telsaan Tea in Mt. Horeb or by Zhi Tea in Austin, TX
Iced Tea
Check our weekly availability, curated by local Telsaan Tea in Mt. Horeb or by Zhi Tea in Austin, TX
Latte
Latte brewed with espresso from The House blend from Just Coffee Coop and served with your choice of 2% milk, soy milk, or oat milk. 12 oz served hot, 16 oz served iced.
Lavender Oat Milk Latte
Our own House Blend from Just Coffee Cooperative is pulled as an espresso shot and mixed with our own House-made lavender syrup (organic lavender, organic evaporated cane juice) and topped with oat milk. (GF, V)
Mocha (contains almond, cashew)
A blend of almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, and chocolate steamed over our espresso. Just lightly sweetened.
Rose & Cardamom Latte (tea or coffee)
Espresso brewed with The House blend from Just Coffee Co-op and mixed with our House-made cardamom and rose oat milk. (Or choose a tea option, made with local Telsaan tea.)
Honey + Nutmeg Latte (Miel)
Made with local honey, fresh nutmeg, Just Coffee Cooperative espresso, and topped with oat milk. 12 oz hot, 16 oz iced
Chai Latte
The real-deal chai--no boxed syrups here. Oat milk is steeped with fresh whole chai spices & a dash of organic cane sugar then steamed and poured over a strong brew of pure unsweetened black tea.
London Fog Latte
An unsweetened, tea-based latte made with strongly brewed earl grey tea and topped with oat milk.
Golden Milk Latte
Caffeine- and coffee-free House-made herbal tisane of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, & black pepper. Sweetened lightly with maple syrup and served with oat milk. 12 oz served hot, 16 oz served iced.
Orange Blossom Lemonade
A very refreshing take on lemonade, sweetened only with local honey and made with fresh squeezed lemons. 16 oz
Just Coffee 12 oz Bag - The House Blend
The House Cafe and Bakery Blend from Just Coffee Cooperative in a 12 oz bag for your use at home. It’s that good.
Strawberry Rhubarb - Rude Brew Kombucha
Our favorite local kombucha: great depth of complex flavor & low in sugar with a longer ferment. A real winning combination.
Lemon Cayenne Honey Jun - Rude Brew Kombucha
Tap Lemongrass Lavender Honey Jun - Rude Brew Kombucha
Our best-selling kombucha. Sweetened and fermented with only local honey and crafted with lemongrass and lavender. On tap. (If ordered to-go, will be sent in a 16 oz biodegradable to-go cup).
Rude Brew Kombucha- Kiwi Strawberry Hemp
Rude Brew Kombucha - Grapefruit Rosemary
Rude Brew Kombucha - Elderberry Cherry
Ginger Beer (NA)
Grapefruit Topo Chico 12 oz bottle
Sweets & Baked Items
Whole Wheat Doughnuts (v)
Whole wheat doughnuts made with local organic meadowlark organics flour and all organic sugars. Fried in 100% pure non-gmo sunflower oil. (V)
Chocolate Almond Hazelnut Croissant
Cupcake - Hibiscus Cake with Orange Blossom Buttercream (GF, V)
Our cake is made with hibiscus herbal tea, organic quinoa flour, almond flour, organic sugars, non-gmo sunflower oil, and more, and topped with a fresh orange blossom and orange buttercream (GF, V)
Cupcake - Earl Grey Cupcake with Orange Buttercream (GF, V)
Our cake is made with locally curated Telsaan's earl grey tea, organic quinoa flour, almond flour, organic sugars, non-gmo sunflower oil, and more, and topped with a fresh orange buttercream (GF, V)
Pumpkin Pots De Creme
Grain-free, naturally-sweetened, whole foods plant-based. The custard is made with pure pumpkin and pureed with cashews, Wisconsin maple syrup, spices, and agar agar. We top the custard with a thin layer of 100% pure coconut cream and then a nut crumble made with nothing but medjool dates, walnuts, pecans, pepitas, flaxmeal, and spices. This extremely natural and whole foods sweet treat is perfect as dessert, but honestly also as a hearty and nutrient-packed breakfast. We recommend it for any time of the day that you want to give your body some love.
Layer Cake - Hibiscus Tea Cake with Orange Blossom Buttercream (GF, V)
Elephant Ears
Flat-rolled puff pastry swirled with cinnamon sugar and baked till golden.
Kalamata Olive + Herb Focaccia Chunk (V)
Blueberry Scone (GF, V)
Mint Creme Bar (GF, V)
A most popular item. Fudgy chocolate brownie base with mint creme filling, topped with chocolate ganache, and made with organic evaporated cane juice, loads of dark chocolate, and creme de menthe, naturally colored. (GF/V)
Midwest Magic Bar (GF, V)
House-made graham cracker crust made with local sorghum flour, topped with coconut caramel sauce (made with organic cane sugar), chocolate chips, shredded unsweetened coconut, pecans, walnuts, pepitas, and white chocolate. (GF/V)
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF, V)
Super soft peanut butter cookies loaded with organic natural peanut butter and organic evaporated cane juice. (GF, V)
Oatmeal Creme Pie (GF, V)
Two soft cinnamon oatmeal cookies sandwiched with vanilla buttercream made with organic powdered sugar. Made with gluten-free oats, organic cane sugar, and flax seed. (GF/V)
Rhubarb + Ginger Oat Crumble Bar (GF, V)
House house-made sorghum flour graham cracker crumbs mixed with GF oats and sandwiched with a house-made rhubarb ginger compote. GF, V
Peanut Butter Caramel Pie Slice (GF, V)
Hands-down most popular item. Featuring our House-made graham cracker crust with local sorghum flour, and a filling made of organic peanut butter, organic brown rice syrup, and organic maple syrup, sandwiched between two layers of rich chocolate ganache. It’s like eating a peanut butter cup in pie form, but possibly even better? (GF, V)
Sprinkle Birthday Shortbread Cookie (GF, V)
Sprinkle cookies with birthday cake flavors. Made with organic cane sugar, dairy-free butter, our GF flour blend, and naturally colored sprinkles. (GF, V, contains almond extract)
Matcha Shortbread (GF, V)
Buttery and delicate shortbread baked with the highest quality Rishi Tea matcha powder and dairy-free white chocolate. (GF, V)
Maple Walnut Cookie (GF, V, all natural, soy-free)
A small cookie packed with super high quality & natural ingredients, featuring ground walnuts, local maple syrup (or organic when possible), flax meal, and local sorghum flour. Naturally sweetened only. (GF, V)
Giant Double Chocolate Almond Biscotti (GF, V)
One of our most complimented items on our menu (pair this with a cup of black drip coffee for dipping). Crunchy & nutty biscotti baked with organic cocoa powder, organic sugars, almond and hazelnut flours and drizzled in more chocolate. (GF, V)
Sweet & Salty Caramel Brownie (GF)
Featuring a salted caramel filling, organic butter and dairy (local when possible), local eggs, loads of dark chocolate, and organic sugar. (GF)
Chocolate Diner Pie Slice (GF, V)
House-made chocolate wafer crust with thick chocolate and espresso custard filling. Made with Callebut dark chocolate and organic evaporated cane juice. (GF, V)
Coffeecake (GF) contains hazelnuts
Featuring cinnamon cocoa swirls and a crunchy and salty nut crumble on top. Made with organic or local dairy, organic evaporated cane juice, and local eggs. (GF)
Seedy Hunny Bar (GF, V, all natural)
A fantastic fix with morning coffee or as a mid-day snack to keep you satisfied and on the go. Organic peanut butter, sesame seeds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, unsweetened organic shredded coconut, cashews, organic agave, and some spices. That’s it. (GF, DF, egg-free)
Espresso Creme Bar (GF, V)
A most popular item. Fudgy chocolate brownie base with espresso creme filling, topped with chocolate ganache, and made with organic evaporated cane juice, loads of dark chocolate and espresso. (GF/V)
Sweet Potato Pecan + Walnut Bread (GF, DF, SF)
A perfectly textured bread with crunchy pecans and walnuts and warm sweet spices. Made with local sweet potatoes. (GF, DF, SF)
Fudgy Double Chocolate Cookie (GF, V)
Rich & fudgy double chocolate cookie made with organic sugar, organic cocoa powder, our GF flour blend, Callebaut chocolate, and more. (GF, V)
Coconut Macaroon (GF, DF)
Organic unsweetened shredded coconut, local eggs, and local honey are featured, baked golden, and dipped in chocolate. (GF, DF)
Double Chocolate Banana Bread (GF, V)
Dark Callebaut chocolate & organic Rodelle cocoa powder are featured with bananas and organic sugar and local sunflower oil for a gooey, rich treat.
Whole Peanut Butter Caramel Pie (GF, V) - FROZEN
A whole pie of our famous peanut butter caramel pie.
Soups
Entrees
Quiche (gf only)
One slice of quiche. Quiche options rotate weekly—please check our website for this week’s option or give us a ring. Made with local eggs, local dairy, and seasonal veg. Gluten-free only.
Quiche (v only)
One slice of vegan quiche, made with local whole grain wheat flour from Meadowlark Mill and with JustEgg. Roasted mushroom, shallot, and kale.
Sides
Ice Creams
Chocolate Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
A pint of rich and fudgy House-made chocolate ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and Callebut dark chocolate. (GF, V)
Mango Lime Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Double Chocolate Mint Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made mint creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.
Espresso Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made espresso creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.
Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream Pint
A pint of House-made vanilla ice cream made with coconut milk & organic evaporated cane juice, and mixed with our House-made chocolate wafer cookies. (GF, V)
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
A pint of House-made mint ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and naturally colored creme de menthe. Callebaut chocolate is drizzled and layered within the ice cream (GF, V). Contains a small amount of alcohol from the creme de menthe.
Refrigerated
Feta - Violife Vegan Cheese
Beer Brat - Tofurky
Deli Slices - Tofurky
Chocolate Protein Milk - Silk
Miyokos Oat Butter
Miyokos Euro Butter
Macadamia Creamer
Plain Vegan Unsweetened Greek Yogurt 16oz
Just Egg Scramble
Chao Slices
Freezer
Brat Beyond
Brat Hot
Green Thai Curry Base 32 oz (gf, v)
Thai-style green curry base. Take home and boil with your protein of choice and veggies. About 6 servings per container. (gf, v)
Red Thai Curry Base 32 oz (gf, v)
Thai-style red curry base. Take home and boil with your protein of choice and veggies. About 6 servings per container.
Thai-style Sriracha Sauce 16 oz (gf, v)
Dry
Topo Chico Four Pack Grapefruit Flavor
Fruit Leather- Grape
Fruit Leather - Cherry
Chips - B. pepper
Chips - Jalapeno
Chips - S + Vinegar
Chips - Salt`
GF Pretzels
Seaweed snack
Ramen - Wakame
Ramen - Garlic Pepper
Aminos
Noosh
Ener-G Egg Replacer
Top Note Grapefruit Tonic 4-pack
Ice Creams (Copy)
Chocolate Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
A pint of rich and fudgy House-made chocolate ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and Callebut dark chocolate. (GF, V)
Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
A whole House-made confetti birthday cake with sprinkles smashed & mixed into our vanilla ice cream. (GF, V)
Thai Basil Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Mango Lime Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Espresso Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Made with organic sugar and our own House Blend of Just Coffee Cooperative coffee beans. (GF, V)
Double Chocolate Mint Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made mint creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.
Espresso Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)
Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made espresso creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.
Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream Pint
A pint of House-made vanilla ice cream made with coconut milk & organic evaporated cane juice, and mixed with our House-made chocolate wafer cookies. (GF, V)
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
A pint of House-made mint ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and naturally colored creme de menthe. Callebaut chocolate is drizzled and layered within the ice cream (GF, V). Contains a small amount of alcohol from the creme de menthe.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are a small (non-traditional) cafe and bakery in the heart of New Glarus, Wisconsin, focusing on high quality ingredients, local produce, and alternative food & beverage options in rural WI. We’re glad you’ve found us.
407 2nd St, New Glarus, WI 53574