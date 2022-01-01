Restaurant header imageView gallery

The House Cafe and Bakery 407 2nd St

32 Reviews

407 2nd St

New Glarus, WI 53574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte

Breakfast Tacos

Thai Omelet Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Local eggs cooked with tomatoes, shallot, and cilantro. Served in a corn tortilla with House-made Thai-style sriracha (medium spicy). Corn tortillas are grilled on a shared surface with gluten-containing ingredients, so are not safe for those with severe allergies. The taco itself or its filling does not have gluten or dairy ingredients.

Midwest Vegan Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Refried local black beans, seasoned fried potatoes, and fresh avocado, rolled into a tortilla. Served with our house-made dairy-free creamy jalapeno salsa. Corn tortillas are grilled on a shared surface with gluten-containing ingredients, so are not safe for those with severe allergies. The taco itself or its filling does not have gluten, egg, or dairy ingredients.

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

The House Cafe & Bakery blend from the wonderful Just Coffee Cooperative.

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00+

The House Cafe & Bakery blend from Just Coffee Cooperative.

Americano

$3.25+

Herbal Palmer Tea 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Berry Herbal Tea and our Honey-sweetened orange blossom lemonade. 16oz iced

Berry Tart Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

16 oz iced black tea beverage made with Mt. Horeb's Telsaan black tea, strawberry syrup, and our House-made local honey-sweetened orange blossom lemonade.

Sparkling Spring Tea

$3.00

Telsaan Apricot unsweetened black tea topped with raspberry + strawberry syrup and Rude Brew Kombucha's tap lemongrass lavender honey jun kombucha.

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Check our weekly availability, curated by local Telsaan Tea in Mt. Horeb or by Zhi Tea in Austin, TX

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Check our weekly availability, curated by local Telsaan Tea in Mt. Horeb or by Zhi Tea in Austin, TX

Latte

$4.50+

Latte brewed with espresso from The House blend from Just Coffee Coop and served with your choice of 2% milk, soy milk, or oat milk. 12 oz served hot, 16 oz served iced.

Lavender Oat Milk Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Our own House Blend from Just Coffee Cooperative is pulled as an espresso shot and mixed with our own House-made lavender syrup (organic lavender, organic evaporated cane juice) and topped with oat milk. (GF, V)

Mocha (contains almond, cashew)

$5.00+

A blend of almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, and chocolate steamed over our espresso. Just lightly sweetened.

Rose & Cardamom Latte (tea or coffee)

$5.50+

Espresso brewed with The House blend from Just Coffee Co-op and mixed with our House-made cardamom and rose oat milk. (Or choose a tea option, made with local Telsaan tea.)

Honey + Nutmeg Latte (Miel)

$4.50+

Made with local honey, fresh nutmeg, Just Coffee Cooperative espresso, and topped with oat milk. 12 oz hot, 16 oz iced

Chai Latte

$5.50+

The real-deal chai--no boxed syrups here. Oat milk is steeped with fresh whole chai spices & a dash of organic cane sugar then steamed and poured over a strong brew of pure unsweetened black tea.

London Fog Latte

$4.50+

An unsweetened, tea-based latte made with strongly brewed earl grey tea and topped with oat milk.

Golden Milk Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

Caffeine- and coffee-free House-made herbal tisane of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, & black pepper. Sweetened lightly with maple syrup and served with oat milk. 12 oz served hot, 16 oz served iced.

Orange Blossom Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

A very refreshing take on lemonade, sweetened only with local honey and made with fresh squeezed lemons. 16 oz

Just Coffee 12 oz Bag - The House Blend

$14.00Out of stock

The House Cafe and Bakery Blend from Just Coffee Cooperative in a 12 oz bag for your use at home. It’s that good.

Strawberry Rhubarb - Rude Brew Kombucha

$3.75

Our favorite local kombucha: great depth of complex flavor & low in sugar with a longer ferment. A real winning combination.

Lemon Cayenne Honey Jun - Rude Brew Kombucha

$4.00

Tap Lemongrass Lavender Honey Jun - Rude Brew Kombucha

$4.25

Our best-selling kombucha. Sweetened and fermented with only local honey and crafted with lemongrass and lavender. On tap. (If ordered to-go, will be sent in a 16 oz biodegradable to-go cup).

Rude Brew Kombucha- Kiwi Strawberry Hemp

$3.75

Rude Brew Kombucha - Grapefruit Rosemary

$3.75

Rude Brew Kombucha - Elderberry Cherry

$3.75

Ginger Beer (NA)

$2.00

Grapefruit Topo Chico 12 oz bottle

$1.75

Sweets & Baked Items

Whole Wheat Doughnuts (v)

$4.75+Out of stock

Whole wheat doughnuts made with local organic meadowlark organics flour and all organic sugars. Fried in 100% pure non-gmo sunflower oil. (V)

Chocolate Almond Hazelnut Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Cupcake - Hibiscus Cake with Orange Blossom Buttercream (GF, V)

$3.50

Our cake is made with hibiscus herbal tea, organic quinoa flour, almond flour, organic sugars, non-gmo sunflower oil, and more, and topped with a fresh orange blossom and orange buttercream (GF, V)

Cupcake - Earl Grey Cupcake with Orange Buttercream (GF, V)

$3.50Out of stock

Our cake is made with locally curated Telsaan's earl grey tea, organic quinoa flour, almond flour, organic sugars, non-gmo sunflower oil, and more, and topped with a fresh orange buttercream (GF, V)

Pumpkin Pots De Creme

$7.00Out of stock

Grain-free, naturally-sweetened, whole foods plant-based. The custard is made with pure pumpkin and pureed with cashews, Wisconsin maple syrup, spices, and agar agar. We top the custard with a thin layer of 100% pure coconut cream and then a nut crumble made with nothing but medjool dates, walnuts, pecans, pepitas, flaxmeal, and spices. This extremely natural and whole foods sweet treat is perfect as dessert, but honestly also as a hearty and nutrient-packed breakfast. We recommend it for any time of the day that you want to give your body some love.

Layer Cake - Hibiscus Tea Cake with Orange Blossom Buttercream (GF, V)

$7.00Out of stock

Elephant Ears

$2.00Out of stock

Flat-rolled puff pastry swirled with cinnamon sugar and baked till golden.

Kalamata Olive + Herb Focaccia Chunk (V)

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Scone (GF, V)

$3.75Out of stock

Mint Creme Bar (GF, V)

$5.50Out of stock

A most popular item. Fudgy chocolate brownie base with mint creme filling, topped with chocolate ganache, and made with organic evaporated cane juice, loads of dark chocolate, and creme de menthe, naturally colored. (GF/V)

Midwest Magic Bar (GF, V)

$4.75

House-made graham cracker crust made with local sorghum flour, topped with coconut caramel sauce (made with organic cane sugar), chocolate chips, shredded unsweetened coconut, pecans, walnuts, pepitas, and white chocolate. (GF/V)

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF, V)

$2.50

Super soft peanut butter cookies loaded with organic natural peanut butter and organic evaporated cane juice. (GF, V)

Oatmeal Creme Pie (GF, V)

$4.75

Two soft cinnamon oatmeal cookies sandwiched with vanilla buttercream made with organic powdered sugar. Made with gluten-free oats, organic cane sugar, and flax seed. (GF/V)

Rhubarb + Ginger Oat Crumble Bar (GF, V)

$5.50Out of stock

House house-made sorghum flour graham cracker crumbs mixed with GF oats and sandwiched with a house-made rhubarb ginger compote. GF, V

Peanut Butter Caramel Pie Slice (GF, V)

$6.25Out of stock

Hands-down most popular item. Featuring our House-made graham cracker crust with local sorghum flour, and a filling made of organic peanut butter, organic brown rice syrup, and organic maple syrup, sandwiched between two layers of rich chocolate ganache. It’s like eating a peanut butter cup in pie form, but possibly even better? (GF, V)

Sprinkle Birthday Shortbread Cookie (GF, V)

$1.75Out of stock

Sprinkle cookies with birthday cake flavors. Made with organic cane sugar, dairy-free butter, our GF flour blend, and naturally colored sprinkles. (GF, V, contains almond extract)

Matcha Shortbread (GF, V)

$1.75Out of stock

Buttery and delicate shortbread baked with the highest quality Rishi Tea matcha powder and dairy-free white chocolate. (GF, V)

Maple Walnut Cookie (GF, V, all natural, soy-free)

$3.75Out of stock

A small cookie packed with super high quality & natural ingredients, featuring ground walnuts, local maple syrup (or organic when possible), flax meal, and local sorghum flour. Naturally sweetened only. (GF, V)

Giant Double Chocolate Almond Biscotti (GF, V)

$4.75

One of our most complimented items on our menu (pair this with a cup of black drip coffee for dipping). Crunchy & nutty biscotti baked with organic cocoa powder, organic sugars, almond and hazelnut flours and drizzled in more chocolate. (GF, V)

Sweet & Salty Caramel Brownie (GF)

$4.75

Featuring a salted caramel filling, organic butter and dairy (local when possible), local eggs, loads of dark chocolate, and organic sugar. (GF)

Chocolate Diner Pie Slice (GF, V)

$6.26Out of stock

House-made chocolate wafer crust with thick chocolate and espresso custard filling. Made with Callebut dark chocolate and organic evaporated cane juice. (GF, V)

Coffeecake (GF) contains hazelnuts

$5.50Out of stock

Featuring cinnamon cocoa swirls and a crunchy and salty nut crumble on top. Made with organic or local dairy, organic evaporated cane juice, and local eggs. (GF)

Seedy Hunny Bar (GF, V, all natural)

$4.50Out of stock

A fantastic fix with morning coffee or as a mid-day snack to keep you satisfied and on the go. Organic peanut butter, sesame seeds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, unsweetened organic shredded coconut, cashews, organic agave, and some spices. That’s it. (GF, DF, egg-free)

Espresso Creme Bar (GF, V)

$5.50Out of stock

A most popular item. Fudgy chocolate brownie base with espresso creme filling, topped with chocolate ganache, and made with organic evaporated cane juice, loads of dark chocolate and espresso. (GF/V)

Sweet Potato Pecan + Walnut Bread (GF, DF, SF)

$4.25Out of stock

A perfectly textured bread with crunchy pecans and walnuts and warm sweet spices. Made with local sweet potatoes. (GF, DF, SF)

Fudgy Double Chocolate Cookie (GF, V)

$3.25

Rich & fudgy double chocolate cookie made with organic sugar, organic cocoa powder, our GF flour blend, Callebaut chocolate, and more. (GF, V)

Coconut Macaroon (GF, DF)

$3.75Out of stock

Organic unsweetened shredded coconut, local eggs, and local honey are featured, baked golden, and dipped in chocolate. (GF, DF)

Double Chocolate Banana Bread (GF, V)

$4.00Out of stock

Dark Callebaut chocolate & organic Rodelle cocoa powder are featured with bananas and organic sugar and local sunflower oil for a gooey, rich treat.

Whole Peanut Butter Caramel Pie (GF, V) - FROZEN

$35.00Out of stock

A whole pie of our famous peanut butter caramel pie.

Soups

Crackers

$2.25

Choice of House made sourdough (V) or seedy (GF, V) crackers

Gluten-free Bread Loaf - FROZEN (gf, df)

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy Sweet Potato Broccoli Ginger Soup Quart - FROZEN (gf, v)

$15.75Out of stock

Entrees

Quiche (gf only)

$8.00

One slice of quiche. Quiche options rotate weekly—please check our website for this week’s option or give us a ring. Made with local eggs, local dairy, and seasonal veg. Gluten-free only.

Quiche (v only)

$8.00Out of stock

One slice of vegan quiche, made with local whole grain wheat flour from Meadowlark Mill and with JustEgg. Roasted mushroom, shallot, and kale.

Sides

Toast

$0.00+Out of stock

Two slices of our House-made bread toasted and served hot.

Yogurt & Granola (GF, V)

$8.00Out of stock

A 16oz compostable cup filled with yogurt (your choice), fresh blueberries, with House-made granola (GF, V).

Ice Creams

Chocolate Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$11.00Out of stock

A pint of rich and fudgy House-made chocolate ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and Callebut dark chocolate. (GF, V)

Mango Lime Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$10.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate Mint Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made mint creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.

Espresso Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made espresso creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.

Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream Pint

$11.00Out of stock

A pint of House-made vanilla ice cream made with coconut milk & organic evaporated cane juice, and mixed with our House-made chocolate wafer cookies. (GF, V)

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

$10.25Out of stock

A pint of House-made mint ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and naturally colored creme de menthe. Callebaut chocolate is drizzled and layered within the ice cream (GF, V). Contains a small amount of alcohol from the creme de menthe.

Utensils

Fork

$0.25

Spoon

$0.25

Knife

$0.25

Napkin

Refrigerated

Feta - Violife Vegan Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Beer Brat - Tofurky

$5.00Out of stock

Deli Slices - Tofurky

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Protein Milk - Silk

$5.75

Miyokos Oat Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Miyokos Euro Butter

$6.00

Macadamia Creamer

$5.00

Plain Vegan Unsweetened Greek Yogurt 16oz

$6.00

Just Egg Scramble

$5.00Out of stock

Chao Slices

$6.00Out of stock

Freezer

Brat Beyond

$8.00

Brat Hot

$8.00

Green Thai Curry Base 32 oz (gf, v)

$16.75

Thai-style green curry base. Take home and boil with your protein of choice and veggies. About 6 servings per container. (gf, v)

Red Thai Curry Base 32 oz (gf, v)

$16.75

Thai-style red curry base. Take home and boil with your protein of choice and veggies. About 6 servings per container.

Thai-style Sriracha Sauce 16 oz (gf, v)

$9.00

Dry

Topo Chico Four Pack Grapefruit Flavor

$7.00

Fruit Leather- Grape

$0.90

Fruit Leather - Cherry

$0.90

Chips - B. pepper

$6.00Out of stock

Chips - Jalapeno

$6.00Out of stock

Chips - S + Vinegar

$3.50

Chips - Salt`

$3.50

GF Pretzels

$4.50

Seaweed snack

$2.25Out of stock

Ramen - Wakame

$0.75

Ramen - Garlic Pepper

$2.25Out of stock

Aminos

$5.00

Noosh

$5.50Out of stock

Ener-G Egg Replacer

$9.00

Top Note Grapefruit Tonic 4-pack

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Creams (Copy)

Chocolate Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$11.00Out of stock

A pint of rich and fudgy House-made chocolate ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and Callebut dark chocolate. (GF, V)

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$9.25Out of stock

A whole House-made confetti birthday cake with sprinkles smashed & mixed into our vanilla ice cream. (GF, V)

Thai Basil Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$9.25Out of stock

Mango Lime Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$10.50Out of stock

Espresso Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$10.50Out of stock

Made with organic sugar and our own House Blend of Just Coffee Cooperative coffee beans. (GF, V)

Double Chocolate Mint Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made mint creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.

Espresso Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint (gf, v)

$11.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with loads of our House-made espresso creme brownies and House-made dark chocolate fudge. Always GF & V.

Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream Pint

$11.00Out of stock

A pint of House-made vanilla ice cream made with coconut milk & organic evaporated cane juice, and mixed with our House-made chocolate wafer cookies. (GF, V)

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

$10.25Out of stock

A pint of House-made mint ice cream made with coconut milk, organic evaporated cane juice, and naturally colored creme de menthe. Callebaut chocolate is drizzled and layered within the ice cream (GF, V). Contains a small amount of alcohol from the creme de menthe.

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small (non-traditional) cafe and bakery in the heart of New Glarus, Wisconsin, focusing on high quality ingredients, local produce, and alternative food & beverage options in rural WI. We’re glad you’ve found us.

Website

Location

407 2nd St, New Glarus, WI 53574

Directions

Gallery
The House Cafe and Bakery image
The House Cafe and Bakery image
The House Cafe and Bakery image

