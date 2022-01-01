The House of Axe imageView gallery
Indian

The House of Axe

review star

No reviews yet

611 S Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90005

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Brunch Burrito

$16.00

French Toast

$15.00

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Pork Hash

$15.00

Shrimp'N Grits

$18.00

Souffle Pancakes

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$39.00

Wild Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Biscuit Trio

$9.00

Burgers & Sandos

KTown Chicken Sando

$16.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Cubano

$18.00

Desserts

Made from scratch!

3 Scoops Birthday

Fried Biscuits

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Dinner Entrees

Duck

$22.00

Hanger Steak

$39.00

Sausage Plate

$18.00

Mushroom in White Mole

$20.00

Salads

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Rustic Chop Salad

$17.00

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Sauces/Sides

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Sambal

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Small Plates

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$16.00

Axe House Nachos

$18.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Charred Broccoli

$11.00

Cornbread Skillet

$8.00

Crazy Tots

$18.00

Crispy Soon Tofu

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Wings

$16.00

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Harissa Asparagus

$14.00

Loaded Fries With Duck

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Wild Mushroom Toast

$14.00

HH Food

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Skillet Cornbread

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

Spiced Beer Nuts

$3.00

Marinated Olives

$3.00

House Pickles

$4.00

Package Choice

Lumberjack Package

$45.00

Bullseye Package

$70.00

Killshot Package

$95.00

Tomahawk Kids Package

$20.00

Beverage Packages

Standard Open Bar Beverage Package

$30.00

Premium Open Bar Beverage Package

$35.00

Merchandise

Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

V-Neck T-Shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Hat

$20.00

Cocktails

MexJito

$14.00

Jalapeño Business

$14.00

Watermelon Marg

$14.00

Blood Orange Marg

$14.00

Bar

Gin

$14.00

Teq

$14.00

Whiskey

$14.00

Vodka

$14.00

Rum

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

611 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Directions

