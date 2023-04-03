Restaurant header imageView gallery

The House of Marigold

10310 Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40223

Food Menu

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted blue dog bread, avocado smash, grapefruit, radish, torn herbs, farm fried egg, micro radish and everything crumble

Waffles

$12.00

Lemon zest flapjacks with whipped ricotta, meyer lemon curd and maple syrup

French Toast

$14.00

Thick Challah french toast with bourbon maple syrup, fresh berries, lemon powdered sugar

Breakfast Plate

$15.00

Two eggs with skillet potatoes, bacon OR breakfast sausage, toast, whipped butter and seasonal preserve

Garden Veg Scramble

$13.00

Three egg omelet with mushroom, onion, pimento peppers and Campari tomato relish

Shareables

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Build you own deviled eggs w/ pimento, cheddar, crispy bacon, tomato, green onion, dijon and green tomato chow chow

Salmon Dip

$13.00

House smoked salmon dip with crispy bagel chips, quick pickles, red wine onions and everything crumble

Hummus

$13.00

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Hummus with grilled naan, quick pickled vegetables, roasted pepitas, crispy chickpeas, olive oil and pea tendrils

Cornbread

$10.00

Fresh honey cornbread loaf with whipped butter and honey

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, beet sumac puree, champgne herb vinaigrette, citrus ricotta, grilled lemon, micro beets and pea tendrils

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, local mixed greens, buttermilk dressing, Campari tomatoes, red onion, white cheddar, cucumber and biscuit croutons

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby romaine, house Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese, biscuit croutons and anchovy crumbs

Sandwiches

Egg & Tuna Salad

$14.00

Grilled blue dog bread, egg salad, tuna salad, quick pickles, pea tendrils, torn herbs

BLT

$14.00

Thick hardwood smoked bacon, peppercorn garden aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato on toasted blue dog bread

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh OR marinated grilled chicken breast, toasted blue dog bun, peppercorn garden aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and quick pickles

Royale Cheese

$16.00

Local Berry beef, Kenny's white cheddar, toasted blue dog bun, roasted garlic aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and quick pickles

Entrees

Shrimp N Grits

$26.00

Creole shrimp sauté, white cheddar grits, crispy pancetta and torn herbs

Steak Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Marinated grilled steak, herb butter, pomme frites, roasted garlic aioli

Salmon

$27.00

grilled salmon, citrus burre blanc, hash of butternut squash, onion, kale, torn herbs and green bean saute

Pad Thai

$22.00

Rice noodles, peanut sauce, mushroom, onion, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, roasted peanuts and lime

Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Eggs to Order

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Side of Buttermilk Dressing

Biscuits

$5.00

Protein

$5.00

Biscuit Things

Marigold Biscuits

$10.00

Fresh made biscuits with whipped butter, honey and seasonal preserves

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Biscuit

$14.00

Toasted Marigold Biscuit, Fried Farm Egg, White Cheddar, Peppercorn Garden Aioli, Bacon OR House Breakfast Sausage served with Skillet Potatoes

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$7.00

Daily Pie

$7.00

Daily Cake

$7.00

Mini Pie and Ice Cream

$9.00

Fruit Pop Tarts

$4.00

Brown Sugar Pop Tarts

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kid Waffle

$6.00

Kid Breakfast Plate

$6.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Wine

Red BTL

Gaspard, Touraine Cabernet Franc BTL

$36.00

Black Girl Magic Red Blend BTL

$40.00

White BTL

Weingut Markus Huber, Kontrast Natural Wine BTL

$36.00

Coast & Barrel Chard keg BTL

$24.00

Rosé/Sparkling BTL

From the Tank, Vin Rosé BTL

$24.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rosé BTL

$32.00

Bocca Barrel BTL

$22.00

Black Girl Magic Burt BTL

$40.00

Sauvage Sparkling Rosé BTL

$40.00

N/a Bevs

N/a Bevs

Brunch Rose

$7.00

Blackberry Refresher

$8.00

Fountain Drink

$2.96

Drip Coffee

$3.29

Marigold Tropical Tea

$2.96

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Speciality Coffee & Tea

Latte

$4.45Out of stock

Express Yo Self

$4.50Out of stock

Morning Rose

$4.50Out of stock

Golden Girl

$4.00Out of stock

Chai

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.45Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.45

Americano

$3.45Out of stock

Flat White

$3.45Out of stock

Enternal Spring Tea

$4.00

Lavender Lemon Tea

$3.50

Vanilla Green Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Moonlight

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.45Out of stock

Iced Chai

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Offering an ever-changing menu of locally-sourced cuisine paired with the finest beverages, The House of Marigold is a New American restaurant where guests are treated like family. Owners Adrienne Cole and Chef Kristofer Cole are dedicated to creating an elevated hospitality experience complemented by accessible, farm-to-table food and a carefully curated drink selection, all served in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere. Whether you want to enjoy small bites with cocktails or a quiet brunch with friends, your table is waiting! For those looking for something a bit more exclusive, the dining room is available to rent for special events and private dinners. The House of Marigold sets the bar for creative, hand-crafted cuisine and gracious ambience, no matter the occasion.

Location

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

Directions

