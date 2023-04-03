Restaurant info

Offering an ever-changing menu of locally-sourced cuisine paired with the finest beverages, The House of Marigold is a New American restaurant where guests are treated like family. Owners Adrienne Cole and Chef Kristofer Cole are dedicated to creating an elevated hospitality experience complemented by accessible, farm-to-table food and a carefully curated drink selection, all served in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere. Whether you want to enjoy small bites with cocktails or a quiet brunch with friends, your table is waiting! For those looking for something a bit more exclusive, the dining room is available to rent for special events and private dinners. The House of Marigold sets the bar for creative, hand-crafted cuisine and gracious ambience, no matter the occasion.

