The House of Marigold
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Offering an ever-changing menu of locally-sourced cuisine paired with the finest beverages, The House of Marigold is a New American restaurant where guests are treated like family. Owners Adrienne Cole and Chef Kristofer Cole are dedicated to creating an elevated hospitality experience complemented by accessible, farm-to-table food and a carefully curated drink selection, all served in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere. Whether you want to enjoy small bites with cocktails or a quiet brunch with friends, your table is waiting! For those looking for something a bit more exclusive, the dining room is available to rent for special events and private dinners. The House of Marigold sets the bar for creative, hand-crafted cuisine and gracious ambience, no matter the occasion.
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223