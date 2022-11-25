Restaurant header imageView gallery

The House of Soul - Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

900 2nd Street Suite E

Sacramento, CA 95814

Dinner

Baked Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Brisket & Link

$21.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.50

Fried Chicken

$19.15

Fried Chicken All White

$21.50

Fried Fish

$23.75

Fried Pork Chops

$19.50

Hot Links

$17.50

Ribs & Brisket

$22.50

Ribs Dinner

$23.00

5 Ribs

Ribs & Links

$23.50

Short Ribs & Gravy

$23.50

Smothered Fried Chicken

$19.50

Smothered Fried Chicken All White

$21.50

Smothered Pork Chops

$19.50

Turkey Wings

$21.00

Dinner Special

Bbq Brisket

$23.00Out of stock

Chittlings

$38.50Out of stock

Gumbo

$27.50Out of stock

Ham Hocks

$18.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$19.00Out of stock

Ox Tails

$26.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$28.50Out of stock

Smoked Brisket

$23.00Out of stock

Side Dish

SD Black Eye Peas

$6.00

SD Black Eye Peas And Rice

$6.50

SD of Catfish

$7.75

Catfish

SD Collard Greens

$6.00

SD Cornbread Dressing

$4.50

8oz

SD Cornbread 2 Piece

$2.00

SD Chicken Breast

$4.50

Singel Piece

SD Fried Chicken 1 Piece

$3.50

SD Fried Pork Chop

$5.50

Single

SD Fries

$4.50

SD Gravy

$2.50

Small 4 oz

SD Green Beans

$6.00

SD Hot Link

$4.50

SD Mac & Cheese

$6.00

SD Mash Potatoes

$6.00

SD Potato Salad

$6.00

Plain Rice

$3.00

SD Red Beans

$6.00

SD Red Beans & Rice

$6.50

SD Ribs

$11.00

SD Rice & Gravy

$7.00

SD of Snapper

$7.75

Snapper

Veggie Plate

$17.00

green beans, yams, and cabbage

SD Yams

$6.00

Fried Corn

$6.00Out of stock

SD Smothered Pork Chops

$6.50

Cabbage

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Slice

Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

LG Peach Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Cake

$6.00

SM Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Small

LG Peach Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Large

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Slice

Strawberry Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Praline Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chef Josh's StrawFetti Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Suga Pusha Cookis & Cream Cupcakes

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Pie

$7.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Tuesday

Lunch Meat Loaf

$13.00

Wedneday

Lunch Pork Chops

$13.00

Tuesday

Lunch Turkey Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Thursday

Lunch Fried Chiken

$12.75

Lunch Fried Chicken White

$13.25

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

BBQ Ribs Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich All White

$12.00

Fried Pork Chops Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.50

Snapper Sandwich

$13.00

Beverages

Pepsi Products

$2.95

Kool Aid

$2.50

Soul Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Water

Bottle H2o

$0.99Out of stock

Lemoade

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Soft Drink

$2.95

Kids

2 Piece Catfish

$6.25

2 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$6.25

Corn Dogs

$6.25

Kids Ribs

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

2 Piece Snapper

$6.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

900 2nd Street Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95814

