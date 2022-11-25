The House of Soul - Sacramento
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
900 2nd Street Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
More near Sacramento