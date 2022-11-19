A map showing the location of The House Ultra Lounge 22810 Lakeshore Blvd.View gallery

The House Ultra Lounge 22810 Lakeshore Blvd.

22810 Lakeshore Blvd.

Euclid, OH 44106

Order Again

Fryer

8 Wings & Fries

$13.00

Tender Basket (4) & Fries

$10.00

Side Sauces

BBQ

$1.00

HOT

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Beef Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

Burger

Beef Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Appitezer

Calamari

Wings

Fries

$3.99

Moz Sticks (5)

$10.00

Brunch

Brunch

$20.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Heinekien

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Cocktails

Between The Sheets

$6.00

- served in chilled martini glass - pour 1 oz of Hennessey in shaker - pour 1 oz of Bacardi Rum in shaker - pour .5oz of orange liquor in shaker - pour 1oz of pineapple juice in shaker - dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice, put lemon wedge in shaker - pour in martini glass - garnish with orange twist

Cosmo

$6.00

- served in chilled martini glass - pour 1oz of titos in shaker - .5oz of cranberry juice in shaker - pour .25 oz of roses lime juice in shaker - shake hard, pour in martini glass - garnish with lime

High Roller

$6.00

- served in long, chilled glass - pour .5oz of ginger beer into shaker - pour .25 of ginger ale into shaker - shake, pour into long glass - garnish with lime

Lemon Drop

$6.00

- served in chilled martini glass - pour 1.5oz absolute citron in shaker, sugar and squeeze 2 lemon wedges inside shaker. put wedge in shaker - pour 1oz of lemonade in shaker - shake hard, pour in martini glass - garnish with lemon

Long Island

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

- sugar rim, salt rim or nothing (optional - ask customer) - served in chilled long glass - pour 1oz patron in shaker with .25oz roses lime juice - pour .75oz of sour mix in shaker - pour.5 of sprite in shaker - pour .25 orange juice in shaker - shake together, pour in long, chilled glass. - garnish with lime.

Sidecar

$6.00

- served in chilled martini glass - pour 1.5oz of Hennesy in shaker - pour .75oz of cointreau in shaker - dash of fresh lemon juice, squeee lemon in shaker - shake - garnish with orange twist and sugar rim (optional)

Tequilla Sunrise

$6.00

served in chilled martini glass - pour 1oz Patron in shaker w/1.5oz orange juice - shake ingredients and pour in martini glass - .5oz grenadine on side of glass - garnish with orange

Washington Apple

$6.00

- served in chilled martini glass - pour 1oz of Crown Royal in shaker with ice - Pour.75oz of cranberry juice in shaker - pour.25oz of Apple pucker in shaker - shake well, pour in chilled martini glass - garnish with slice of apple

Shots

Ciroc

$5.00

Ciroc (Peach)

$5.00

Ciroc (Redberry)

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Patron

$5.00

Teremana Blanco

$5.00

Teremana Reposado

$5.00

Hennessey

$5.00

Wine

Cabernat

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Mascato

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Oscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Sweet Riesling

$4.00

White Zifandel

$4.00

Flavors

Mint

$50.00

Peach

$50.00

Watermelon

$50.00

Orange Mint

$50.00

Strawberry

$50.00

Lemon

$50.00

Guava

$50.00

Berry

$50.00

New Hookah Head

$20.00

Purple Haze

$50.00

Extra Coals

$5.00

Pineapple

$50.00

Magic Love

$50.00

Grape Mint

$50.00

White Gummy Bear

$50.00

Geisha

$50.00

Pirates Cave

$50.00

Passionfruit

$50.00

Mix Head

$50.00

Citrus Mist

$50.00

Queen Of Sex

$50.00

Melon

$50.00

Smoothie

$50.00

Code 69

$50.00

Tropical

$50.00

Dining Room

Seats 3-4 ppl

$350.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22810 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

