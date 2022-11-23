Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

914 Reviews

$$

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Order Again

Free Utensils & Napkins

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Silverware Pack

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Deep-fried fresh cauliflower, vegan buffalo, coconut flour batter, served with celery and choice of ranch, bleu cheese or vegan ranch. *Gluten-Friendly* *Vegan Option*

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with spicy jam

Nordeast Brussels Sprouts

Nordeast Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Brussels sprouts, Nordeast beer, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic glaze *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Basket Case

$10.00

decisions, decisions... choose one or ALL THREE! *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

The Howe 's Nachos

The Howe 's Nachos

$15.00

White queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole *Gluten-Friendly*

The Howe's Vegan Nachos

The Howe's Vegan Nachos

$15.00

Vegan chorizo & queso, black bean & corn salsa, jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole *Vegan*

Tenders & Tots

Tenders & Tots

$14.00

Broasted chicken tenders served with ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, or BBQ

Mexican Street Corn & Goat Cheese Dip

Mexican Street Corn & Goat Cheese Dip

$12.00

*Gluten-Friendly*

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Soft pretzel bites served with Bavarian mustard and warm queso

Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings

Full Order Boneless Broasted Wings

$17.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Half Order Bone-In Broasted Wings

Half Order Bone-In Broasted Wings

$10.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings

Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings

$18.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$10.00

Crispy Yuca fries served plain or cajun with chimichurri aioli *Vegan*

Onion Dip

$8.00

Served with crispy onions and chips

Soup & Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing *Gluten-Friendly Option*

The Howe's House Salad

The Howe's House Salad

$10.00

Mixed green, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and a choice of dressing. *Gluten-Friendly* *Vegan*

Howe's Steak Salad

Howe's Steak Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with spinach, roasted tomato, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, potato sticks, and chimichurri aioli *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

$17.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, craisins, roasted squash, and apple tossed in green goddess dressing. *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl of Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$8.00

Cup of Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Slow roasted brisket, BBQ, sauteéd onions, cheddar, and provolone on sourdough *Gluten-Friendly Option*

The Howe's Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Hot Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tindle plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with sweet chili coleslaw and house pickles on a brioche bun *Vegan*

Hot Chic Sandwich

Hot Chic Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken, hot chic sauce, slaw, and pickles, served on a brioche bun

The Howe's Vegan Philly

The Howe's Vegan Philly

$17.00

Herbivorous Butcher vegan Korean BBQ, peppers & onions, vegan cheese, and Sriracha aioli on a vegan wheat hoagie roll *Vegan*

Vegan Samosa Wrap

Vegan Samosa Wrap

$14.00

12” flour tortilla filled with iceberg lettuce, mashed potatoes, diced potatoes, peas, red peppers, onions, and spices served over a bed of mixed greens with a side of mango chutney *Vegan*

Black & Bleu Steak Sandwich

Black & Bleu Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Cajun steak bites with roasted tomatoes, arugula, blue cheese dressing, and crispy onions

Burgers

Bleu Fig Burger

Bleu Fig Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4lb patties topped with bacon, four cheese spread (bleu, goat, ricotta, and cream cheese), crispy onions, arugula, and fig jam *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Double Royale with Cheese*

Double Royale with Cheese*

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and garlic mayo *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar

Triple Royale with Cheese

Triple Royale with Cheese

$19.00

Three 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and garlic mayo *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Longfellow Burger

Longfellow Burger

$15.00

Two 1/4lb patties stacked with aged cheddar, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and 1000 island *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

A burger built how you like it! *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

Vegan Juicy Lucy

Vegan Juicy Lucy

$17.00

Beyond patty, vegan mozzarella, onion jam, vegan 1000, house pickles *Vegan* *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Broasted

Whole Damn Bird

Whole Damn Bird

$28.00

Eight pieces served with coleslaw, garlic mashed potatoes & gravy, a cornbread muffin, and house pickles

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.00

Four pieces served with coleslaw, garlic mashed potatoes & gravy and house pickles

Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.00

Marinated sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, and edamame over coconut rice *Gluten-Frienndly*

Volcano Poke Bowl

Volcano Poke Bowl

$17.00

Marinated sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, jalapeños & spicy aioli served over coconut rice. *Gluten-Friendly*

Phuket

Phuket

$16.00

Yellow curry sauce, power veggie mix, spiced peanuts, green onion, and cilantro served over coconut rice. Choice of chicken or tofu *Gluten Friendly* *Vegan*

Yum Yum Bowl

Yum Yum Bowl

$16.00

Marinated steak, kimchi, fried egg, yum yum sauce, and green onion served over coconut rice *Gluten-Friendly*

Azado Bowl

Azado Bowl

$14.00

Vegan marinade, sauteéd pepper & onion mix, black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, cilantro, and a lime wedge over coconut rice *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Kale mix with quinoa, roasted butternut squash, apples, cranberries, feta cheese, pepitas, and pomegranate dressing *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan*

Entrees

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Brisket, Jalapeno bacon, fresh jalapenos, crispy onions, and bbq sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer-battered cod served with fries, coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce

Tuscan Pasta

Tuscan Pasta

$16.00

Chicken or tofu with spinach artichoke sauce, mushrooms, bruschetta tomato, parmesan cheese, and parsley

BYO Street Tacos

BYO Street Tacos

$16.00

Choice of protein with coconut rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, mojo sauce, and sour cream on corn or flour tortillas with a lime wedge **Gluten-Friendly Option** **Vegan Option**

Famous Dog

Tail Chaser

Tail Chaser

$3.00

Beef flavored dog Brew! Make it a Combo!! Add Blue Buffalo chicken and brown rice dry dog food :) @tailchaserdogbrew

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

$8.99

Beef Flavored Dog Brew! @tailchaserdogbrew

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

$5.00
Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

$11.00
Chewy Pig's Ear

Chewy Pig's Ear

$6.00
Homemade Pup Cream

Homemade Pup Cream

$5.00

Bananas + Peanut butter + coconut oil topped with fresh whipped cream and a pup cookie

Boxer Bites

Boxer Bites

$6.00

3 House-Made pup cookies baked with Sweet Potatoes, Peanut Butter, Oats, Blueberries, & Love

K-9 Chicken

K-9 Chicken

$9.00

6 oz. grilled chicken breast served on a bed or organic jasmine brown rice, veggies, and sweet potatoes

NE Pup Burger

NE Pup Burger

$9.00

1/3 pound burger served on a bed of organic brown jasmine rice, with carrots, sweet potatoes, and celery. Topped with parsley.

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

$8.00

Sides

Honey Cornbread

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00
Side Bacon **

Side Bacon **

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Bistro Chips

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Sauce, Dressing or Topping

Choose from a wide variety of sauces, dips and condiments

Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Mini Doughnuts

$8.00
Vegan Chocolate Cake

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$8.00

**Contains Gluten**

Sinful Cake

Sinful Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Brownie

$10.00

Brownie, cheesecake, Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and Oreo pieces

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar a full restaurant and bar featuring a convivial tavern & grill with elevated American pub grub, classic cocktails & a dog-friendly patio (Our dog menu consists of treats, entrees, and sweet treats your dog will love!), located in the Howe neighborhood of South Minneapolis.

Website

Location

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

