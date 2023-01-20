Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Howlin Bird 123 S. Main Street

107 Reviews

$$

123 S. Main Street

North Canton, OH 44720

Popular Items

3 Pc Tender
Small Flock
1/2 Chicken Original

Entrees

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Gringo Tacos

$12.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Drinks

Margarita

$6.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$6.00

Modelo

$4.00

Patron Margarita

$9.00

Casamigos Margarita

$11.25

Chicken Tender Meal

3 Pc Tender

3 Pc Tender

$13.50

4 Pc tender

$18.00

5 Pc Tender

$20.50

Plant Based Tenders

Beyond Tenders

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken, Served with 2 sides and one dipping sauce.
1/2 Chicken Original

1/2 Chicken Original

$14.99
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$24.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken Served with a Roll, Two Sides and Two dipping Sauces

Sandwiches

Honey Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
House Burger

House Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz patties, caramelized onions, American Cheese, Bird Sauce, Brioche Bun. Your Choice of side

Howlin Hot Fried Sandwich

Howlin Hot Fried Sandwich

$14.00

Two Crispy Tenders Tossed In Our House Howlin Sauce ( Yes, it is spicy!) Topped with Pickles and Creamy Coleslaw, and served on a brioche bun. Your Choice Of Side

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Chicken, Creamy Cabbage, Molasses BBQ, served on a Brioche Bun.

Nashville Style Sandwich

Nashville Style Sandwich

$13.50
O.G Chicken Sandwich

O.G Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Howlin Appetizers

Howlin Fries

Howlin Fries

$7.50
Campfire Fries

Campfire Fries

$8.50

Crispy Tender, Mac N Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion, & Howlin Cheese Sauce.

Nash Fries

$8.50

Fried Cauliflower TOGO

$8.00

6 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$12.00

Mac duo TOGO

$8.00

Cheese Curds TOGO

$8.00

Soup & Salad

GREEK SALMON SALAD

GREEK SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Romaine | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Red Onion | Greek Olives | Feta Cheese | Feta Olive Dressing | Pita

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Pulled Chicken | Romaine | Shredded Cabbage | Carrots | Cucumbers | Crispy Wontons | Mandarin Oranges | Almonds | Sesame Seeds | Chinese Dressing

CRISPY TENDER B.L.T.A.

CRISPY TENDER B.L.T.A.

$16.00

Bacon | Romaine | Tomato | Crispy Chicken Tender | Avocado | Ranch Dressing

APPLE SPINACH SALMON SALAD

APPLE SPINACH SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Seared Salmon | Dried Cranberries | Spinach | Dice Apples Candied Pecans | Feta | Balsamic Dressing

SOUTHWEST TACO SALAD

SOUTHWEST TACO SALAD

$16.00

FIESTA SOUP

$7.00

Ask your server

Flock Meals

Big Flock

Big Flock

$44.00

2 WHOLE CHICKENS 4 SIDES 3 DIPPING SAUCES

Medium Flock

Medium Flock

$45.00

1 WHOLE CHICKEN (cut) 8 CHICKEN TENDERS 4 SIDES 3 DIPPING SAUCES

Small Flock

Small Flock

$39.99

12 CHICKEN TENDERS 4 SIDES 3 DIPPING SAUCES

Entrees

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$17.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE PEACH MAPLE SYRUP CHICKEN TENDER COMPOUND BUTTER

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$18.00

+ 2 Sides + 1 Dipping Sauce + Dinner Roll

Mini Flockers

Kids Tenders

$8.00

1 SIDE & 1 DIPPING SAUCE

Kids Burger

$8.00

1 SIDE & 1 DIPPING SAUCE

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

1 SIDE & 1 DIPPING SAUCE

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Double Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Honduran Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

HOUSE FLOAT

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

House Salad

$4.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Rolls (2)

$1.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tender (1)

$3.50

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$10.50

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$16.00

Waffle Stack (2)

$8.00

Sauces

Bird Sauce

$0.25

Howlin Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.25

Molasses BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Garlic White

$0.25

Sauce of the Month

$0.50

Howlin Hot Honey

$2.00

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Cheese Sauce 3oz

$2.00

Draft Beer

FatHeads Bumbleberry

$6.50

Elvis Juice IPA

$7.75

HP LoveHop

$7.25

Modelo

$6.25

Blood Hound Orange IPA

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.25

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$7.50

Downeast cider Beermosa

$8.00

Can/Bottle Beer

12 Dogs of Xmas Bottle

$5.50

Bud Light Bottle 16oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$5.50

Coors Light 16oz

$5.00

Hazy Jane

$7.00

Vanilla Porter

$6.25

Absolute Mango Mule

$8.00

Guinness

$3.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$5.00

O'Douls NA

$3.50

Franz

$6.00

Bloom

$6.00

COM

Spicy Margarita

$5.00

House Cocktails

Spiked Lemonade

$7.75

Kentucky Old Fashioned

$8.25
Bourbon Manhattan

Bourbon Manhattan

$8.25

Moscow Mule

$7.75
Margarita

Margarita

$8.25
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$8.25

Fall Spritz

$8.25

Bee's Knees

$8.25

White Russian

$8.25

Hot Toddy

$8.25

Blood Orange Paloma

$7.75
Mojito

Mojito

$7.25

Gin Negroni

$7.75

Gin N Tonic

$7.75

SPICY Bloody Mary

$5.25

REG Bloody Mary

$5.25

Mai Tai

$8.25

Bourbonade

$8.25

Little Bird Sangria

$7.25

Long Island

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Rum Cold Brew

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew Kahlua

$8.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

SPICY Bloody Mary

$5.00

REG Bloody Mary

$5.00

REG Bloody Mary Carafe

$28.00

SPICY Bloody Mary Carafe

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.99

Red Wine

Pinot Noir - Can

$11.50

Will Hill Cab

$7.50

White Wine

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

Sofia Moscato

$7.50

DH Pinot Grigio

$11.50

Wycliff bottle

$20.00

Butter Chardonnay

$7.50

Vodka

Nikola (Well)

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Titos

$7.75

Ketel One

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Kentucky Tavern (Well)

$4.25

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Fireball

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.75

Jameson

$8.00

Dickel 12

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$8.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Hight West Double Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Angels Envy

$9.50

Tequila

Montezuma (Well)

$4.75

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.50

Casamigos Reposado

$13.60

Rum

Castillo (WEll)

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gin/Scotch

New Amsterdam (well)

$5.00

Cutty Sark

$6.25

Beefeater

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$7.50Out of stock

Dewars

$7.75

Hendricks

$8.50

Soda

Self Serve Soda

Self Serve Soda

$3.25

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

CHERRY COKE

$3.25

MT DEW

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Water Cup

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$3.50
Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.50

Coconut Lemonade

$3.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50

Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Add Immunity Boost

$1.50

Add Total Energy

$1.50

IBC Rootbeer Bottle

Rootbeer with Glass

$3.00

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

Kids Soda

Kids Pineapple Juice

Brunch Drinks

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.99

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.99

BLACK T Shirts

Black Sm T

$15.00

Black Medium T

$15.00Out of stock

Black Large T

$15.00

Black XL T

$15.00Out of stock

Black XXL T

$15.00Out of stock

RED T Shirts

Red Small T

$15.00

Red Medium T

$15.00

Red Large T

$15.00

Red X-Large T

$15.00

Red XX Large T

$15.00

BLACK Hoodies

Black S Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Black M Hoodie

$40.00

Black L Hoodie

$40.00

Black XL Hoodie

$40.00

Black XXL Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Howlin Bird, North Canton’s very first Rotisserie Chicken & Tenders Chicken spot!

Location

123 S. Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

The Howlin Bird image

