Chicken
The Howlin Bird 123 S. Main Street
107 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Howlin Bird, North Canton’s very first Rotisserie Chicken & Tenders Chicken spot!
Location
123 S. Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
No Reviews
255 E Waterloo Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Canton
Rockne's N Canton - 5000 Portage Street Northwest
4.0 • 106
5000 Portage Street Northwest North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant