The Huasteca Mexican Restauant 731 Colonial Ave

review star

No reviews yet

731 Colonial Ave

Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Popular Items

Burrito Texana
Taquitos Dorados
Chicken tenders and French fries

SALAD PLATTER

Ensalada De La Casa

$6.99

A mixture of greens, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, red onions, with a choice of ranch dressing or balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken for $4.99, Shrimp or Tilapia for$5.99

Colonial Shrimp Salad

$13.99

A mixture of greens, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, red onions, apple, jicama, served with a orange citrus dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.50

Taco Fajita Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Fajita Steak Salad

$13.99

Desserts

Chimi Cheese Cake

$6.99

Mexican Flan

$4.99

Churro Cup

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Lava Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin Flan

$5.99

Choco Flan

$5.99

Exras & Add on

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Add Pepper

$0.99

Add Tomatoes

$0.99

Add salsa

$1.49

Add Squash

$1.99

Add Shredded Chicken

$2.79

Add Ground Beef

$2.79

Add 1 Shrimp

$1.25

Add Onions

$0.99

.add Jalapenos

$1.50

.subs Cheese Dip

$1.99

Sides & Chips

side Quesadilla

$3.29

side Chile Relleno

$4.79

Enchilada

$3.59

Burrito

$3.75

Side Tacos

$2.99

Chips

$1.99+

Side French Fries

$2.79

Side Grilled Steak

$5.79

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.29

Side Grilled Vegetable

$5.29

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.79

Grilled onions

$3.50

Side Lettuce

$1.59

Side Pico Gallo

$1.59

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.59

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Salsa

$2.99+

Side Guacamole

$2.79

Sliced Avacado

$3.75

Side Salsa

$1.59

Side Rice

$3.29

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.79

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.59

Side Tomate

$1.79

Side Chorizo

$3.59

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.59

Specials

Seafood Huasteca

$22.99

Parillada Huasteca

$19.99

Colonial Pineapple

$16.99

Tacos De Birria

$14.99

Quesabirria

$14.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.99

Caribbean Tacos

$13.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Grill Chicken Breast

$15.99

Combo Tamales

$10.99

Fajitas Fries Texanas

$12.99

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Burrito steak

$14.99

Fajita Quesadilla Chicken

$13.29

Fajita Quesadilla Steak

$13.99

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$5.59

Grill Steak Quesadilla

$6.59

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Tacos De Alambre Margtierra

$15.99

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

Trout & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Arroz con pollo

$13.99

Burrito Frito

$16.99

Soft Drink

Soda

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.49

Horchata

$3.50

25 oz no free refill

Jarritos

$2.75

No refills

Bottle Coke Cola

$2.99

No Free Refill

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.99

Virgin Daiquiry

$5.99

Juice

$2.50

Water

Bottle of water

$1.49

Jamaica

$3.50

Piña

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Bottle Beers

Xx Amber

$4.50

Corona Xtra

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Bud light

$3.99

Budwiser

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Corona Light

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

Tecate

$3.50

Domestic beers

$2.99

Import beers

$3.50

Draft Beer

Dos Equis Draft

$5.49+

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.75+

Bud light Draft

$4.79+

Margaritas

Casa Margarita

$7.99+

Made with gold house tequila, triple sec, and our house margarita mix.

Top shelf Margarita

$11.99+

Your choice of top shelf tequila, gran marnier and a touch of fresh lime juice

Huasteca Margarita

$12.99

Our signature margarita, made with fresh citrus, hornitos plata tequila, and gran marnier

Ocean Margarita

$10.50

A refreshing blend of blue curacao, tequila, and splash of pineapple juice

Pineapple Margarita

$10.99

Jose cuervo gold tequila, gran marnier,pineapple juice, and mix of fresh lime lime juice

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.99

A classic margarita, infused with fresh jalapenos, with a touch of gran gala

Blackberry Margarita

$12.99

Hibiscuis Margaritas

$12.99

Tamarind margarita

$12.99

Margarita Special

$6.99

Mixed Drinks

Playa Mojito

$10.99

Rum based drink with a mix of fresh mint and lime juice, with a splash of sprite and soda water

Passion Berry Rum Punch

$10.99

Bacardi rum, peach schnapps mixed with passion fruit, pineapple, lime and a touch of grenadine

Nicks Lemonade

$10.99

A refreshing vodka based drink , with fresh lemon juice, Sweet and sour, and splash of sprite.

Bahama Mama

$10.99

Blend of malibu, coconat rum, mixed with orange and pineapple juice, coconat cream, and light touch of grenadine

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.99

Fruit Sangrita

$9.99

Michelada

$9.99

Bloody marry

$9.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Martini

Dirty Martini

$8.99

Cosmo Martini

$8.99

Apple Sour Martini

$8.99

Melon Martini

$8.99

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

Pinot grigio

$4.99

Frozen Drinks

Classic Pina Colada

$9.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Frozen Margaraita

$8.99+

Our classic lime margarita as a frozen drink.

Shots

Tequila Shots

$8.25

Tequila SILVER

$10.50

Teiquila REPOSADO

Whisky Shots

VODKA

TACO MEXICANO

All tacos come in orders of 3's. Served in a corn tortilla topped with pickled onions and cilantro. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and salsa

Taco Carnitas (pork)

$10.99

Taco Carne Azada (steak)

$12.49

Taco Pollo Azada (Chicken)

$10.99

Taco Pezcado

$11.99

Taco Chorizo

$10.99

COMBINATION

COMBINATION Pick 2

$10.99

Served with refried beans and Spanish rice

FAJITAS

All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, tortillas and flag salad

Steak Fajita

$14.99

Chicken Fajita

$13.90

Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Vegeterian Fajita

$12.99

Tilapia & Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Texana Fajita

$16.99

Chicken, shrimp, and steak

BURGERS

Impossible Burger (Beef)

$12.99

Topped with chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries

Avocado cheese burger

$13.49

Topped with chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, chopped avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries

3 Baby Burgers.

$11.99

Three mini cheese burgers topped with cheddar cheese, chopped onion, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served with French fries.

STEAK

Carne Asada

$17.99

Rib eye steak served with Spanish rice, beans, and salad flag

Steak Mexicano

$18.99

Rib eye steak topped with tomatoes, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chefs Colonia

$18.99

Rib eye steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican chorizo, tortillas, and flamed cheese

BURRITOS & ENCHILADA

Burrito Texana

$16.99

Filled with shrimp, beef, and chicken, rice, beans, and grilled vegetables. Topped with fresh pico de gallo and cheese sauce

Seafood Burrito

$16.99

Filled with shrimp, tilapia, rice, beans, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce and sliced avocado

Enchiladas Suprema

$12.99

Four enchiladas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Enchiladas la Huasteca

$12.49

three cheese enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, rice, and beans

Chimichanga

$11.99

Fried or soft chimichanga topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice

CHICKEN

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Chicken marinated in ekquisite seasoning topped with Mexican chorizo and cheese sauce

Pollo Hidalgo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with fresh zucchini, mushrooms, quash, red peppers, yellow peppers, and topped with cheese. Served with Spanish rice, fresh salad, and tortillas.

Quesadilla Texana

$14.99

Shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with yellow squash, green squash, onions, and bell peppers. Served with salad, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Carnitas

$14.99

Slow roasted chunks of pork seasoned to perfection. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, salad with sour cream and pico de gallo, and a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

SEAFOOD

Plato Playa

$13.99

Tilapia and shrimp served with Spanish rice, fresh vegetables mixed in salad, and topped with cheese sauce

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in our homemade white wine garlic sauce. Served with Spanish rice and fresh salad

Fajita Tampiquena

$17.99

Shrimp and Tilapia mixed with fresh vegetables. Served with Spanish rice, beans, tortillas, and flag salad

Pescado a la Caribena

$15.99

Shrimp and tilapia served with a homemade butter white wine tomato sauce. Pan cooked yellow and red peppers served with Spanish rice and fresh salad

Camarones Rancheros

$16.99

Seafood Huasteca

$22.99

Fried Fish

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

KIDS

12 years and under. All soft drinks are included

Mac and cheese

$4.49

Bean burrito, rice, and beans

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla and French fries

$4.99

Crispy taco, rice, and beans

$4.99

One enchilada, rice, and beans

$4.99

Chicken tenders and French fries

$4.99

APPETIZERS

Taquitos Dorados

$8.99

Four chicken Taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese sauce.

Nachos la Mexicana

$9.49

Shredded chicken, ground beef, and chorizo topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico gallo, and cheese

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Chorizo Dip

$6.79

Guacamole Dip

$4.49

Guacamole Fresco

$10.99

Grilled pollo con queso

$6.79

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

Tossed in authentic peach chili manzano sauce. Served with celery and carrots

Fajitas Nachos

$9.49

Grilled chicken or Beef cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with cheese sauce on top

Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$10.99

spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese served with hash brown and choice of toast

Mi Vida Omelette

$11.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham and American cheese. served with Hash brown and choice of toast

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.29

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers and spinach. Served with hash brown and choice of toast.

Colonial Omelette

$12.49

Bacon, Shredded chicken, grilled onions and pepper. served with hash brown and choice of toast

Queso Omelette

$9.49

American cheese and queso fresco served with hash brown and choice of toast

Combos

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

10oz Ribeye served with two eggs your way and hash brown and choice of toast

French Toast Deluxe

$10.99

Four Triangle French toast served with any style 2 eggs and 2 sausage link.

Pancake Deluxe

$10.99

Desayuno Rapido

$9.99

Any Style 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon or sausage. served with hash brown and choice of toast.

Huevos Ranchero

$9.99

any style 3 eggs home made ranchero salsa topping served with black beans, hash brown and choice of toast

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

3 scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo served with black beans, hash brown and choice of toast

Quick Sandwich

$10.99

2 eggs fried hard eggs avocado slice bacon, ham and American cheese served on choice of toast

Burrito Desayuno

$12.99

stuffed tortilla with 2 eggs , refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, bacon and lettuce served with mixed fruit

Street Tacos Desayuno

$12.99

3 flour tortilla tacos staffed with svramble eggs, bacon,, pico de gallo, sliced avocado,queso fresco. served with has brown and ranchero salsa.

Huasteca Special Desayuno

$11.49

any style two eggs with sliced avocado, sausage patty. served with choice of toast

Eggs & Hash

$11.99

any style two eggs served over corned beef hash served with hash brown and choice of toast.

Breakfast Sides

Side Sausage link

$3.49

Side patty sausage

$3.49

Side Becon

$3.49

Side Ham

$3.49

Side Corned beef Hash

$4.99

Side Chorizo

$3.49

Side 2 Eggs

$3.49

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.79

Side Home Fries

$3.29

Single Pancake

$2.49

Single French Toast

$2.49

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Oatmeal

$2.99

shrt french toast

$3.99

Shrt Pancake

$3.99

Side scrapple

$3.99

Side Fruit Cup

$4.99

Buffet

Buffet

$14.99

Kid Buffet

$7.99
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

731 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Directions

