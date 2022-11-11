- Home
The Huasteca Mexican Restauant 731 Colonial Ave
731 Colonial Ave
Colonial Beach, VA 22443
SALAD PLATTER
Ensalada De La Casa
A mixture of greens, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, red onions, with a choice of ranch dressing or balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken for $4.99, Shrimp or Tilapia for$5.99
Colonial Shrimp Salad
A mixture of greens, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, red onions, apple, jicama, served with a orange citrus dressing.
Taco Salad
Taco Fajita Chicken Salad
Taco Fajita Steak Salad
Exras & Add on
Sides & Chips
side Quesadilla
side Chile Relleno
Enchilada
Burrito
Side Tacos
Chips
Side French Fries
Side Grilled Steak
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Vegetable
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled onions
Side Lettuce
Side Pico Gallo
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Tortilla
Side Sour Cream
Side Cheese Sauce
Salsa
Side Guacamole
Sliced Avacado
Side Salsa
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Bowl of Soup
Chiles Toreados
Side Tomate
Side Chorizo
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Specials
Seafood Huasteca
Parillada Huasteca
Colonial Pineapple
Tacos De Birria
Quesabirria
Tacos Al Pastor
Caribbean Tacos
Mojarra Frita
Ceviche
Shrimp Cocktail
Grill Chicken Breast
Combo Tamales
Fajitas Fries Texanas
Fajita Burrito Chicken
Fajita Burrito steak
Fajita Quesadilla Chicken
Fajita Quesadilla Steak
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
Grill Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Chimichanga
Tacos De Alambre Margtierra
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp
Trout & Shrimp Fajitas
Arroz con pollo
Burrito Frito
Soft Drink
Bottle Beers
Margaritas
Casa Margarita
Made with gold house tequila, triple sec, and our house margarita mix.
Top shelf Margarita
Your choice of top shelf tequila, gran marnier and a touch of fresh lime juice
Huasteca Margarita
Our signature margarita, made with fresh citrus, hornitos plata tequila, and gran marnier
Ocean Margarita
A refreshing blend of blue curacao, tequila, and splash of pineapple juice
Pineapple Margarita
Jose cuervo gold tequila, gran marnier,pineapple juice, and mix of fresh lime lime juice
Jalapeno Margarita
A classic margarita, infused with fresh jalapenos, with a touch of gran gala
Blackberry Margarita
Hibiscuis Margaritas
Tamarind margarita
Margarita Special
Mixed Drinks
Playa Mojito
Rum based drink with a mix of fresh mint and lime juice, with a splash of sprite and soda water
Passion Berry Rum Punch
Bacardi rum, peach schnapps mixed with passion fruit, pineapple, lime and a touch of grenadine
Nicks Lemonade
A refreshing vodka based drink , with fresh lemon juice, Sweet and sour, and splash of sprite.
Bahama Mama
Blend of malibu, coconat rum, mixed with orange and pineapple juice, coconat cream, and light touch of grenadine
Long Island Ice Tea
Fruit Sangrita
Michelada
Bloody marry
Mimosa
Frozen Drinks
TACO MEXICANO
FAJITAS
BURGERS
Impossible Burger (Beef)
Topped with chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries
Avocado cheese burger
Topped with chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, chopped avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries
3 Baby Burgers.
Three mini cheese burgers topped with cheddar cheese, chopped onion, pickled relish, and remoulade sauce. Served with French fries.
STEAK
Carne Asada
Rib eye steak served with Spanish rice, beans, and salad flag
Steak Mexicano
Rib eye steak topped with tomatoes, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chefs Colonia
Rib eye steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican chorizo, tortillas, and flamed cheese
BURRITOS & ENCHILADA
Burrito Texana
Filled with shrimp, beef, and chicken, rice, beans, and grilled vegetables. Topped with fresh pico de gallo and cheese sauce
Seafood Burrito
Filled with shrimp, tilapia, rice, beans, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce and sliced avocado
Enchiladas Suprema
Four enchiladas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Enchiladas la Huasteca
three cheese enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, rice, and beans
Chimichanga
Fried or soft chimichanga topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice
CHICKEN
Chori Pollo
Chicken marinated in ekquisite seasoning topped with Mexican chorizo and cheese sauce
Pollo Hidalgo
Grilled chicken breast covered with fresh zucchini, mushrooms, quash, red peppers, yellow peppers, and topped with cheese. Served with Spanish rice, fresh salad, and tortillas.
Quesadilla Texana
Shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with yellow squash, green squash, onions, and bell peppers. Served with salad, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Carnitas
Slow roasted chunks of pork seasoned to perfection. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, salad with sour cream and pico de gallo, and a choice of flour or corn tortillas.
SEAFOOD
Plato Playa
Tilapia and shrimp served with Spanish rice, fresh vegetables mixed in salad, and topped with cheese sauce
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in our homemade white wine garlic sauce. Served with Spanish rice and fresh salad
Fajita Tampiquena
Shrimp and Tilapia mixed with fresh vegetables. Served with Spanish rice, beans, tortillas, and flag salad
Pescado a la Caribena
Shrimp and tilapia served with a homemade butter white wine tomato sauce. Pan cooked yellow and red peppers served with Spanish rice and fresh salad
Camarones Rancheros
Seafood Huasteca
Fried Fish
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Chimichanga
KIDS
APPETIZERS
Taquitos Dorados
Four chicken Taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Nachos la Mexicana
Shredded chicken, ground beef, and chorizo topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico gallo, and cheese
Cheese Dip
Chorizo Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Fresco
Grilled pollo con queso
Chicken Wings
Tossed in authentic peach chili manzano sauce. Served with celery and carrots
Fajitas Nachos
Grilled chicken or Beef cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with cheese sauce on top
Omelette
Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese served with hash brown and choice of toast
Mi Vida Omelette
Bacon, Sausage, Ham and American cheese. served with Hash brown and choice of toast
Vegetarian Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers and spinach. Served with hash brown and choice of toast.
Colonial Omelette
Bacon, Shredded chicken, grilled onions and pepper. served with hash brown and choice of toast
Queso Omelette
American cheese and queso fresco served with hash brown and choice of toast
Combos
Steak & Eggs
10oz Ribeye served with two eggs your way and hash brown and choice of toast
French Toast Deluxe
Four Triangle French toast served with any style 2 eggs and 2 sausage link.
Pancake Deluxe
Desayuno Rapido
Any Style 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon or sausage. served with hash brown and choice of toast.
Huevos Ranchero
any style 3 eggs home made ranchero salsa topping served with black beans, hash brown and choice of toast
Huevos Con Chorizo
3 scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo served with black beans, hash brown and choice of toast
Quick Sandwich
2 eggs fried hard eggs avocado slice bacon, ham and American cheese served on choice of toast
Burrito Desayuno
stuffed tortilla with 2 eggs , refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, bacon and lettuce served with mixed fruit
Street Tacos Desayuno
3 flour tortilla tacos staffed with svramble eggs, bacon,, pico de gallo, sliced avocado,queso fresco. served with has brown and ranchero salsa.
Huasteca Special Desayuno
any style two eggs with sliced avocado, sausage patty. served with choice of toast
Eggs & Hash
any style two eggs served over corned beef hash served with hash brown and choice of toast.
Breakfast Sides
Side Sausage link
Side patty sausage
Side Becon
Side Ham
Side Corned beef Hash
Side Chorizo
Side 2 Eggs
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Home Fries
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Side Toast
Side Grits
Side Oatmeal
shrt french toast
Shrt Pancake
Side scrapple
Side Fruit Cup
Come in and enjoy!
731 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443