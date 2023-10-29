The Hub - Allen - Hooked Hooked
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hooked Sea-to-Table features Texas coastal food with southern charm. From delicious poboy sandwhiches to signature tackle boxes with fries and hushpuppies, you can really get hooked when you eat a meal at Hooked!
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2160, Allen, TX 75013
