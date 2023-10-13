The Hub - Allen - Macho Taco Macho Taco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Macho Taco, located at The HUB, brings you the toughest tacos in town! From street tacos and signature tacos, to nachos piled high, mouth-watering quesadillas, and Mexican favorites like elote cups and beans, we have you covered!
Location
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 3120, Allen, TX 75013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Macho Taco Cantina located at The Hub in Allen, TX
No Reviews
1289 Johnson Road Allen, TX 75013
View restaurant
The HUB - 1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100
No Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurant