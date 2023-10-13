Food

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

3 Amigos (Salsa, Quac, & Queso)

$10.00

Dillas & Nachos

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Steak Nachos

$20.00

Shrimp Nachos

$23.00

Street & Signature Tacos

Luchador

$5.00

Vaquero

$7.00

Frida

$5.00

El Camarón

$7.00

Birrira Trio

$15.00

Picadillo Duo

$8.00

Carnitas Duo

$8.00

Little Luchadores

Cheese Dillas

$7.25

Chicken Taco

$7.25

Beef Taco

$7.25

Sides & Salsas

Borracho Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Guac

$6.00

Queso

$6.00

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.50

Arbol Salsa

$1.50

Jalapeño Salsa

$1.50

Roja Salsa

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Elote Cup

$6.00

Party Pack

6 Pack Crispy Beef Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Popular Drinks

House Margarita Frozen

House Margarita Frozen

$10.00
Skinny Rita

Skinny Rita

$12.50
Jalapeno Rita

Jalapeno Rita

$11.50
TopShelf Margarita

TopShelf Margarita

$13.50
Froze All Day

Froze All Day

$13.00
Draft Michelob Ultra

Draft Michelob Ultra

$6.00
Draft Miller Lite

Draft Miller Lite

$6.00
Draft Dos XX

Draft Dos XX

$7.00

Drinks

Draft Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$7.00
Draft Dos XX

Draft Dos XX

$7.00
Draft Michelob Ultra

Draft Michelob Ultra

$6.00
Draft Miller Lite

Draft Miller Lite

$6.00

Draft Tupps IPA

$7.50

Draft Modelo Negro

$8.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$7.00

Draft Pacifico

$7.00

Draft Blue Moon

$7.25

El Chingon Haze

$8.00
House Margarita Frozen

House Margarita Frozen

$10.00
Froze All Day

Froze All Day

$13.00

MamaRita

$14.00
TopShelf Margarita

TopShelf Margarita

$13.50
Jalapeno Rita

Jalapeno Rita

$11.50
Skinny Rita

Skinny Rita

$12.50

Strawberry Blonde

$13.50

Mango Margarita

$11.50

Ranch Water

$12.50

Paloma

$13.50

Carajillo

$14.50

Queen of the South

$12.50

Batanga

$15.50

Strawberry Margarita

$12.50

Chemistry Pinot Nior

$28.50

Siesta Malbec

$44.00

Alto Moncayo Granacha

$65.00

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Aerena Chardonnay

$25.00

Luchi Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Studio by Mirval Rose

$26.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

B-52

$8.00

Buttery Hub

$5.50

Green Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$6.50

PB&J

$8.00

Redheaded Sally

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

White Tea

$7.00

Orange Tea

$8.00

Liquor

Svedka (W)

$6.00

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.75

Western Son Lemon

$6.25

Dbl Western Son Lemon

$8.75

Fords Gin (W)

$7.50

Dbl Fords Gin (W)

$10.50

Hendricks

$11.50

Don Q Rum Cristal (W)

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.25

Dbl Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Capt Morgan Spiced

$6.50

Bacardi Rum Spiced

$7.25

Malibu Coconut

$7.25

Camarena Silver (W)

$8.00

Patron Silver

$14.50

Socorro Blanco

$9.25

Socorro Repo

$10.25

Casamigos

$9.00

Dbl Casamigos

$15.25

Milagro Silver

$7.25

Dbl Milagro Silver

$11.50

Milagro Reposado

$7.75

Dbl Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Dbl Clase Azul Repo

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$33.00

Dbl Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Komos Rosa

$24.00

Dbl Komos Rosa

$36.00

Komos Anejo

$25.00

Dbl Komos Anejo

$38.00

Cincorro Repo

$26.25

Dbl Cincorro Repo

$35.25

Cincorro Anejo

$43.67

Dbl Cincorro Anejo

$72.78

Jim Bean Black Label (W)

$8.50

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.50

Dough Ball Cookie Dough

$7.75

Jack Daniel Black

$9.25

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam Vanilla

$6.50

Makers Mark

$10.25

Paddy Old Irish

$6.75

Redmeption Rye 92

$8.00

Skrewball PB

$8.25

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$9.50

Dbl Jameson Orange

$13.00

Dewars White Label (W)

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.75

Aperol

$6.25

Baileys

$9.50

Borghetti Coffee

$7.00

Chambord

$8.25

Chila Orchata

$4.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Dbl Cointreau

$13.50

Conitreau Float

$6.00

Frangelico Hazelnut

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.25

Dbl Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jalisco Orange

$6.00

Jager

$6.50

Jalisco Orange

$6.00

Dbl Jalisco Orange

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Licor 43

$6.25

Dbl Licor 43

$10.25

Rumple Minze

$8.25

Seedlip Spice N/A

$12.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Chocolate Biscotti

$8.75

Dbl Chocolate Biscotti

$11.75

Chocolate Biscotti Float

$5.75

Butterscotch

$0.75

Dbl Butterscotch

$1.50

Jalisco Orange Float

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aquafina Water

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

Merchandise/Retail

Shirts/TEE's

Macho Taco Shirt

$25.00

Hats

Macho Taco Hat

$25.00