The Hub - Allen - Republic Republic

Order Again

Shareable

Smoked Meatballs

$12.50

Brisket, Short Rib, Angus, Pork, Smoky Arrabiatta Sauce, Shaved Parm, Toasted Baguette

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$9.50

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Escabeche, Red Chili Mini Naan, 3 Fried Falafel Balls, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Lemon

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$17.50

Proscuitto, Soprasetta, Sharp White Cheddar, Medium Yellow Cheddar, Gorgonzola, Pimento Cheese, Dijon, Escabeche, Pork Rinds

Texas Sized Tots

Texas Sized Tots

$9.50

Texas Sized Tots Stuffed w/ Cheddar, Bacon, Jalapeno, Serrano Aioli Sauce

Hog Wings

$14.50

Pork Shank - Smoked & Fried Crispy w/ Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Parsley

Truffle French Fries

Truffle French Fries

$8.75

French Fries Tossed in Truffle Oil, Parmesan Garlic Herbs w/ Ketchup

Other

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.75

Beer Poached Shrimp, Jalapeno Ginger Cocktail Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber Tomato Relish, Tajin, Lemon

Chopped Salad

$15.50

Mixed Wild Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Crispy Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

RFC

RFC

$13.50

Martin's Bun, Fried Chicken Breast - Battered, Fried w/ Green Goddess Slaw, House Pickles

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$12.50

Martin's Bun, Brisket Short Rib Angus Burger, House Pimento Cheese

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Red Fish - Lightly Dusted, Fried w/ Remoulade Sauce, French Fries, Ketchup, Chopped Parsley, Lemon

Falafel Slider

Falafel Slider

$4.75

Martin's Roll, Falafel Slider, Wild Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Pickle Dressing

Extra's & On the Side

American Cheese

Avocado Pulp

$1.00

Baguette

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Cube Mild Cheddar Cheese

Cube White Cheddar Cheese

Dijon

$0.75

Escabeche

$0.75

Falafel Balls

$1.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Gorgonzola

Green Goddess Aioli

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hummus Veggies

$1.50

Mac & Cheese with Dust

Naan

$1.00

Pickle Dressing

$0.75

Pickled Red Onion

Pickles

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

Pork Rinds

Proscuitto

Ranch

Remoulade

Serrance Sauce

$1.00

Serrano Aioli

Shredded Parm

Soprasetta

Vodka

Svedka (W)

$2.25

Dbl Svedka (W)

$3.00

Truly Vodka Wild Berry

$3.25

Dbl Truly Vodka Wild Berry

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.25

Dbl Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.75

Deep Eddy Ruby

$4.25

Dbl Deep Eddy Ruby

$5.75

Western Son Cucumber

$4.00

Dbl Western Son Cucumber

$5.25

Frankly Regular

$4.75

Dbl Frankly Regular

$6.50

Frankly Lemon

$4.75

Dbl Frankly Lemon

$6.50

Titos

$5.00

Dbl Titos

$6.50

Frankly Pomegranate

$4.75

Dbl Frankly Pomegranate

$6.50

Frankly Strawberry

$4.75

Dbl Frankly Strawberry

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.75

Gin

Beefeater Gin (W)

$5.50

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$7.75

Gray Whale

$9.25

Botonist Islay London Dry

$9.25

Hendricks

$9.50

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$7.75

Dbl Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$10.25

Sipsmith Dry Gin

$7.75

Dbl Sipsmith Dry Gin

$12.75

Rum

Don Q Rum Cristal (W)

$3.00

Bacardi Spiced

$3.50

Capt Morgan Spiced

$4.00

Malibu Coconut

$4.25

Rumhaven Coconut Water

$3.75

Diplomatico Rum Reserva

$9.50

Tequila

Camerana Silver (W)

$4.00

Socorro Blanco

$7.25

Dulce Vida Blanco

$7.75

Del Mahuey Mazcal Vida

$8.50

Dulce Vida Anejo

$8.50

Socorro Repo

$8.25

Socorro Anejo

$9.75

Patron Silver

$12.50

Cincorro Repo

$24.25

Avion Extra Anejo

$33.75

Don Julio 1942

$47.25

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jim Beam (W)

$5.50

Paddy's Irish

$4.75

Southern Comfort 70

$4.00

Old Forester Rye 100

$5.25

Southern Comfort 80

$4.25

Jim Beam Vanilla

$4.50

Redemption Rye 92

$6.00

Jack Daniels Black

$6.25

Tullamore Dew

$6.75

Brown Sugar Bourbon 103

$7.25

Dough Ball Cookie Dough

$5.75

Brown Sugar Bourbon 60

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Skrewball PB

$6.25

Makers Mark

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.50

Noble Oak Bourbon

$9.25

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.00

Elijah Craig Sm Barrel

$8.50

Uncle Nearest 1884 Sm

$11.50

Horse Soldier Bourbon 6/CS

$12.50

Stranahan's Colorado

$13.75

Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee

$14.75

Scotch

Dewars White Label (W)

$6.00

Clan Macgregor

$2.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.75

Glenlivet Malt 12 Yr

$11.75

Aberlour Malt 12 Yr

$15.75

Dalmore Malt 12 Yr

$15.75

Macallan Malt 12 Yr

$25.75

Oban Malt 14 Yr

$26.50

Aberfeldy Malt 16 Yr

$27.25

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Disarrano

$7.75

Aperol

$6.25

Baileys

$7.50

Borghetti Coffee

$7.00

Chocolate Biscotti

$8.75

Dbl Chocolate Biscotti

$14.50

Biscotti Coffee Float

$5.75

Campari

$7.75

Cointreau

$7.50

Dbl Cointreau

$12.50

Cointreau Float

$5.00

Chambord

$8.25

Chambord Float

$5.50

Chila or chata

$4.00

Faretti Chocolate Biscotti

$8.75

Dbl Faretti Chocolate Biscotti

$14.50

Frangelico Hazelnut

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grand Marnier Float

$5.25

Hennesey VS

$11.75

Jalisco Oranger

$6.00

Jalisco Oranger Float

$4.00

Jager

$6.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Licor 43

$6.25

Lyres Dry Spirit Amaretti

$8.50

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee

$7.75

Nitro Cold Brew

$1.00

Rumple Minze

$6.25

Royal Club Buttershot

$0.75

Seedlip Spice N/A

$8.25

Tuaca

$5.00

Lyres Dry Spirit Amaretti

$8.25

Dbl Lyres Dry Spirit Amaretti

$11.00

Seedlip Spice

$10.00

Dbl Seedlip Spice

$13.25

CBD Shot Mango Ginger

$16.25

CBD Shot Citrus

$16.25

Lyres Sparkling N/A

$68.00

Sipsmith Dry Gin

$7.75

Dbl Sipsmith Dry Gin

$12.75

Royal Club Buttershot

$0.75

Dbl Royal Club Buttershot

$1.50

Cocktails on Tap

House Marg

House Marg

$5.25

Jack Ruby

$9.75

Oaxan Passion

$9.75
Carajillo

Carajillo

$16.75
Always Fresca

Always Fresca

$8.50

Cucumber Fresca

$7.50

Wine On Tap

Infinate Monkey Bubbles

$4.50

Crusher Petite Syrah

$5.00

Louis Martini Cab

$6.50

William Hill Chard

$5.75

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$4.50

J Lohr Sauv Blanc

$5.75

Canned Wine

Bev Pinot Noir

$10.00

Crafters Union Red Blend

$14.25

Freakshow Cab

$11.25

Bev Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bev Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Bev Glitz White

$11.50

Bev Rose

$11.50

Crafters Union Brut Bubbles

$14.25

Wine By the Bottle

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$32.00

Saldo Chenin Blanc

$41.00

Grand Passione - Pinot Grigio

$37.00

Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$88.00

Slam Dunk Red Blend

$25.00

Unshackled Red Blend

$38.00

Seresin Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Cenay Cabernet

$60.00

Highwayman Red Blend Sanoma

$50.00

Stags Leap Karia Chard

$81.00

Serial Paso Cab

$30.00

8 Years In The Dessert Zinfandel

$88.00

Versant

$20.00

Novecento

$17.00

La Marca

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$150.00

Codoroniu - Non Alcoholic

$19.00

Lyres Sparkling - Non Alcoholic

$68.00

Draft Beers

Lone Star

$4.25

Four 6666 Amber Lager

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.25

Yuengling Flight

$4.25

Eight

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing

$5.00

Manhatten Project Red Gate

$5.50

Manhatten Project Hoppenheimer

$6.50

Manhatten Project Necessary Evil

$5.75

Bavick Super Pilsner

$5.75

Baptist Wit

$5.75

Rahr & Sons Texas Red

$5.75

Altstadt Kolsch

$5.75

Four Corners El Chingon

$6.50

Four Corners Local Buzz

$5.75

Lakewood Temptress

$8.25

Canned Beers

Michelob Ultra 12oz. Can

$5.25

Bud Light 12oz. Can

$4.50

Lone Star 12oz. Can

$4.75

Shiner Bock 12oz. Can

$6.00

Manhatten Project Red Gate 12oz. Can

$5.75

Manhatten Project Hoppenheimer 12oz. Can

$6.25

Manhatten Project Necessary Evil 12oz. Can

$5.75

Lone Pint Yellow Rose 12oz. Can

$6.75

Lone Pint Gentleman's Relish 12oz. Can

$6.00

Colimita 12oz. Can

$5.75

Bavick Super Pilsner 12oz. Can

$5.75

Bombshell Blonde 12oz. Can

$5.00

Stiegel Radler Grapefruit 12oz. Can

$9.50

Stiegel Radler Zitrone 12oz. Can

$9.50

Four 6666 Lager 12oz. Can

$6.00

Canned Cocktails

High Noon Pineapple

$7.75

High Noon Watermelon

$7.75

High Noon Peach

$7.75

Troop Rum Mojito

$8.75

Troop Gin Spritz

$8.75

Long Drink Traditional

$7.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$7.00

Lone River Ranch Water Original

$5.25

Lone River Ranch Water Spicy

$5.25

Shake & Shimy

The Henry

The Henry

$16.75
Old Fashioned Chocolate

Old Fashioned Chocolate

$14.50
Hubba (Name TBD) Mocktail

Hubba (Name TBD) Mocktail

$3.25

Mule-Frankly Reg.

$6.25

Frozen

House Marg

$5.25
Ginger Prickly Pear Marg

Ginger Prickly Pear Marg

$8.00
Queen of the South

Queen of the South

$12.25

Pain Killer

$7.25

Boozy Shakes

Phone Home

$12.50

Red Bull

Red Bull Original

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25

Water/Sparkling/CBD

Richards Rainwater

$3.75

Rambler Sparkling Water

Mad Tasty Sparkling CBD - Unicorn Tears

$10.75

Mad Tasty Sparkling CBD - Lime Yuzu

$10.75

Mad Tasty CBD Shot - Mango Ginger

$16.25

Mad Tasty CBD Shot - Citrus Elberberry

$16.25

N/A Beer

Bud Zero N/A

$4.50

Community Nada IPA N/A

$5.00

Lyres Sparkling Alcohol Free Wine

$68.00

20oz Cup

Soda Cup - 20o

$3.25

Pineapple Juice - 20oz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice - 20oz

$2.50

Ginger Berr- 20oz

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1289 Johnson Road, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

