The Hub - Allen - Spoke Spoke

1289 Johnson Road

Allen, TX 75013

Order Again

Cocktails On Tap

Classic Marg

$6.25

Texas Tap Tea

$9.25

Wine on Tap

White-Rickshaw Chardonnay

$5.50

Red-Louis Martini Cabernet

$7.50

Champ- Infinate Monkey Bubbles

$5.50

Canned Wine

Bev Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bev Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bev Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Bev Glitz White

$11.50

Butter Chardonnay

$14.25

Bev Rose

$11.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.25

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Yeungling

$5.25

Dos XX

$6.00

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$5.75

Tupps IPA

$7.25

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.75

Canned Beer

Coors Banquet 16oz

$5.75

Coors Light 16oz

$5.75

Budweiser 16oz

$5.75

Bud Light 16oz

$5.75

Miller High Life 16oz

$5.75

Miller Light 16oz

$5.75

PBR 16oz

$4.75

Lonestar 16oz

$4.75

Dos XX 16oz

$6.25

Modelo Especial 16oz

$6.25

Shiner 16oz

$6.25

Bavick Super Pilsner 12oz

$5.75

MBPC Half Life 12oz

$6.25

MBPC Necessary Evil 12oz

$5.75

Rahr & Sons Texas Red 12oz

$6.25

Four 6666 Sesion 12oz

$6.00

Four Corners El Chingon 12oz

$5.25

Four Corners Local Buzz 12oz

$5.25

Revolver Blood & Honey 12oz

$6.00

Colimita 12oz

$5.75

Stiegel Radler Grapefruit 16oz

$9.50

Stiegel Radler Zitrone 16oz

$9.50

Montucky Cold Snack 12oz

$3.75

Bombshell Blonde 12oz

$5.00

Canned Cocktails

High Noon Pineapple

$7.75

High Noon Watermelon

$7.75

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.75

Troop Rum Mojito

$11.00

Troop Bourbon Smash

$11.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

Lone River Ranch Water Original

$5.25

Lone River Ranch Water Spicy

$5.25

Truly Wild Berry

$5.25

Twisted Tea Original

$5.25

Shake & Shimy

Sleepy Dragon - CBD

$14.25
Secret Garden

$10.00
Innocent Remedy

$14.00
Night Cap

$11.25

Frozen

Strawberry Froze

$13.00

Frozen Jack and Cola

$8.75

Frozen Lemonade Basil

$7.75

Frozen Gin N Juice

$8.75
Frozen Mojito

$8.00

Frozen Paloma

$8.25

Shots A-Z

B-52

$7.00

Buttery Hub

$3.00

Green Tea

$5.25

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

PB&J

$7.00

Redheaded Sally

$6.25

White Tea

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Jagar Bomb

$8.00

Red Bull

Red Bull Original

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25

Red Bull Watermelon Can

$4.25

Red Bull Blue

$4.25

Gatorade

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.25

Water/Sparkling/CBD

Richards Rainwater

$3.75

Rambler Sparkling Water

$4.25

Mad Tasty Sparkling CBD - Unicorn Tears

$10.75

Mad Tasty Sparkling CBD - Lime Yuzu

$10.75

Mad Tasty CBD Shot - Mango Ginger

$16.25

Mad Tasty CBD Shot - Citrus Elberberry

$16.25

N/A Beer

Bud Zero N/A

$4.50

Community Nada - IPA N/A

$5.00

Gun

Pineapple Dole

$3.00

Tonic

Cranberry

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Ginger Ale

Soda Water

Frozen

Frozen Red Bull Watermelon N/A

$6.00

Sober Sunday N/A

$4.50

20oz Cup

Soda Cup - 20oz

$3.25

Pineapple Juice - 20oz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice - 20oz

$2.50

Ginger Beer - 20oz

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
