The Hub Brick Oven Brewery & Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

100 S Christian Ave

Moundridge, KS 67107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Parmesan Knots

$9.99Out of stock

The dough we use for our pizza made into knots and covered in garlic sauce and topped off with parmesan cheese.

Loaf w/dips

$9.99

The pizza dough made into loaves and served with an array of three dips

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine, parmesan, marinated tomato wedges, and croutons with a caesar dressing.

1/2 House Salad

$3.99

Tomato, red onion, cucumbers, shredded mozzarella, and croutons on romaine with your choice of dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$7.99

Same as 1/2, twice the size

Full House Salad

$7.99

Same as 1/2, twice the size

Italian Cold Cut Salad

$9.99

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, olives, pepperoncinis, fresh cubed mozzarella, served over romaine with an italian vinaigrette

Pizzas

BYO

$13.99

Pepperoni

$13.99

Traditional pizza sauce with sliced pepperoni, and mozzarella

Three Cheese

$12.99

Classic cheese pizza served with a traditional pizza sauce and topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan

Porky Pie

$15.99

Italian Sausage, jalapeno bacon, pepperoni, and canadian bacon piled on top of a traditional pizza sauce and topped with mozzarella

Supreme

$15.99

A traditional pizza sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, olives, and banana peppers. Topped with mozzarella

Okie Dokie Artichokie!

$15.99

A garlic and olive oil base with fresh mozzarella, fire-braised chicken, marinated artichokes and tomato wedges, spinach, and a balsamic drizzle.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo sauce topped with fire-braised chicken, jalapeno bacon, roasted red pepper and parmesan

Bees Kneez

$14.99

A traditional pizza sauce with sliced pepperonis, cream cheese, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella and drizzled with hot honey

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

A creamy buffalo base with fire-braised chicken, thinly sliced red onion, provolone, mozzarella, finished with a ranch/buffalo drizzle and topped with green onions

Veggie

$13.99

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onion, olives, spinach, mushrooms, and banana peppers served on a traditional pizza sauce and topped with mozzarella

Bianca

$13.99

Ricotta and olive oil spread on pizza dough and topped with fresh mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms and spinach

Prosciutto

$15.99Out of stock

Olive oil and ricotta base, fresh mozzarella, topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, arugula, and a balsamic glaze drizzle

Nutella

$12.99

A nutella/ricotta spead topped with strawberries, bananas, chocolate drizzle, raspberry drizzle, and dusted with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll

$11.99

A cinnamon/sugar struessel topping with cream cheese icing drizzle

*Spicy Chicken Aloha*

$13.99Out of stock

$$Dipping Sauces/dressings$$

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Hot honey

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Seasoned cream cheese

$0.75

Chili Oil

$0.50

Italian Oil

$0.50

Fountain Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Cafe Menu

Hot Drinks

Affogato 12oz

$5.50Out of stock

Your choice of ice cream with espresso poured over.

Affogato 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Your choice of ice cream with espresso poured over.

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Hot water with espresso poured over.

Breve 12oz

$5.00

Espresso with steamed half&half.

Breve 16oz

$5.50

Espresso with steamed half&half.

Candy Bar Latte 12oz

$6.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and syrups crafted to taste like the candy bar of your choice.

Candy Bar Latte 16oz

$6.50

Espresso, steamed milk, and syrups crafted to taste like the candy bar of your choice.

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$5.50

Caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, and espresso poured over with a caramel zig zag.

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$6.00

Caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, and espresso poured over with a caramel zig zag.

Chai Latte 12oz

$5.50

A crafted chai tea concentrate blended with milk to make a chai latte. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai latte.

Chai Latte 16oz

$6.00

A crafted chai tea concentrate blended with milk to make a chai latte. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai latte.

Drip 12oz

$3.00

Daily brewed crafted hot coffee.

Drip 16oz

$3.50

Daily brewed hot crafted coffee.

Espresso

$2.00

2 shots of espresso.

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with whip cream.

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with whip cream.

Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.00

Chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with whip cream.

Latte 12oz

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk. Add a flavor of choice to make it a crafted latte.

Latte 16oz

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk. Add a flavor of choice to make it a crafted latte.

London Fog 12oz

$5.00

A mix on a classic. Our organic black tea Gao Wen, with a pump of vanilla syrup topped with steamed milk.

London Fog 16oz

$5.50

A mix on a classic. Our organic black tea Gao Wen, with a pump of vanilla syrup topped with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50

Matcha green tea powder sifted and melted together, with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.00

Matcha green tea powder sifted and melted together, with steamed milk.

Mocha 12oz

$5.50

Chocolate sauce either dark or white, espresso, and steamed milk topped with whip cream.

Mocha 16oz

$6.00

Chocolate sauce either dark or white, espresso, and steamed milk topped with whip cream.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50

A flavorful cold brew poured over ice. Add a syrup or a milk of choice to make it your own.

Frappe

$7.00

Espresso shot, frappe mix, milk and iced blended to perfection. Topped with whip cream.

Iced Americano

$3.50

Espresso poured over iced water.

Iced Chai Latte

$6.25

Crafted chai tea concentrate blended with milk poured over ice.

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$2.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk poured over ice add a flavor of choice to make it a crafted latte.

Milk 12oz

$3.00

A cup of cold milk or make it a steamer with a choice of flavor.

Milk 16oz

$3.50

A cup of cold milk or make it a steamer with a choice of flavor.

Cafe Food

Cake Loafs

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Cookies

$3.50

Ice Cream

$0.00+Out of stock

Muffins

$4.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.00

Retail Coffee Bags

12oz Buckskin

$13.50

12oz Freespace

$15.00

12oz Legacy

$14.00

Misc.

Event Room

Hourly Fee

$100.00

Deposit

$50.00

Merch

T-shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Freshies

$4 Freshie

$4.00

$6 Freshie

$6.00

$8 Freshie

$8.00

$10 Freshie

$10.00

Ticketed Events

Galentines Ticket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brick Oven Pizza The Station Coffee & Bakery

Website

Location

100 S Christian Ave, Moundridge, KS 67107

Directions

