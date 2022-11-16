Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - Ponder Ct

451 Reviews

$

104 Ponder Ct Ste F

Danville, KY 40422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Bianca
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Coffee

House Coffee

$1.56+

Iced Coffee

$1.98+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.07+

Mocha Jo

$2.93+

Pink Eye

$2.97+

Red Eye

$3.44+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.77+

House Coffee (Copy)

$1.56+

Lattes

Almond Joy

$4.50+

Buckeye

$4.50+

Caramel Bianca

$4.50+

Emerald Isle

$4.50+

French Kiss

$4.50+

Grasshopper Mocha

$4.50+

H Potter

$4.50+

Hazelnut Fancy

$4.50+

Honeybee

$4.50+

Icky Sticky

$4.50+

Jitterbug

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Mudslide

$4.50+

Pralines & Cream

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50+

Rattlesnake

$4.50+

Shock Wave

$5.85+

Snickers

$4.50+

Temptation

$4.50+

Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

Unicorn Killer

$5.85+

White Mocha

$4.50+

White Reeses

$4.50+

Zebra Mocha

$4.50+

Chai

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Cider Chai

$3.96+Out of stock

Matcha Chai

$3.99+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.97+

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.33+

Cinnamon White Hot

$3.41+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.11+

Phish Food Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$3.40+

Steamer

$2.30+

Teas

Tea

$1.98

London Fog

$4.01+

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.75+Out of stock

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.75+

Milkshake

$4.75+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$4.01+

KY Oaks Lily Refresher

$4.01+

Soda

Soda

$1.87

20oz Soda Bottle

$2.50

Can

$1.00Out of stock

Other Drinks

Ale 8

$1.98

Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

Italian Cream Soda

$2.60

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cup

$0.15

Cappuccino/Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.64+

Espresso Shot Single

$1.93

Espresso Shot Double

$2.41

Espresso Shot Triple

$3.26

Americano

$2.55+

Seasonal Lattes

Bees Knees

$4.50+

Cozy Pumpkin

$4.50+

Jack Frost

$4.50+

Love You Latte

$4.50+

Lucky Charm

$4.50+

Nutty Irishman

$4.50+

PB Cheesecake

$4.50+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.50+

Purple Haze

$4.50+

Running Tortoise

$4.50+

Tiramisu

$4.50+

White Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

White Rabbit

$4.50+

Apple Brulee Cider

$4.50+Out of stock

Toasted Praline

$4.50+

Campfire

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Candy Cane Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Pistachio

$4.50+Out of stock

Caramel Delight

$4.50+

Churro Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Fall Drink Menu

Cozy Pumpkin

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.50+

Toasted Praline

$4.50+

Apple Brulee Cider

$4.50+

Witches Brew

$4.75+

Jack-o-Latte

$4.50+

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$2.50

Toast

$1.75

Croissant

$2.75

Bagel Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

The Spegal

$5.00

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$6.75

The Denver

$6.10

The Rio Grande

$6.10

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.75

Omelettes

Bacon and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Bourbon Street Omelette

$7.05

Cheese Omelette

$6.00

Florentine Omelette

$7.00

Greek Omelette

$5.95

Ham and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Meat Lovers Omelette

$7.45

Sausage and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Veggie Omelette

$6.50

Western Omelette

$7.25

3 Eggs w/toast

$4.75

Eggs

Breakfast Meats

Sausage

$1.75

Bacon

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Bakery

Muffin

$2.15

Scone

$2.55

Cinnamon Roll

$2.60Out of stock

Oatmeal and Such

$3.95

Granola and Yogurt

$3.95Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$4.50Out of stock

PB + Banana Toast

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Caesar

$8.50

Chicken Quesa-nini

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Hummus Wrap

$8.50

Low Fat Veggie Wrap

$6.85

Mango Habanero Turkey

$8.50

Triple Decker Club

$9.05

Southwest Chicken

$8.50

Ham & Cheese

$8.20

Turkey & Cheese

$8.20

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

BLT

$8.50

Southwest Turkey

$8.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.75

Red Reuben

$8.75

White Reuben

$8.75

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$8.50

Ultimate Combo

$8.20

Triple T

$8.20

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.15

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.05

Chicken Salad

$8.15

Greek Salad

$8.15

Hummus Platter

$6.90+

Side Salad

$3.95

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.05

Strawberry Fields

$8.15Out of stock

Sides

Ruffles

$1.15

Potato Salad-

$1.50

Cous Cous-

$1.50

Ziki Dip

$0.35

pickle

$0.50

Soups

tomato basil

$4.10Out of stock

zuppa

$4.10Out of stock

white chicken chili

$4.10Out of stock

broccoli cheddar

$4.10Out of stock

white cheddar mac & cheese

$4.50Out of stock

ultimate potato

$4.10Out of stock

chicken noodle

$4.10Out of stock

chili

$4.10Out of stock

Enchilada Chicken Chili

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Gnocchi

$4.50Out of stock

Kids

kids grilled cheese

$5.25

kids ham & cheese

$5.25

kids turkey & cheese

$5.25

kids PB&J

$5.25

kids quesadilla

$5.25

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

hub cap

$2.50Out of stock

cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

cake

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

mini cake

$1.25Out of stock

chocolate espresso beans

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Bundt Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Hub Coffee House and Cafe. We're a one-of-a-kind coffee shop in Danville, Kentucky where people from all walks of life can enjoy great food and drinks, fun, and fellowship! In addition to our wide variety of teas, coffees, and espresso drinks, we are also proud to offer an extensive food menu. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

104 Ponder Ct Ste F, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

Gallery
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe image
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street
orange star4.4 • 451
236 West Main St Danville, KY 40422
View restaurantnext
The Bluebird
orange starNo Reviews
202 W Main St Stanford, KY 40484
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Palomar
orange star4.5 • 901
3735 Palomar Centre Drive Lexington, KY 40513
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Woodland
orange starNo Reviews
396 Woodland Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Danville

The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street
orange star4.4 • 451
236 West Main St Danville, KY 40422
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Danville
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston