The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street

451 Reviews

$

236 West Main St

Danville, KY 40422

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Caramel Bianca
Chai Latte

Coffee

House Coffee

$1.98+

Iced Coffee

$1.98+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.07+

Mocha Jo

$2.93+

Pink Eye

$2.97+

Red Eye

$3.44+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.81+

Lattes

Almond Joy

$4.50+

Buckeye

$4.50+

Caramel Bianca

$4.50+

Emerald Isle

$4.50+

French Kiss

$4.50+

Grasshopper Mocha

$4.50+

H Potter

$4.50+

Hazelnut Fancy

$4.50+

Honeybee

$4.50+

Icky Sticky

$4.50+

Jitterbug

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Mudslide

$4.50+

Pralines & Cream

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50+

Rattlesnake

$4.50+

Shock Wave

$5.85+

Snickers

$4.50+

Temptation

$4.50+

Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

Unicorn Killer

$5.85+

White Mocha

$4.50+

White Reeses

$4.50+

Zebra Mocha

$4.50+

Chai

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.97+

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.33+

Cinnamon White Hot

$3.41+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.11+

Phish Food Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$3.40+Out of stock

Steamer

$2.30+

Apple Cider

$2.79+

Teas

Tea

$1.98

London Fog

$4.01+

Smoothies & Refreshers

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+Out of stock

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.75+

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.75+

Milkshake

$4.75+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.75+

KY Oaks Lily Refresher

$4.75+

Peach, Love & Brass Refresher

$4.75+

Soda

Soda

$1.87

Other Drinks

Ale 8

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Italian Cream Soda

$2.60

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cup

$0.15

Cappuccino/Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.64+

Espresso Shot Single

$1.93

Espresso Shot Double

$2.41

Espresso Shot Triple

$3.26

Americano

$2.55+

Seasonal Lattes

Bees Knees

$4.50+

Cozy Pumpkin

$4.50+

French Toast

$4.50+

Jack Frost

$4.50+

Jack-o-latte

$4.50+

Liquid Ghost

$4.50+

Love Potion

$4.50+

Love You Latte

$4.50+

Lucky Charm

$4.50+

Nutty Irishman

$4.50+

PB Cheesecake

$4.50+

PB Stinger

$4.50+

Purple Haze

$4.50+

Rocky Road

$4.50+

Running Tortoise

$4.50+

Tiramisu

$4.50+Out of stock

Toasted Coconut

$4.50+

Toasted Gingerbread

$4.50+Out of stock

White Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

White Rabbit

$4.50+

Witches Brew

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Apple Brulee Cider

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.50+

Toasted Praline

$4.50+

Gingerbread

$4.50+Out of stock

Campfire

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Candy Cane Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Pistachio

$4.50+Out of stock

Pot of Gold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Derby Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

Caramel Delight

$4.50+

S'mores

$4.50+

Churro Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

The Teacher

$4.50+

Fall Drink Menu

Cozy Pumpkin

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.50+

Apple Brulee Cider

$4.50+

Toasted Praline

$4.50+

Witches Brew

$4.75+

Jack-o-latte

$4.75+

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$2.50

Toast

$1.25

Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Bagel Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Spegal

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00Out of stock

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$6.75

The Denver

$6.10

The Rio Grande

$6.10

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.75

Omelettes

Bacon and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Bourbon Street Omelette

$7.05

Cheese Omelette

$6.00

Florentine Omelette

$7.00

Ham and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Meat Lovers Omelette

$7.45

Sausage and Cheddar Omelette

$7.00

Veggie Omelette

$6.50

Western Omelette

$7.25

3 Eggs w/toast

$4.75

Eggs

Breakfast Meats

Sausage

$1.75

Bacon

$1.75

Ham

$1.15

Turkey Sausage

$1.90Out of stock

Bakery

Muffin

$2.15

Scone

$2.55

Cinnamon Roll

$2.60Out of stock

Oatmeal and Such

$3.95

Granola and Yogurt

$3.95Out of stock

Fruit

apple

$1.00

banana

$1.00

fruit bowl

$3.95Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$4.50Out of stock

PB + Banana Toast

$4.50Out of stock

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Quesa-nini

$8.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.50

Hummus Wrap

$8.50

Low Fat Veggie Wrap

$6.85

Mango Habanero Turkey Wrap

$8.50

Ciabattas

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Ciabatta

$8.20

Southwest Chicken Melt

$8.50

Triple T Ciabatta

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese Ciabatta

$8.20

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.20

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.75

Red Reuben

$8.75Out of stock

Southwest Turkey

$9.00

Triple Decker Club

$8.50

White Reuben

$8.75Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.15

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.05

Chicken Salad

$8.15

Greek Salad

$8.15

Hummus Platter

$6.95+

Garden Salad

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.05Out of stock

Strawberry Fields

$8.15Out of stock

Sides

Ruffles

$1.15

Potato Salad

$1.50

Cous Cous

$1.50

Ziki Dip

$0.35

pickle

$0.50

Soups

tomato basil

$4.10

zuppa

$4.10Out of stock

ultimate potato

$4.10Out of stock

white chicken chili

$4.10Out of stock

broccoli cheddar

$4.10Out of stock

white cheddar mac & cheese

$4.50Out of stock

chicken noodle

$4.10Out of stock

chili

$4.10Out of stock

Enchilada Chicken Chili

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Gnocchi

$4.50Out of stock

Kids

kids grilled cheese

$5.25

kids ham & cheese

$5.25

kids turkey & cheese

$5.25

kids PB&J

$5.25

kids quesadilla

$5.25

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

hub cap

$2.50Out of stock

cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

cake

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

mini cake balls

$1.50Out of stock

chocolate espresso beans

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Bundt Cake

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

236 West Main St, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

