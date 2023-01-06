Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley

review star

No reviews yet

1860 South Stapley

Mesa, AZ 85204

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb Smoked
Chicken Tenders
2lb Smoked

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$11.99

With fig jam, bacon & micro greens

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread

Cauliflower Nachos

$13.29

Roasted cauliflower, chipotle queso, corn pico de gallo, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chile crema & cotija cheese

Cheesy Mash Potato Balls

$12.99

Homemade with melted cheese & a crispy deep fried panko crust. Served with chipotle cheese sauce

Chip Trio

$14.49

Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa

Chips and Guac

$7.99

Chips and guacamole

Chips and Queso

$7.29

Chips and queso

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Chips and salsa

Expolding Cheddar Potatoes

$11.99

Thin-sliced HUB chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, crispy bacon & sour cream

Stuffed Green Chiles

$11.99

Anaheim peppers with chorizo,melted cheese, jalapeño cream sauce & pico

Stuffed Bread

$11.29

Roasted green chiles, mixed cheese blend, layered into fresh baked bread. Marinara & ranch to dip

Hummus & Veg

$11.99

Two types of hummus, ranch, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, celery & pita bread

Loaded Chipotle Wedges

$12.99

Smoked sliced potatoes loaded with bacon & mixed cheese topped with sour cream & green onions. Chipotle queso on the side

Nachos

$14.99

Topped with mixed cheese, Southwest queso, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeño peppers, black beans, salsa & sour cream

Pick One Fried Samplers

$7.99

Pick Two Fried Samplers

$13.29

Pick Three Fried Samplers

$17.99

Pretzel Basket

$12.99

Chipotle queso & beer mustard

The Kitchen Sink

$14.29

A huge bowl of black beans, chipotle queso, pico, sour cream, guacamole & green onions. With soft pretzels, HUB chips, tortilla chips & queso to dip

Quesadilla

$10.99

Stuffed with melted cheese, Baja sauce & pico. Salsa & sour cream on side

Ceviche

$13.99

Citrus marinated shrimp with jicama, pico, cucumber and avocado with fresh tortilla chips

Toasted Ravioli

$11.29

Entree

Hub Mac

$15.99

Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top

Fish & Chips

$15.99Out of stock

Hand-cut Atlantic cod with a panko crust, fries, coleslaw & Hub toast

Korean BBQ Bowl

$15.99

Grilled steak with jasmine rice, steamed veggies, pear-apple soy, Sriracha, green onions & toasted almonds

Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries

H.F.C.

$15.99

Big bowl of mashed potatoes, melted cheddarjack cheese, house gravy, roasted corn, green onions & hand battered fried chicken tenderloins

Chipotle Surf & Turf

$16.99

Seared steak & shrimp with classic linguine noodles, chipotle cream sauce, grilled asparagus, peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & parmesan with garlic bread

Baja Bowl

$14.99

Cajun grilled chicken over jasmine rice with black beans, corn pico de gallo, Anaheim peppers, guacamole, sour cream, Cotija cheese & tortilla strips

Chicken Tacos

$14.29

Shredded chicken in a fresno chile marinade, citrus slaw, amarillo aioli, Cotija cheese, pico on local corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa

Fish Tacos

$14.29Out of stock

Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa

HUB Burrito

$14.99

Monster burrito stuffed with green chile chicken, white rice, black beans, mixed cheese, grilled jalapeños & sour cream. Smothered in jalapeño sour cream sauce, pico & Cotija cheese

Steak & Bake

$15.99

Grilled steak, asparagus, bacon, corn, green chiles & roasted garlic chile crema over jumbo smoked baked potato topped with green onions

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$15.29

Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions

Steak Stroganoff

$15.99

Steak tips with herb roasted mushrooms and onions, sour cream sauce, green onions over egg noodles

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.29

Sandwiches

Green Chili Steak Philly

$15.29

Carne asada fire-roasted Anaheim chiles & chipotle queso stuffed in a warm hoagie roll

Iowa Pork Sandwich

$15.29

Hand-battered fried pork loin served on country white bun with lettuce, tomato & onion. Roasted garlic & scallion mayo on the side

Italian Beef

$15.29

House-roasted shaved beef, sweet peppers, mozzarella, spicy giardiniera on toasted hoagie roll & au jus to dip

Pot Roast Dip

$15.29

Homemade slow-cooked pot roast, brown gravy & melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll

Turkey Avocado

$15.29

House roasted turkey, avocado, mayo, tomato, lettuce & Swiss cheese on toasted multigrain

Ultimate Chicken Parm

$15.29

Hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, marinara, three mozzarella sticks & melted mozzarella on Texas toast

Pastrami Reuben

$15.29

Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye

Bayros Spicy Chicken

$15.29

Habanero ranch seasoned chicken tenders with spring mix, buttermilk ranch, red onion, pickles, and tomato

Burgers

The Classic

$13.99

With LTO

The Big HUB

$17.99

Double patties with both American cheeses, pepper jack, cheddar, LTO & extra bacon

Devil

$15.99

Cajun blackened patty, Gunslinger mayo, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, LTO & bacon

Bacon Cheese

$15.99

Cheddar, bacon, pickles & LTO

BBQ Bacon

$15.99

Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & LTO

Peanut Butter

$15.99

Creamy peanut butter & bacon on a pretzel bun

Popper Burger

$15.99

House-made panko-crusted cream cheese & jalapeños, raspberry chipotle jam & pear slaw

Holy Bacon Batman

$15.99

Triple the bacon, bacon aioli, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Balsamic sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, basil aioli, greens and Swiss cheese

California Burger

$15.99

Wings

1/2 Smoked

$11.29

Award winning house smoked wings

1lb Smoked

$17.29

Award winning house smoked wings

2lb Smoked

$29.99

Award winning house smoked wings

1/2 Buffalo

$10.29

Traditional buffalo style wings

1lb Buffalo

$16.29

Traditional buffalo style wings

2lb Buffalo

$25.99

Traditional buffalo style wings

Boneless wings

$10.29

Breaded and tossed with your favorite sauce

1/2 Thighs

$6.99Out of stock

1lb Thighs

$12.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.29

Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken

Steak Salad

$15.29

Tender steak, apples, bacon, blue cheese & candied walnuts over a bed of iceberg lettuce & spring mix. maple vinaigrette on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.29

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken

HUB Cobb Salad

$13.49

Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper

Side Caesar

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$3.99

Spring greens with tomato, croutons, and croutons

Soup Of the Week Bowl

$6.69

Soup Of the Week Cup

$5.49

Summer Salad

$14.29

Pizza

Pizza Margarita

$18.99

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil

Pizza True Italian

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara

Pizza Veggie

$18.99

Herbed ricotta cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, mushrooms, peppers & black olives

Pizza BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken, creamy alfredo, spinach, red onion, roasted tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan

Pizza Carnivore

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage & bacon

Pizza Everything

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, peppers & black olives

Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Shredded chicken, bacon, green chile, mozzarella, garlic oil, minced red onion, cilantro & medium buffalo sauce

Pizza BYO

$13.99

Pizza Garlic Shrimp

$18.99

Calzone

Calzone Margarita

$15.29

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil

Calzone True Italian

$15.29

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara

Calzone Veggie

$15.29

Herbed ricotta cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, mushrooms, peppers & black olives

Calzone BBQ Chicken

$15.29

Calzone Carnivore

$15.29

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage & bacon

Calzone Everything

$15.29

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, peppers & black olives

Calzone Buffalo Chicken

$15.29

Shredded chicken, bacon, green chile, mozzarella, garlic oil, minced red onion, cilantro & medium buffalo sauce

Sides

Basket Cajun Fries

$3.95

Basket Cajun HUB Chip

$4.50

Basket Fries

$3.99

Basket Garlic Fries

$4.25

Basket Garlic HUB Chips

$4.50

Basket HUB Chips

$3.50

Basket Mix Fries

$4.50

Basket Mix HUB Chip

$4.50

Basket Sweet Fry

$4.50

Black Beans

$2.95

Butter Potato

$3.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Corn

$2.95

Side Cup Mac

$4.05

Side House Veggies

$3.50

Side HUB Toast

$2.95

Side Kid Fruit

$2.99

Side Loaded Baker

$6.95

Side Loaded Mash

$4.50

Side Mash

$2.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Chipolte 3oz

$2.99

Basket Tots

$4.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Pep Pizza

$6.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Mini Quesadillas

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1860 South Stapley, Mesa, AZ 85204

Directions

Gallery
The Hub Grill & Bar image
The Hub Grill & Bar image

Map
