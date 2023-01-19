- Home
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
The Hub Louisville
2235 Frankfort Ave
Saint Matthews, KY 40206
Specialty Cocktails
Orange Spice & Everything Nice
$10.00
First Frost
$11.00
Partridge In A Pear Tree
$10.00
Snow Day
$10.00
Apple Pie Old Fashioned
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Jello Shot
$4.00
Modica Margarita
$10.00
A low-sugar, superfood margarita with cucumber, aloe vera, lime, cane sugar, stevia, vitamins and antioxidants
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Old Forester Signature, demerara, house Old Fashioned bitters, citrus peels
Scarlet Lady
$12.00
Tito’s vodka, lemon, blueberry lavender syrup, Cocchi Rosa
Tipsy Unicorn
$12.00
Frozen creamsicle cocktail served in a unicorn glass with magical toppings
Wren Bird
$11.00
New Amsterdam vodka, fresh lemon, earl grey syrup, sparkling wine, orange oil
Unicorn Cup
$20.00
Spirits
Absolut
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Crop Vodka
$9.00
Finlandia
$6.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Stoli
$7.00
Three Olives Vodka
$7.00
Tito’s
$7.00
Well New Amsterdam Vodka
$6.00
Wheatley Vodka
$7.00
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass
$9.00
Grey Goose Watermelon Basil
$9.00
Grey Goose White Peach Rosemary
$9.00
Angel's Envy Cask Strength
$40.00
Angel’s Envy
$10.00
Angel’s Envy Rye
$20.00
Ardbeg Islay 10 Year
$16.00
Asyla
$12.00
Baker’s
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$9.00
Blade & Bow
$11.00
Blanton’s
$16.00
Booker’s
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Bulleit 10 year
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$8.00
Cooper's Craft
$7.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Dewar's
$8.00
Dickel Rye
$7.00
E. H. Taylor Four Grain
$28.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
$20.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$14.00
Eagle Rare
$9.00
Eagle Rare 17 Year
$35.00
Elijah Craig 18 Year
$30.00
Elijah Craig Barrell Proof
$14.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$8.00
Elmer T. Lee
$12.00
Evan Williams 1783
$7.00
Evan Williams Black
$7.00
Evan Williams Single Barrel
$9.00
Ezra 7 Year
$8.00
Famous Grouse
$8.00
Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch
$30.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$8.00
Four Roses yellow Label
$7.00
Garrison Bros Bourbon
$25.00
Gentleman Jack
$10.00
George T Stagg
$34.00
Glenfiddich 12
$9.00
Glenfiddich 18 year
$28.00
Glenfiddich 21 year
$35.00
Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Rsv 14 Year
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$10.00
Glenmorangie Original
$11.00
Henry McKenna
$6.00
Hibiki
$30.00
High West Campfire
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$9.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$13.00
I. W. Harper 15
$22.00
I. W. Harper 82
$8.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jefferson's
$8.00
Jefferson's Ocean Cask Strength
$20.00
Jefferson's Old Rum Cask Finish
$25.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$12.00
Jefferson’s Ocean
$16.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Black
$6.00
Jim Beam Bonded
$7.00
Jim Beam Devil’s Cut
$6.00
Johnnie Drum
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red Label
$8.00
Kentucky Owl
$75.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Knob Creek Rye
$10.00
Knob Creek Single Barrel
$12.00
Laphroig 10 Year
$14.00
Larceny
$8.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 15 Year
$20.00
Maker's Cask Strength
$14.00
Maker’s
$7.00
Maker’s 46
$9.00
Michter's Rye
$10.00
Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish
$20.00
Michters us-1 barrel strength
$18.00
Michter’s 10 year
$35.00
Michter’s 10 Year Rye
$40.00
Michter’s US-1
$10.00
Monkey Shoulder
$8.00
Noah's Mill
$12.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Old Forester 1870
$10.00
Old Forester 1897
$11.00
Old Forester Birthday
$30.00
Old Forester Prohibition
$11.00
Old Forester Rye
$9.00
Old Forester Signature
$8.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$7.00
Old Grand Dad Bonded
$7.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
$20.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
$20.00
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
$45.00
Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year
$75.00
Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year
$100.00
Parker's Heritage Barrel Finish
$32.00
Peat Monster
$14.00
Rabbit Hole Bourbon
$12.00
Rebel Yell
$7.00
Redemption High Rye Bourbon
$8.00
Ridgemont 1792
$8.00
Rittenhouse
$6.00
Rock Hill
$15.00
Rowan's Creek
$10.00
Russell's 10 Year
$9.00
Russell's Rye 6 Year
$10.00
Russel’s Reserve 10 Year
$9.00
Russel’s Reserve Rye
$10.00
Sazerac 6 Year Rye
$8.00
Stagg Jr.
$12.00
Suntory Toki
$10.00
Templeton Rye
$9.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$12.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$10.00
Van Winkle 12 Year
$30.00
Van Winkle 12 Year
$30.00
Well Bourbon Benchmark
$6.00
Weller 12
$25.00
Weller 90
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$20.00
Whistle Pig
$16.00
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Wild Turkey Diamond
$40.00
Wild Turkey Forgiven
$15.00
Wild Turkey Master's Keep
$50.00
Willett 4 Year Rye
$22.00
Willett Pot Still
$11.00
Woodford Double Double Oak
$20.00
Woodford Double Oak
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Brandy Cask Finish
$35.00
Woodford Rye
$9.00
WW Whiskey of the Week
$5.00
Buchanans Scotch
$10.00
1800
$10.00
Alipus Mezcal San Andres
$10.00
Alipus Mezcal San Juan del Rio
$10.00
Alipus Mezcal San Luis
$10.00
Banhez Mezcal
$8.00
Camarena Reposada
$7.00
Camarena Silver
$7.00
Casamigos Añejo
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$11.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$11.00
Cazdores
$7.00
Clase Azul
$40.00
Del Maguey Pechuga
$40.00
Del Maguey Vida
$8.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
El Jimador Añejo
$8.00
El Jimador Blanco
$7.00
El Jimador Reposado
$8.00
Espolòn Añejo
$9.00
Espolòn Blanco
$7.00
Espolòn Reposado
$8.00
Fortaleza Añejo
$20.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$12.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$15.00
Herradua Blanco
$10.00
Herradura Añejo
$12.00
Herradura Reposado
$11.00
Illegal Mezcal
$13.00
Illegal Mezcal Añejo
$13.00
Lunazul Añejo
$9.00
Lunazul Blanco
$7.00
Lunazul Reposado
$8.00
Maestro Dobel Reserve
$13.00
Mala Idea Cuishe
$12.00
Mala Idea Espadin
$9.00
Paton Reposado
$13.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Patrón
$10.00
Tres Generaciones Añejo
$10.00
Tres Generaciones Plata
$9.00
Tres Generaciones Reposado
$9.00
818 Blanco
$12.00
818 Reposado
$14.00
818 Anejo
$16.00
Komos Reposado Rosa
$28.00
Komos Anejo
$30.00
Casa Dragones
$28.00
Well Cruzan Rum
$6.00
Novo Fogo Gold
$8.00
Novo Fogo Silver
$7.00
Appleton Reserve
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Flor de Caña Extra Dry White
$7.00
Goslings
$7.00
Myers
$7.00
Plantation Three Star
$7.00
Prichard’s
$7.00
Rumhaven
$7.00
Sailor Jerry’s
$7.00
Saltwater Wood Rum Shot
$5.00
Saltwater Woody Grapefruit
$8.00
Santa Teresa 1796
$12.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Ford’s Gin
$8.00
Hendrick’s
$9.00
Holi Gin
$8.00
Plymouth
$8.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
The Botanist Gin
$8.00
Well New Amsterdam Gin
$6.00
Aperol
$8.00
Campari
$9.00
Cocchi Americano
$8.00
Cynar
$9.00
Fernet-Branca
$7.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Lillet Blanc
$9.00
Lillet Rose
$9.00
Meletti
$8.00
Pimms
$8.00
Ramazzotti
$8.00
Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
$9.00
Aviation
$11.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Domain Canton
$9.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Genepy des Alpes
$7.00
Giffard Banane de Brésil
$8.00
Giffard Vanille de Madagascar
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Green Chartreuse
$14.00
Kahlúa
$7.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$8.00
Lazzaroni Sambuca
$7.00
Pama
$7.00
PF Dry Curacao
$7.00
Ryans Irish Cream
$8.00
St. Germain
$9.00
Strega
$9.00
Suze Saveur d'Autrefois Liqueur
$8.00
Off Menu Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
Americano Cocktail
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue LIT
$10.00
Breakfast Martini
$9.00
Cava Mimosa
$5.00
Cava Mimosa Double
$10.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$11.00
Electric Mango
$7.00
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Fireball
$5.00
French 75
$7.00
Green Tea Shot
$7.00
Grow A Pear
$11.00
Havana Coffee
$9.00
Hemmingway Daiquiri
$10.00
Hey Babe
$11.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Hub Margarita
$10.00
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Kentucky Mule
$10.00
Last Word
$10.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$7.00
Long Island LIT
$10.00
Michelada
$8.00
Modica Margarita Bottle Retail
$15.00
Modica Margarita Shot
$7.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$11.00
New York Sour
$10.00
Painkiller
$9.00
Paloma
$8.00
Sazerac Cocktail
$10.00
Scarlet Lady
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$9.00
Shandy
$9.00
Slay then Rose
$11.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Tito's Moscow Mule
$9.00
Titos & Red Bull
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Vodka Red Bull
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$9.00
Draft Beer
Bottles + Cans
Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose
$6.00
Oberon Ale Sun
$7.00
Blake's Flannel Mouth
$6.00
Blakes Grizzly Pear
$6.00
Blakes Tropicolada
$6.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bourbon Barrel Vanilla Cream Ale
$5.00Out of stock
Braxton Tropical Flare IPA
$6.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Bud Light Bucket
$20.00
Buenaveza Salt & LIme Lager
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona Bucket
$20.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Deschute Fresh Squeezed IPA
$6.00
Founder's All Day IPA
$5.00
Franziskaner
$6.00
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
PBR
$4.00
Pineapple Mamitas
$7.00
Rhinegeist Knowledge
$7.00
Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Sour
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Stella Bucket
$20.00
Stiegl Radler
$7.00
Tecate
$5.00
Victory Prima Pilsner
$6.00
West 6th Amber Ale
$5.00Out of stock
White Claw Mango
$5.00
Miller Light Bucket
$20.00
Wines By The Glass
Wines By The Bottle
Tunnel of Elms Chardonnay Bottle
$36.00
La Vielle Ferme Rose Bottle
$32.00
OPP Bottle
$52.00
Sanctuary Cabernet Sauvigon Bottle
$64.00
Campo Viejo Cava Bottle
$32.00
Proverb Pinot Griogio
$28.00
Proverb Pinot Noir
$28.00
Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
Tinto Negro Malbec
$32.00
Neprica Cabernet Sauvignon
$35.00
Veuve Clicquot Bottle
$115.00
GH Mumm Bottle
$130.00
Beau Joie Bottle
$175.00
Beau Joie Rose Bottle
$200.00
Non-Alcoholic
Buzz Button
$3.00
Employee Red Bull
$2.67
Soda
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hub Lemonade
$5.00
Fiji Water
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
French Press Coffee
$6.00
Perrier Sparkling Water
$6.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Phocus
$4.00
Employee Red Bull
$2.67
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Lemonade Regular
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2235 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews, KY 40206
Gallery
