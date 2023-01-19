Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Hub Louisville

review star

No reviews yet

2235 Frankfort Ave

Saint Matthews, KY 40206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

Orange Spice & Everything Nice

$10.00

First Frost

$11.00

Partridge In A Pear Tree

$10.00

Snow Day

$10.00

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Jello Shot

$4.00

Modica Margarita

$10.00

A low-sugar, superfood margarita with cucumber, aloe vera, lime, cane sugar, stevia, vitamins and antioxidants

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Forester Signature, demerara, house Old Fashioned bitters, citrus peels

Scarlet Lady

$12.00

Tito’s vodka, lemon, blueberry lavender syrup, Cocchi Rosa

Tipsy Unicorn

$12.00

Frozen creamsicle cocktail served in a unicorn glass with magical toppings

Wren Bird

$11.00

New Amsterdam vodka, fresh lemon, earl grey syrup, sparkling wine, orange oil

Unicorn Cup

$20.00

Spirits

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Crop Vodka

$9.00

Finlandia

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Three Olives Vodka

$7.00

Tito’s

$7.00

Well New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

Wheatley Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$9.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$9.00

Grey Goose White Peach Rosemary

$9.00

Angel's Envy Cask Strength

$40.00

Angel’s Envy

$10.00

Angel’s Envy Rye

$20.00

Ardbeg Islay 10 Year

$16.00

Asyla

$12.00

Baker’s

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blade & Bow

$11.00

Blanton’s

$16.00

Booker’s

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit 10 year

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Cooper's Craft

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$7.00

E. H. Taylor Four Grain

$28.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Eagle Rare 17 Year

$35.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year

$30.00

Elijah Craig Barrell Proof

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Elmer T. Lee

$12.00

Evan Williams 1783

$7.00

Evan Williams Black

$7.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$9.00

Ezra 7 Year

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch

$30.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Four Roses yellow Label

$7.00

Garrison Bros Bourbon

$25.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

George T Stagg

$34.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 18 year

$28.00

Glenfiddich 21 year

$35.00

Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Rsv 14 Year

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenmorangie Original

$11.00

Henry McKenna

$6.00

Hibiki

$30.00

High West Campfire

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$13.00

I. W. Harper 15

$22.00

I. W. Harper 82

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jefferson's

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean Cask Strength

$20.00

Jefferson's Old Rum Cask Finish

$25.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson’s Ocean

$16.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$7.00

Jim Beam Devil’s Cut

$6.00

Johnnie Drum

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$8.00

Kentucky Owl

$75.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$12.00

Laphroig 10 Year

$14.00

Larceny

$8.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 15 Year

$20.00

Maker's Cask Strength

$14.00

Maker’s

$7.00

Maker’s 46

$9.00

Michter's Rye

$10.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish

$20.00

Michters us-1 barrel strength

$18.00

Michter’s 10 year

$35.00

Michter’s 10 Year Rye

$40.00

Michter’s US-1

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$11.00

Old Forester Birthday

$30.00

Old Forester Prohibition

$11.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Old Forester Signature

$8.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$7.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$7.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

$20.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

$20.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year

$45.00

Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year

$75.00

Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year

$100.00

Parker's Heritage Barrel Finish

$32.00

Peat Monster

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$12.00

Rebel Yell

$7.00

Redemption High Rye Bourbon

$8.00

Ridgemont 1792

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$6.00

Rock Hill

$15.00

Rowan's Creek

$10.00

Russell's 10 Year

$9.00

Russell's Rye 6 Year

$10.00

Russel’s Reserve 10 Year

$9.00

Russel’s Reserve Rye

$10.00

Sazerac 6 Year Rye

$8.00

Stagg Jr.

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$10.00

Van Winkle 12 Year

$30.00

Van Winkle 12 Year

$30.00

Well Bourbon Benchmark

$6.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller 90

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey Diamond

$40.00

Wild Turkey Forgiven

$15.00

Wild Turkey Master's Keep

$50.00

Willett 4 Year Rye

$22.00

Willett Pot Still

$11.00

Woodford Double Double Oak

$20.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Brandy Cask Finish

$35.00

Woodford Rye

$9.00

WW Whiskey of the Week

$5.00

Buchanans Scotch

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Alipus Mezcal San Andres

$10.00

Alipus Mezcal San Juan del Rio

$10.00

Alipus Mezcal San Luis

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Camarena Reposada

$7.00

Camarena Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Añejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazdores

$7.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Jimador Añejo

$8.00

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Espolòn Añejo

$9.00

Espolòn Blanco

$7.00

Espolòn Reposado

$8.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Herradua Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Añejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal Añejo

$13.00

Lunazul Añejo

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Lunazul Reposado

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Reserve

$13.00

Mala Idea Cuishe

$12.00

Mala Idea Espadin

$9.00

Paton Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patrón

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

818 Anejo

$16.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$28.00

Komos Anejo

$30.00

Casa Dragones

$28.00

Well Cruzan Rum

$6.00

Novo Fogo Gold

$8.00

Novo Fogo Silver

$7.00

Appleton Reserve

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Caña Extra Dry White

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Plantation Three Star

$7.00

Prichard’s

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Sailor Jerry’s

$7.00

Saltwater Wood Rum Shot

$5.00

Saltwater Woody Grapefruit

$8.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Ford’s Gin

$8.00

Hendrick’s

$9.00

Holi Gin

$8.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

The Botanist Gin

$8.00

Well New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet-Branca

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Lillet Rose

$9.00

Meletti

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Ramazzotti

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$9.00

Aviation

$11.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Domain Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Genepy des Alpes

$7.00

Giffard Banane de Brésil

$8.00

Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Kahlúa

$7.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Lazzaroni Sambuca

$7.00

Pama

$7.00

PF Dry Curacao

$7.00

Ryans Irish Cream

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Strega

$9.00

Suze Saveur d'Autrefois Liqueur

$8.00

Off Menu Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Americano Cocktail

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue LIT

$10.00

Breakfast Martini

$9.00

Cava Mimosa

$5.00

Cava Mimosa Double

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$11.00

Electric Mango

$7.00

Elijah Craig Old Fashioned

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

French 75

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Grow A Pear

$11.00

Havana Coffee

$9.00

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Hey Babe

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hub Margarita

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Last Word

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Long Island LIT

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Modica Margarita Bottle Retail

$15.00

Modica Margarita Shot

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Painkiller

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$10.00

Scarlet Lady

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Shandy

$9.00

Slay then Rose

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tito's Moscow Mule

$9.00

Titos & Red Bull

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Vodka Red Bull

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Draft Beer

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$7.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$7.00

Seasonal Rotating Draft Beer

$8.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

West 6th IPA

$7.00

Bottles + Cans

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$6.00

Oberon Ale Sun

$7.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$6.00

Blakes Grizzly Pear

$6.00

Blakes Tropicolada

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bourbon Barrel Vanilla Cream Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Braxton Tropical Flare IPA

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Buenaveza Salt & LIme Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Deschute Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$5.00

Franziskaner

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Pineapple Mamitas

$7.00

Rhinegeist Knowledge

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Sour

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Bucket

$20.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victory Prima Pilsner

$6.00

West 6th Amber Ale

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Miller Light Bucket

$20.00

Wines By The Glass

Campo Viejo Sparkling Cava

$8.00

Spain

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$8.00

California

Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Central Valley, Chile

Proverb Pinot Noir

$9.00

California

Neprica Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

California

Tinto Negro Malbec

$8.00

Barramundi Chardonnay

$9.00

Cote Des Roses

$8.00

Wines By The Bottle

Tunnel of Elms Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

La Vielle Ferme Rose Bottle

$32.00

OPP Bottle

$52.00

Sanctuary Cabernet Sauvigon Bottle

$64.00

Campo Viejo Cava Bottle

$32.00

Proverb Pinot Griogio

$28.00

Proverb Pinot Noir

$28.00

Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$32.00

Neprica Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Veuve Clicquot Bottle

$115.00

GH Mumm Bottle

$130.00

Beau Joie Bottle

$175.00

Beau Joie Rose Bottle

$200.00

Non-Alcoholic

Buzz Button

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.67

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hub Lemonade

$5.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

French Press Coffee

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Phocus

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.67

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade Regular

$3.00

Wells

Well New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

Well Monte Alban Tequila

$6.00

Well Cruzan Rum

$6.00

Well New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Well Bourbon Benchmark

$6.00

Tito’s

$7.00

Old Forester

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2235 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
The Hub Louisville image
The Hub Louisville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Morning Fork
orange star4.8 • 394
1722 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Fork & Barrel
orange star4.0 • 252
1722 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Fat Lamb
orange star4.7 • 1,100
2011 Grinstead Dr Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
orange star4.5 • 2,330
1293 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Ale House
orange star3.6 • 225
934 Baxter Ave. Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Matthews

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Matthews
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston