The Hub - Naugatuck, CT

review star

No reviews yet

72 Church Street

Naugatuck, CT 06770

Popular Items

16" CHEESE
12" CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC KNOTS

APPS

GARLIC KNOTS

$8.00

(8) Fresh Baked Knots . Tossed in House Made Garlic Herb Oil + Parmesan Cheese

LOADED GARLIC BREAD

$10.00

House made garlic bread . Mozzarella . Served w. marinara sauce

GREENS

THE HUB SALAD

$9.00+

Mixed Greens . Dried Cranberries . Candied Walnuts . Pears . Gorgonzola + Raspberry Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

Crisp Romaine . Pecorino + Parmesan Cheese . Tuscan Croutons + House Made Caesar Dressing

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00+

Mixed Greens . Tomato . Cucumber . Red Onion . Black Olives + Balsamic Vinaigrette

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$9.00+

Mixed greens . Strawberries . Goat cheese . Sunflower seeds . Red onion . Honey lemon basil vinaigrette

WINGS

(8) Wood Fired Wings Served w. Ranch or Blue Cheese

HUB RUB WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a House Blend of Herbs + Spices

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings . Tossed in a Sweet + Spicy Thai Chili Sauce

GARLIC PARM WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in Olive Oil . Herbs . Roasted Garlic + Parmesan Cheese

BUFFALO WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in a Classic Franks Buffalo Sauce With a Kick

APPLE MAPLE BACON WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with Vermont Maple Drizzle . Roasted Cinnamon Apples + Crispy Bacon

66 DIABLO WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired Crispy + Charred Wings Tossed in a House Made Hot Sauce with Carolina Reaper + Buffalo

JALAPENO HONEY WINGS

$14.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Wings Tossed in a Jalapeno Infused Honey . Lemon + Aleppo Pepper

HONEY SRIRACHA

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with Honey . Sriracha + Sesame

LEMON PEPPER DRY RUB WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

CAJUN DRY RUB WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired . Crispy + Charred Wings with a Cajun Dry Rub

BBQ WINGS

$14.00

Wood Fired, Crispy, Charred Wings Tossed in a Sweet + Tangy BBQ Sauce

12" PIZZA

12" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza Mozzarella + Red Sauce

12" MARGERITA PIE

$15.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Red Sauce . Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil + Evoo

12" FIG FROMAGGIO

$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza Mozzarella . Provolone . Ricotta . Parmesan . Fig jam . Balsamic + EVOO

12" HOT OIL PIZZA

$14.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Hot Chili Oil + a Fiery Long Hot

12" #BEASTMODE

$19.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Meatball . Sausage . Pepperoni . Bacon . Red Sauce + Mozzarella

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Chicken . Bacon . Garlic . Mozzarella + Ranch Drizzle Add Buffalo Sauce or Gorgonzola $1 or BBQ Sauce .50¢

12" RANGOON TO THE MOON

$17.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons . Sweet Chili Sauce

12" ANGRY MOBSTER

$17.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Hot Sausage . Long Hots . Mikes Hot Honey . Ricotta . Red Sauce + Mozzarella

12" THE GOAT

$17.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts . Bacon . Mozzarella . Goat Cheese + Honey Drizzle

12" RETURN OF THE MAC

$17.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Seasoned Hamburger . Mozzarella . Onion . Pickles . Sesame . Lettuce + House Made Secret Sauce

12" SMOKY POTATO & BACON

$17.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Duck Fat Potatoes . Onions . Bacon . Mozzarella + Smoked Provolone

12" BACKYARD BIRD

$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Roasted Chicken . Honey BBQ . Jalapeños . Red Onion . Cheddar + Mozzarella

12" GREENHOUSE EFFECT

$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Red Sauce . Black Olives . Roasted Red Peppers . Mushrooms . Tomato . Red Onion + Green Peppers

12" SALAD PIE

$16.00

cheesy garlic bread crust . mixed greens . tomato . cucumber . red onion . balsamic

12" NUTELLA PIE

$15.00

Dessert Pizza w. Nutella . Strawberries . Chocolate Drizzle + Powdered Sugar

12" MONKEY WRENCH

$15.00

Dessert Pizza with Banana Cream . Fresh Bananas . Reeses Cups . Cinnamon Sugar + a Chocolate Drizzle

16" PIZZA

Add Toppings!

16" CHEESE

$16.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Mozzarella + Red Sauce

16" MARGHERITA

$22.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Fresh Mozzarella . Fresh Basil . EVOO + Red Sauce

16" FIG FROMAGGIO

$23.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Provolone . Fresh Mozzarella . Ricotta . Parmesan . Fig Jam . Balsamic + EVOO

16" HOT OIL

$19.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Hot Chili Oil + a Fiery Long Hot

16" #BEASTMODE

$27.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Meatball . Sausage . Pepperoni . Bacon . Red Sauce + Mozzarella

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Chicken . Bacon . Garlic . Mozzarella + Ranch Drizzle Add Buffalo Sauce + Gorgonzola $1 or BBQ Sauce +50¢

16" RANGOON TO THE MOON

$25.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons + Sweet Chili Sauce

16" ANGRY MOBSTER

$24.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Hot Sausage . Long Hots . Mikes Hot Honey . Ricotta . Mozzarella + Red Sauce

16" GOAT

$24.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts . Bacon . Mozzarella . Goat Cheese + Honey Drizzle

16" RETURN OF THE MAC

$24.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza w. Seasoned Hamburger . Mozzarella . Onion . Pickles . Sesame . Lettuce + House Made Secret Sauce

16" SMOKY POTATO & BACON

$24.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Duck Fat Potatoes . Onions . Pork Belly Bacon . Mozzarella + Smoked Provolone

16" BACKYARD BIRD

$23.00

Roasted Chicken . Honey BBQ . Jalapeños . Red Onion . Cheddar . Mozzarella

16" GREENHOUSE EFFECT

$23.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Mozzarella . Red Sauce . Black Olives . Roasted Red Peppers . Mushroom . Tomato . Red Onion + Green Peppers

16" SALAD PIE

$23.00

Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with Cheesy Garlic Bread Crust . Mixed Greens . Tomato . Cucumber . Red Onion + Balsamic

WING TRAYS (Copy)

25 WINGS

$35.00

50 WINGS

$55.00

75 WINGS

$75.00

100 WINGS

$95.00

PIZZA DEALS (Copy)

1 LG CHS 1 WING

$22.00

2 LG 1 TOPPING

$25.00

2 LG CHS 2 WING

$38.00

2 LG CHS 1 WING 1 SALAD

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
72 Church Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770

