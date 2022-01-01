Pizza
Chicken
Salad
The Hub - Naugatuck, CT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
72 Church Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury
No Reviews
690 Main Street South Southbury, CT 06488
View restaurant