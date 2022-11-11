Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City

798 Reviews

$$

2002 N Main St #5

Cedar City, UT 84721

Popular Items

Popular Items

Cowpie Breadsticks
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Build Your Own

Large Pizza

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$13.00

Pick your own crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Large Pepperoni Pizza

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.

Large Bulldog Pizza

Large Bulldog Pizza

$19.00

This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.

Large California Pizza

Large California Pizza

$19.00

Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.

Large Driftwood Pizza

Large Driftwood Pizza

$20.00

(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.

Large Marshall Pizza

Large Marshall Pizza

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.

Large Pioneer Pizza

Large Pioneer Pizza

$21.50

Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

Large Quickdraw Pizza

Large Quickdraw Pizza

$24.00

(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.

Large Saddleback Pizza

Large Saddleback Pizza

$19.00

Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.

Large Santa Fe Pizza

Large Santa Fe Pizza

$22.50

Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.

Large Tomahawk Pizza

Large Tomahawk Pizza

$22.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Large Tumbleweed Pizza

Large Tumbleweed Pizza

$23.50

Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*

Medium Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Pick your own crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$15.25

Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.

Medium Bulldog Pizza

Medium Bulldog Pizza

$17.00

This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.

Medium California Pizza

Medium California Pizza

$16.50

Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.

Medium Driftwood Pizza

Medium Driftwood Pizza

$18.00

(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.

Medium Marshall Pizza

Medium Marshall Pizza

$16.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.

Medium Pioneer Pizza

Medium Pioneer Pizza

$19.25

Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

Medium Quickdraw Pizza

Medium Quickdraw Pizza

$21.50

(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.

Medium Saddleback Pizza

Medium Saddleback Pizza

$16.75

Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.

Medium Santa Fe Pizza

Medium Santa Fe Pizza

$19.75

Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.

Medium Tomahawk Pizza

Medium Tomahawk Pizza

$19.50

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Medium Tumbleweed Pizza

Medium Tumbleweed Pizza

$21.00

Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*

Small Pizza

Pick your own crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
Small Build Your Own Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00
Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Small Pepperoni Pizza

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$12.25

Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.

Small Bulldog Pizza

Small Bulldog Pizza

$15.00

This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.

Small California Pizza

Small California Pizza

$14.00

Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.

Small Driftwood Pizza

Small Driftwood Pizza

$16.00

(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.

Small Marshall Pizza

Small Marshall Pizza

$14.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.

Small Pioneer Pizza

Small Pioneer Pizza

$17.00

Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

Small Quickdraw Pizza

Small Quickdraw Pizza

$19.00

(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.

Small Saddleback Pizza

Small Saddleback Pizza

$14.50

Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.

Small Santa Fe Pizza

Small Santa Fe Pizza

$17.00

Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.

Small Tomahawk Pizza

Small Tomahawk Pizza

$17.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Small Tumbleweed Pizza

Small Tumbleweed Pizza

$18.50

Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*

Gluten Free/Other

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

Build your own gluten free pizza on our 10" Thin Cauliflower Crust! *(Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure)

No Dough Pizza

No Dough Pizza

$6.00

baked in it's own pan, this "pizza" is gluten free with all the same great Hub taste! *Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure.

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$3.00

Take home our made-from-scratch dough for your own pizzas, scones, or whaterver creation you come up with!

Entrees

Calzone

Calzone

$9.25+

Custom build your calzone with any of our sauces, cheese, and up to four toppings.

Cowpie Breadsticks

Cowpie Breadsticks

$4.25

Our NY style pull-apart bread drizzled with fresh garlic butter and shredded Romano cheese.

Garlic Bites

Garlic Bites

$4.25+

Our hand tossed NY style dough, hand cut, and drizzled with fresh garlic butter and a shred of fresh Parmesan cheese.

Salads

Salads

$6.95+

Fresh crispy spring mix lettuces with green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.

BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

$10.99

Delicious Penne Pastas. You can even build your own with any sauce and up to four toppings!

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.24

Marianara & Sausage Pasta

$6.75

Dippin' Sauces

Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$0.90

Our seasoned tomato sauce made with only the best Stanislaus tomatoes. (4oz cup)

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Creamy ranch for all your dipping needs. (2oz cup)

Side of Bulldog Sauce

Side of Bulldog Sauce

$0.50

Our Buffalo Ranch sauce. Dip with a kick! (2oz cup)

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.25

If you haven't tried Hot Honey on Pizza yet... prepare to have your taste buds wake up! Drizzle for a sweet heat kick. (.75oz single serve pack)

Side of Alfredo Sauce

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$0.50

take home a side of our house made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. (2oz cup)

Desserts

Hand Scooped Ice Cream

Hand Scooped Ice Cream

$3.00+

Utah’s favorite @Farr’s Ice Cream is good any time of the year! Choose from any of our 8 rotating flavors!

Italian Ice (LIMITED TIME!)

Italian Ice (LIMITED TIME!)

$3.25+

Delicious frozen treat! 5 oz cup.

Deep Dish Cookie

Deep Dish Cookie

$4.95

A fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of your choice of Ice Cream.

Frost Bites

Frost Bites

$6.00+

A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$3.50

Go classic rootbeer and vanilla, or try a mix of any soda and ice cream flavors!

4 scoop Ice Cream Sampler

4 scoop Ice Cream Sampler

$10.00

Try any 4 flavors of our hand scooped Ice Cream!

Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.49

Coke Products

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.99

Coke Products

Small Fountain Drink

$1.49

Coke Products

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products

Bottled Soda (16 oz)

$1.50

Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products

Minute Maid (20 oz)

Minute Maid (20 oz)

$2.15

Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage with the great taste of a simpler time.

Aguas Frescas (16 oz)

Aguas Frescas (16 oz)

$2.15

¡NEW! Non fizzy juice drink from Minute Maid. Catch pure refreshment with this juicy beverage in a 16 ounce can.

DASANI Water

DASANI Water

$1.50

DASANI water is purified and enhanced with a blend of minerals to give it the clean, fresh taste you want from water. And it’s packaged in 100% recyclable* bottle for you to refill, reuse and recycle. 20 oz.

FairLife MILK (14 oz)

FairLife MILK (14 oz)

$2.25

Fairlife's rich and creamy Ultra-Filtered Milk has 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular chocolate milk. 14 oz.

Specialty Sodas (glass bottled)

Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr. Pepper (Classic)

$1.95

Fanta

$1.95

Jones Soda

$1.95

Jarritos (variety)

$1.95

Calypso Lemonade

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small town Feel, BIG New York Taste!

Website

Location

2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City, UT 84721

Directions

Gallery
The Hub Pizza & More image
The Hub Pizza & More image
The Hub Pizza & More image
Main pic

Map
