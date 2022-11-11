- Home
- /
- Cedar City
- /
- Pizza
- /
- The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
798 Reviews
$$
2002 N Main St #5
Cedar City, UT 84721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Large Pizza
Large Build Your Own
Pick your own crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
Large Cheese Pizza
Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.
Large Bulldog Pizza
This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.
Large California Pizza
Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.
Large Driftwood Pizza
(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.
Large Marshall Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.
Large Pioneer Pizza
Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
Large Quickdraw Pizza
(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.
Large Saddleback Pizza
Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.
Large Santa Fe Pizza
Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.
Large Tomahawk Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Large Tumbleweed Pizza
Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*
Medium Pizza
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Pick your own crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
Medium Cheese Pizza
Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.
Medium Bulldog Pizza
This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.
Medium California Pizza
Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.
Medium Driftwood Pizza
(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.
Medium Marshall Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.
Medium Pioneer Pizza
Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
Medium Quickdraw Pizza
(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.
Medium Saddleback Pizza
Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.
Medium Santa Fe Pizza
Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.
Medium Tomahawk Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Medium Tumbleweed Pizza
Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*
Small Pizza
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Our signature seasoned red sauce topped with creamy whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Our seasoned red sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with flavorful “cup & char” pepperoni.
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Sure it might not have originated from Hawaii, but it's still a classic... Seasoned Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, and Fresh Pineapple.
Small Bulldog Pizza
This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo/Ranch hot sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, and Black Olives.
Small California Pizza
Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza. Seasoned Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.
Small Driftwood Pizza
(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.
Small Marshall Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh baby Spinach, and Diced Tomatoes.
Small Pioneer Pizza
Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.
Small Quickdraw Pizza
(Meat Lovers) Seasoned Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.
Small Saddleback Pizza
Creamy Ranch Sauce, Roasted Chicken, & Bacon Pieces.
Small Santa Fe Pizza
Smothered with Smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, and Red Onions.
Small Tomahawk Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Pieces, Diced tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Small Tumbleweed Pizza
Signature Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, & Artichoke Hearts. *contains pine nuts*
Gluten Free/Other
Gluten Free Pizza
Build your own gluten free pizza on our 10" Thin Cauliflower Crust! *(Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure)
No Dough Pizza
baked in it's own pan, this "pizza" is gluten free with all the same great Hub taste! *Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure.
Dough Ball
Take home our made-from-scratch dough for your own pizzas, scones, or whaterver creation you come up with!
Entrees
Calzone
Custom build your calzone with any of our sauces, cheese, and up to four toppings.
Cowpie Breadsticks
Our NY style pull-apart bread drizzled with fresh garlic butter and shredded Romano cheese.
Garlic Bites
Our hand tossed NY style dough, hand cut, and drizzled with fresh garlic butter and a shred of fresh Parmesan cheese.
Salads
Fresh crispy spring mix lettuces with green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
BYO Pasta
Delicious Penne Pastas. You can even build your own with any sauce and up to four toppings!
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Marianara & Sausage Pasta
Dippin' Sauces
Side of Marinara
Our seasoned tomato sauce made with only the best Stanislaus tomatoes. (4oz cup)
Side of Ranch
Creamy ranch for all your dipping needs. (2oz cup)
Side of Bulldog Sauce
Our Buffalo Ranch sauce. Dip with a kick! (2oz cup)
Mike's Hot Honey
If you haven't tried Hot Honey on Pizza yet... prepare to have your taste buds wake up! Drizzle for a sweet heat kick. (.75oz single serve pack)
Side of Alfredo Sauce
take home a side of our house made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. (2oz cup)
Desserts
Hand Scooped Ice Cream
Utah’s favorite @Farr’s Ice Cream is good any time of the year! Choose from any of our 8 rotating flavors!
Italian Ice (LIMITED TIME!)
Delicious frozen treat! 5 oz cup.
Deep Dish Cookie
A fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of your choice of Ice Cream.
Frost Bites
A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.
Rootbeer Float
Go classic rootbeer and vanilla, or try a mix of any soda and ice cream flavors!
4 scoop Ice Cream Sampler
Try any 4 flavors of our hand scooped Ice Cream!
Fountain Drink
Drinks
2 Liter Soda
Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products
Bottled Soda (16 oz)
Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products
Minute Maid (20 oz)
Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage with the great taste of a simpler time.
Aguas Frescas (16 oz)
¡NEW! Non fizzy juice drink from Minute Maid. Catch pure refreshment with this juicy beverage in a 16 ounce can.
DASANI Water
DASANI water is purified and enhanced with a blend of minerals to give it the clean, fresh taste you want from water. And it’s packaged in 100% recyclable* bottle for you to refill, reuse and recycle. 20 oz.
FairLife MILK (14 oz)
Fairlife's rich and creamy Ultra-Filtered Milk has 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular chocolate milk. 14 oz.
Specialty Sodas (glass bottled)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small town Feel, BIG New York Taste!
2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City, UT 84721