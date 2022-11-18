Pizza
The Hub Pizza & More
41 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small town feel, BIG New York taste!
Location
476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch, UT 84721
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Enoch
Costa Vida - Cedar City - Cedar City
4.4 • 2,734
1415 S Providence Center Dr Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1 - Cedar City
4.5 • 988
565 S Main St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant