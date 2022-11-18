Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Hub Pizza & More

41 Reviews

$

476 E Midvalley Rd

Enoch, UT 84721

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Salads

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+

You choose your crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!

The Escalante (NEW!)

The Escalante (NEW!)

$14.00+

Our newest pizza fresh out of The Hub test kitchen! Salsa Verde base, Chili lime chicken, Black bean/corn salsa, red onions, jalapenos. After-bake: chopped cilantro and a ranch drizzle. Be sure to ask for a couple sides of Guacamole!

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00+

Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Classic Cheese Pizza.

The Bulldog

The Bulldog

$12.00+

This pizza comes with a bite! Our signature buffalo hot sauce, oven roasted chicken, red onions, and olives.

The California

The California

$12.00+

Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza! Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.

The Driftwood

The Driftwood

$12.00+

(Veggie Lovers) Marinara -or- Alfredo sauce, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, diced tomatoes, spinach, & artichoke hearts.

The Marshall

The Marshall

$12.00+

Creamy Alfredo sauce, oven roasted chicken, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes.

The Pioneer

The Pioneer

$12.00+

Supreme Pizza. Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and olives.

The Quickdraw

The Quickdraw

$15.00+

(Meat Lovers) Marinara sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian Sausage, & Bacon Pieces.

The Saddleback

The Saddleback

$12.00+

Creamy ranch dressing, backed chicken, & bacon pieces.

The Santa Fe

The Santa Fe

$12.00+

Smothered with smokey BBQ Sauce, topped with baked chicken, bacon pieces, and red onions.

The Tomahawk

The Tomahawk

$15.00+

Creamy Alfredo sauce, baked chicken, bacon pieces, diced tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.

The Tumbleweed

The Tumbleweed

$15.00+

Signature pesto sauce, baked chicken, mushrooms, red onions, olives, and artichoke hearts. *contains pine nuts*

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.50

Build your own gluten free pizza on our 10" Thin Cauliflower Crust! *Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure.

No Dough Pizza

$5.00

baked in it's own pan, this "pizza" is gluten free with all the same great Hub taste! *Our Gluten Free pizzas are prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure.

Calzone

Calzone

$8.49+

Custom build your calzone with any of our sauces, cheese, and up to four toppings.

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$3.00

Take home our made-from-scratch dough for your own pizzas, scones, or whaterver creation you come up with!

Sides

Cowpie Breadsticks

$2.75

Our NY style pull-apart bread drizzled with fresh garlic butter and shredded Romano cheese.

Garlic Bites

$1.50+

Our hand tossed NY style dough, hand cut, and drizzled with fresh garlic butter and a shred of fresh Parmesan cheese.

Salads

Salads

$5.50+
Pasta

Pasta

$5.99+

Delicious Penne Pastas. You can even build your own with any sauce and up to four toppings!

Dippin' Sauces

Side of Red Sauce

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Our seasoned tomato sauce made with only the best Stanislaus tomatoes. (4oz cup)

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Creamy ranch for all your dipping needs. (2oz cup)

Side of Bulldog Sauce

Side of Bulldog Sauce

$0.50

Our Buffalo Ranch sauce. Dip with a kick! (2oz cup)

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

If you haven't tried Hot Honey on Pizza yet... prepare to have your taste buds wake up! Drizzle for a sweet heat kick. (.75oz single serve pack)

Side of Alfredo Sauce

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$0.50

Take home a side of our house made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. (2oz cup)

Guacamole!

$0.69

With hand-scooped avocado, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and garlic.

Desserts

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.55+

Utah’s favorite @Farr’s Ice Cream is good any time of the year! Choose from any of our 8 rotating flavors!

Deep Dish Cookie

$5.95

A fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of your choice of Ice Cream.

Regular Size Frostbites

$4.25

A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.

Rootbeer Float

$2.79Out of stock

Go classic rootbeer and vanilla, or try a mix of any soda and ice cream flavors!

4 scoop Ice Cream Sampler

$5.50

Try any 4 flavors of our hand scooped Ice Cream!

Candy Bar

$1.25

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products

16 oz bottled Soda

$1.75

Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products

Single Can Soda

$0.90

Variety of Coke and Pepsi Products

Specialty Soda

$1.99

Glass bottled, specialty sodas, with a variety of great tasting flavors

Sports Drink

$1.50

Energy Drink

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small town feel, BIG New York taste!

476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch, UT 84721

