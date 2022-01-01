Burgers
Sandwiches
Salad
The Hub - San Anselmo
135 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our grass-fed burgers and fresh salads, hand-cut fries/sweet potato fries/onion rings, our signature sandwiches, and delicious milk shakes made to order.
Location
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo, CA 94960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Anselmo
Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurant
More near San Anselmo