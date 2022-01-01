Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salad

The Hub - San Anselmo

135 Reviews

$$

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Order Again

Popular Items

HAND-CUT POTATO FRIES
#5 Vegan Burger
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

Chicken Wings

1/2 Wings

$13.00

Full Dozen Wings

$21.00

Extras

Beef Patty

$7.00

Beyond Meat Patty

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Chicken Patty

$7.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.50

Extra Hub Sauce on Side

$0.50

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Flank Steak

$7.00

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.50

Vegan Patty

$6.00

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Fries

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$5.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$5.00

HAND-CUT POTATO FRIES

$3.50

PIMENTO FRIES

$6.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

THE HUB FRIES

$6.50

Grassfed Burgers

#1 Hub Burger

$11.00

#2 American Burger

$12.00

#3 Bacon BBQ Burger

$13.00

#4 Chicken Burger

$11.00

#5 Vegan Burger

$11.00

#6 Custom Burger

$11.00

Monday thru Friday Lunch Combo- #6 Burger, Potato Fries, Fountain Drink

$18.50

Archie Williams H. S. Student Mon.-Fri. Lunch Combo (#6 Burger, Potato Fries, Fountain Drink)

$10.00

Backyard Burger "Fire Road Melt"

$15.00

Kids

Kids Chz Burger

$8.50

Kids Chz Burger- No Fries

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog- No Fries

$6.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders- No Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$8.50

Kids Grilled Chz- No Fries

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog with Chili- No Fries

$8.50

Salads

Asian Chicken

$16.00

Caesar

$13.00

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Half House Salad

$7.00

Keto Cobb

$14.00

Mediterranean

$14.00

Rainbow Detox

$14.00

Red Hill

$14.00

Special Salad Bowl For 4-6 Persons

$45.00

SuperFood

$15.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Fresh baby spinach and green leaf lettuce with sliced strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, red onions, herb mix, with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Steak Dip

$13.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Original Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Big South Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tangy Lemon Pepper Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Veggies With House Made Ranch

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$7.50

Soda, Tea, Bottled Drinks, Kid's Bev.

1% Organic Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice Pouch

$2.00

Tonic Water

$4.50

Pellegrino, Blood Orange

$3.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Sub Fountain Soda

$1.50

Sub Kids Milk

$1.50

Tap Water

Plastic Cup

$0.25

Beer & Wine

Two Towns Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Fort Point Lobos

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$8.00

Black Butte Porter

$8.00

Societe The Debutante Amber

$8.00

Fieldwork IPA

$8.00

Kern River IPA

$8.00

Growler

$32.00

10 Barrel Pub Beer- Lager

$8.00

Tremor Light Lager

$5.00

Lagunitas NON-Alcoholic

$5.00

Sauv Blanc, Grgich Hills

$9.25

Chardonnay, Matanzas Creek

$9.25

Rose, Beiler

$9.25

Zin, Dry Creek

$9.75

Pinot Noir, Raeburn Russian River

$9.75

Cab Sauv., Eschol

$9.75

Sauv Blanc Bottle, Grgich Hills

$35.00

Chardonnay Bottle, Matanzas Creek

$35.00

Rose Bottle, Vanderpump

$35.00

Zin Bottle, Dry Creek

$36.00

Pinot Noir Bottle, Rayburn

$36.00

Cab Sauv Bottle, Eschol Blend

$36.00

Just Enough, Sparkling Brut

$9.50

Just Enough, Rose

$9.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Just Enough, Red Blend

$9.50

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Seasonal Shake

$7.00

Tuxedo Shake

$6.00

Cones

Vanilla Cone

$3.50

Chocolate Cone

$3.50

Swirl Cone

$3.50

Vanilla Cone w/ Choc. Dip

$4.50

Chocolate Cone w/ Choc. Dip

$4.50

Swirl Cone w/ Choc. Dip

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cups

Vanilla Cup

$3.50

Chocolate Cup

$3.50

Tuxedo Cup

$3.50

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Orange Float

$4.50

Coke Float

$4.50

RETAIL

The Hub Soft Low Profile Hat

$18.00

The Hub Gray short sleeve t-shirt

$18.00

The Hub Gray long sleeve t-shirt

$18.00

The Hub sweatshirt

$45.00

The Hub Trucker Hat- Black

$18.00

Hub Birds Trucker Hat- Gray/Black

$18.00

Hub Birds Trucker Hat- Black with Side Stripes

$18.00

;Hub Birds t-shirt- navy

$18.00

The Hub t-shirt- navy

$18.00

The Hub t-shirt- light blue

$18.00

Hub Logo Pint Glass

$7.00

Food and Bev

St. Anselm Hot Lunch

$594.00

Beef Sliders-no cheese

$5.00

Beef Sliders with cheddar cheese

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Slider

$5.00

Superbowl Sliders with American Cheese-1 Dozen

$50.00

Superbowl Potato Chips with Dozen Sliders

Dozen Superbowl Wings

$17.00

Bring Home Burger Kit

6 uncooked beef patties, served with buns and condiments per customers request

Burger Kit

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our grass-fed burgers and fresh salads, hand-cut fries/sweet potato fries/onion rings, our signature sandwiches, and delicious milk shakes made to order.

Website

Location

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

