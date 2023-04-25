Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Huckleberry

904 Reviews

$$

700 Main St

Louisville, CO 80027

Popular Items

Chai

$4.00
Garden Scramlette

Garden Scramlette

$12.25

Tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions and cheddar cheese, served with biscuit and fruit

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.75

Szechuan chicken, cashews, romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, red pepper, jicama, fried rice noodles, ginger soy vinaigrette

OLO Breakfast

Starters

Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake

$5.50

Cherry Cream Cheese Struedel

$5.25
Apple Fritters (4)

Apple Fritters (4)

$5.50

Scramlettes

Farmer's Scramlette

$12.50

Potatoes, ham, broccoli, cheddar cheese and served with biscuit and fruit

Garden Scramlette

Garden Scramlette

$12.25

Tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions and cheddar cheese, served with biscuit and fruit

Italian Scramlette

$12.50

sausage, basil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, served with biscuit and potatoes

Mexican Scramlette

$12.25

Jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, black beans, tortillas, and pepper jack cheese, served with biscuit and potatoes

Mexican Scramlette w/Chorizo

$13.00

Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, black beans, tortillas, and pepper jack cheese, served with biscuit and potatoes

Salmon Scramlette

Salmon Scramlette

$13.75

Salmon, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and herb cream cheese, served with biscuit and potatoes

Scramlette Lorraine

Scramlette Lorraine

$12.25

Bacon, Swiss cheese, and scallions, served with biscuit and potatoes

Spinach Herb Scramlette

$12.25

Fresh leaf spinach, herbs, and cream cheese served with a biscuit and potatoes

Tofu Scramlette

$12.25

Tomatoes, green onions, broccoli, mushrooms, served with a biscuit and fruit

Entrees

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.75

sausage or vegetarian mushroom gravy

Biscuits & Gravy W/ egg and Potato

$11.75

sausage or vegetarian mushroom gravy with eggs and potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Black beans, scrambled eggs, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, and green chili

Breakfast Burrito w/Chorizo

$14.00

black beans, scrambled eggs, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, green chili, and chorizo sausage

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.75

3 soft corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, potato onion hash, pepper jack, avocado mash, fresh slaw, pico

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.25

house breaded petite tender steak served with two eggs, potatoes, biscuit and sausage gravy

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.95

tender seared beef with onions, potatoes, eggs any style, served with a biscuit

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$11.95

2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit, with choice of bacon, chicken green chili sausage, pork sausage, or grilled ham

Country Breakfast without/Meat

$9.95

2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$11.00

fried eggs, cheddar, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, served with fruit

French Toast

$9.95

sour dough bread, cooked in a milk, egg, cinnamon batter, served with fruit

French Toast Meal

French Toast Meal

$12.75

sour dough bread, cooked in a milk, egg, cinnamon batter, served with fruit

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.75

two eggs any style over house green chili, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, rice, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado, with a crispy tortilla

POTATO LATKES

$9.95Out of stock

traditional latkes with homemade apple compote, sour cream, eggs

POTATO LATKES W/ MEAT

POTATO LATKES W/ MEAT

$12.50Out of stock

traditional latkes with homemade apple compote, sour cream, eggs, and meat

Mixed Berry Crepe

Mixed Berry Crepe

$12.50

mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, and vanilla topped with a mixed berry sauce served with eggs 9.25 and a choice of meat 10.25

Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

stack of cakes with fruit

Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes w/Eggs

$12.75

stack of cakes with fruit 8.00 with eggs and your choice of meat 10.25

Stuffed Fr Toast

Stuffed Fr Toast

$13.50

mixed berries, brioche, served with your choice of breakfast meat and fruit

Wild Blueberry Flapjacks

$10.75
Wild Blueberry Flapjacks w/eggs

Wild Blueberry Flapjacks w/eggs

$14.00

Vegetable Hash

$14.25

seared potatoes, caramelized onion and pepper, tomatoes, cheddar, two eggs, served with a biscuit

Benedicts

Pulled Pork Benedict

Pulled Pork Benedict

$13.95

fried egg, grit cakes, green chili hollandaise, pico, potatoes

Vegetarian Benedict

Vegetarian Benedict

$13.50

poached eggs, English muffin, spinach, tomato, avocado and housemade hollandaise, served with potatoes

Caprese Benedict

Caprese Benedict

$13.95

poached eggs, fried mozzarella, caramelized tomatoes and garlic, pesto hollandaise, arugula, English muffin

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

poached eggs, English muffin, grilled Canadian bacon, housemade hollandaise, served with potatoes

Kids Brunch

Kids Basic Breakfast

$5.25

Kids Berry Crepes

$5.25

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Fish n' Chips

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$5.25
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.25

Kids Mini Scramlette

$4.75

Kids Pasta and Parmi

$4.75

Kids Wild Huckleberry Pancake

$4.50

OLO Lunch

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Hummus Plate

$8.75

Salads & Soups

Cup Soup du Jour

$5.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$6.75

Bowl French Onion Soup

$6.75

Cup Soup Creamy Tomato Basil

$5.00

Bowl Soup Creamy Tomato Basil

$6.75

Side Salad

$6.75
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.50

greens, hummus, olives, feta, red onion, artichoke hearts, cucumber, pita red wine vinaigrette - chicken or tofu

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.75

Szechuan chicken, cashews, romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, red pepper, jicama, fried rice noodles, ginger soy vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Nicoise

Grilled Salmon Nicoise

$16.50

greens, olives, capers, egg, onion, shoestring potatoes, buttermilk dill dressing

Huckleberry Cobb

Huckleberry Cobb

$14.75

mixed greens, fried chicken, roasted beets, hardboiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Wrap

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.25

spinach tortilla, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, corn salsa, chipotle mayo

BLFGT

$12.75

bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, remoulade, whole wheat toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

fresh vegetable slaw, pickles, blue cheese dressing

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.25

pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Dijon, house-made bolilo

French Dip

$14.50

roast beef, horseradish, Swiss, pickled jalapeños, au jus

Garden Wrap

$13.50

hummus, carrot, spinach, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, pepperjack, buttermilk dill, spinach tortilla

Reuben

Reuben

$14.75

corned beef, house-made rye, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island

Turkey Club

$14.50

shaved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$13.25

four-cheese blend, griddle sourdough, fresh tomato, served with creamy tomato soup

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.50

beer battered cod, tartar sauce, vinegar

Four Cheese Mac'n Cheese

$14.50

herbed bread crumb, red pepper flakes, and parmesan add chicken or bacon for additional $2

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00
Lemon Pasta

Lemon Pasta

$15.00

rigatoni, with butternut squash cream sauce, tomatoes, pecans, parmesan

Burgers

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$15.00

tomato jam, bacon, brie cream, arugula

Border Burger

Border Burger

$15.00

avocado, pepper jack, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Straight Up Burger

$14.00

With cheese

Vegetarian Burger

$14.00

housemade mushroom, veggie, nuts, avocado, Swiss

Kids Brunch

Kids Basic Breakfast

$5.25

Kids Berry Crepes

$5.25

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Fish n' Chips

$6.00

Kids Foccacia Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.25

Kids Granola & Fruit

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$5.25

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.25

Kids Mini Scramlette

$4.75

Kids Pasta and Parmi

$4.75

Kids Wild Huckleberry Pancake

$4.50

OLO Drinks

To-Go Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chai

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Mango Tea Fizz

$4.00

Hibiscus Cooler

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Juice

$3.25+

Lavender Lemon Cooler

$4.00

Lavender concentrate lemonade topped with soda water

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00+

Milkshake

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Pelegrino

$3.25

Rainforest Mate Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$2.75+

To-Go Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$2.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$2.25

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$3.75

Dirty Chai Refill

$0.75

Add Shot

$1.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Dbl Espresso

$2.50

Dbl Cappuccino

$3.75

Dbl Latte

$4.00

Dbl Mocha

$4.50

Dbl White Mocha

$4.75

Dbl Americano

$2.50

Dbl Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Add Shot

$1.50

To-Go Tea

Boulder Breakast

$3.65

Estate Darjeeling (India)

$3.90

Sessa Estate Assam (India)

$4.10

Lapsang Souchong (China)

$3.90

Earl Grey Supreme

$3.90

Lady Greys Garden

$3.90

Blue Moon

$3.90Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.90

Passionfruit Peach

$3.90

Ginger Mango tea

$3.90

Vanilla Bean

$3.90

Huckleberry Lime

$3.90

Decaf English Breakfast

$3.65

Green Lotus

$3.65

Dragon Well (China)

$4.10

Sencha (Japan) Organic

$4.40

Genmaicha (Japan)

$3.90

Ginger Lemonade

$3.90

Jasmine Pearls

$4.90

Pomegranate Quince

$3.90

Moroccan Mint

$3.65

White Peony

$4.10

Tung Ting Oolong

$4.75

Rocky Mountain Mint

$3.65

Strawberry Lemon Twist

$3.65

Feel Better Brew

$3.65

Tender Tummy

$3.65

Tranquility

$3.65

Rooibos Chai

$3.65

Fairytale Dreams

$3.65

Vanilla Nut Rooibos

$3.65

Spring Detox

$3.65

Desserts 3rd

Pie Slice

Apple Crumble

$6.00

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

$6.00

Cherry

$6.00

Peach Huckleberry

$6.00

Cake Slice

Strawberry Cream

$7.25Out of stock

German Chocolate

$7.25

Raspberry Poppy

$7.25

Triple Chocolate

$7.25

Carrot

$7.25

Lemon Curd

$7.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Huckleberry cafe and bakery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in an atmosphere of fun, creative comfort. Our food is created to be contemporary comfort food- real food you recognize and love with a modern twist. We also have a full service bakery onsite, baking fresh pies, pastries, cookies, cakes and bread daily. Our fresh baked gluten-free bread is incredible. Located in Historic Downtown Louisville, Colorado, The Huckleberry’s historic building dates back to 1894. Originally the town’s Post Office, our building has also served as a bank, a pharmacy, and two different restaurants. The building was also one of the places along the “prohibition tunnels”, dug by the miners to get from one saloon to another during the years of Prohibition. At The Huckleberry there’s something for everyone!

Website

Location

700 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
The Huckleberry image
The Huckleberry image
The Huckleberry image

