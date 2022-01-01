Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Humble Dumpling

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A

Portland, OR 97239

Order Again

Popular Items

Six Dumpling Sampler
Pepperoni Pizza (5)
Pork Gyoza (5)

Dumplings

Six Dumpling Sampler

Six Dumpling Sampler

$10.00

You asked for it and we delivered! Just choose three different types of dumplings and sauces and we'll give you two dumplings of each (for a total of six dumplings) style along with three sauces. Try to guess which dumpling is which before you take a bite! (Chicken & Waffles not included.)

Apple (5)

Apple (5)

$8.00

The dumpling that started it all! Inspired by our cook’s love of apple pie and empanadas. Chock full of gooey Granny Smith apples and bursting with flavor. Try to eat just one. Recommended with our Salted Caramel sauce.

Apple (10)

Apple (10)

$15.00

The dumpling that started it all! Inspired by our cook’s love of apple pie and empanadas. Chock full of gooey Granny Smith apples and bursting with flavor. Try to eat just one. Recommended with our Salted Caramel sauce.

Bean & Cheese Chimi (5)

Bean & Cheese Chimi (5)

$8.00

Spiced vegetarian refried beans, garlic, green chile peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese gives this dumpling the taste and texture of a mini chimichanga! Just a little spicy and packed with flavor! Recommended with our Salsa Crema sauce.

Bean & Cheese Chimi (10)

Bean & Cheese Chimi (10)

$15.00

Spiced vegetarian refried beans, garlic, green chile peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese gives this dumpling the taste and texture of a mini chimichanga! Just a little spicy and packed with flavor! Recommended with our Salsa Crema sauce.

Cheese Pizza (5)

Cheese Pizza (5)

$8.00

These are nothing like those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard. Ours are like tiny calzones, made with our top secret homemade sauce and fresh ingredients. Mangia! Recommended with our Marinara sauce.

Cheese Pizza (10)

Cheese Pizza (10)

$15.00

These are nothing like those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard. Ours are like tiny calzones, made with our top secret homemade sauce and fresh ingredients. Mangia! Recommended with our Marinara sauce.

Cheeseburger (5)

Cheeseburger (5)

$9.00

We took our time to perfect the ideal cheeseburger dumpling. It's seasoned ground beef grilled and mixed with buttery caramelized onions. Dip it into our Burger sauce or take on our Spicy Burger sauce for the full experience! Recommended with either our Burger sauce or our Spicy Burger sauce.

Cheeseburger (10)

Cheeseburger (10)

$17.00

We took our time to perfect the ideal cheeseburger dumpling. It's seasoned ground beef grilled and mixed with buttery caramelized onions. Dip it into our Burger sauce or take on our Spicy Burger sauce for the full experience! Recommended with either our Burger sauce or our Spicy Burger sauce.

Cheesecake (5)

Cheesecake (5)

$9.00Out of stock

Forgive us. It’s freshly made cheesecake mixed with graham cracker crust bits, quick-fried in a crispy dumpling skin, and then rolled in even more buttery crust bits. We’ve been in therapy working out our guilt in offering these. Now we regret nothing! Recommended with our Strawberry sauce.

Cheesecake (10)

Cheesecake (10)

$17.00Out of stock

Forgive us. It’s freshly made cheesecake mixed with graham cracker crust bits, quick-fried in a crispy dumpling skin, and then rolled in even more buttery crust bits. We’ve been in therapy working out our guilt in offering these. Now we regret nothing! Recommended with Strawberry sauce.

Chicken & Waffles (5)

Chicken & Waffles (5)

$9.00

It’s the ultimate comfort food made small! We even fry these little guys with an authentic buttermilk-dipped southern fried batter so they have the look and texture of chunks of golden brown chicken! Recommended with our Maple Butter sauce.

Chicken & Waffles (10)

Chicken & Waffles (10)

$17.00

It’s the ultimate comfort food made small! We even fry these little guys with an authentic buttermilk-dipped southern fried batter so they have the look and texture of chunks of golden brown chicken! Recommended with our Maple Butter sauce.

Chicken Parmesan (5)

Chicken Parmesan (5)

$9.00

It's the savory, sumptuous dumpling you didn't know you were waiting for! Toasty parmesan bits compliment the chicken, mozzarella, and marinara dumplings with big flavor. View of the Italian Riviera not included. Recommended with our Marinara.

Chicken Parmesan (10)

Chicken Parmesan (10)

$17.00

It's the savory, sumptuous dumpling you didn't know you were waiting for! Toasty parmesan bits compliment the chicken, mozzarella, and marinara dumplings with big flavor. View of the Italian Riviera not included. Recommended with our Marinara.

Pepperoni Pizza (5)

Pepperoni Pizza (5)

$8.00

You know those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard? Our pizza dumplings bear no resemblance. They're like tiny calzones, made with our top-secret house-made marinara and fresh ingredients. Recommended with our Marinara. Mangia!

Pepperoni Pizza (10)

Pepperoni Pizza (10)

$15.00

You know those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard? Our pizza dumplings bear no resemblance. They're like tiny calzones, made with our top-secret house-made marinara and fresh ingredients. Recommended with our Marinara. Mangia!

Philly Cheesesteak (5)

Philly Cheesesteak (5)

$8.00

It's like a round trip ticket to Philadelphia with every bite, but with fewer kids kicking the back of your seat on the plane! Stuffed with sliced roast beef, and buttery caramelized onions, these dumplings are built to satisfy. Recommended with our Cheddar Cheese sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak (10)

Philly Cheesesteak (10)

$15.00

It's like a round trip ticket to Philadelphia with every bite, but with fewer kids kicking the back of your seat on the plane! Stuffed with sliced roast beef, and buttery caramelized onions, these dumplings are built to satisfy. Recommended with our Cheddar Cheese sauce.

Pork Gyoza (5)

Pork Gyoza (5)

$8.00

Our version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling. It's freshly ground spiced pork mixed with onions, cabbage, and carrots. Frankly, it’s as close as we’re going to get to a traditional dumpling because we have a hard time following rules. Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.

Pork Gyoza (10)

Pork Gyoza (10)

$15.00

Our version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling. It's freshly ground spiced pork mixed with onions, cabbage, and carrots. Frankly, it’s as close as we’re going to get to a traditional dumpling because we have a hard time following rules. Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.

Taco (5)

Taco (5)

$8.00

Tacos are life. Our love for this iconic food treasure is an Americanized version with all the bells and whistles! And with the seasoned ground beef and chorizo combined with Monterey Jack cheese, it tastes amazing, so...there’s that! Recommended with our Salsa Crema.

Taco (10)

Taco (10)

$15.00

Tacos are life. Our love for this iconic food treasure is an Americanized version with all the bells and whistles! And with the seasoned ground beef and chorizo combined with Monterey Jack cheese, it tastes amazing, so...there’s that! Recommended with our Salsa Crema.

Veggie Gyoza (5)

Veggie Gyoza (5)

$8.00

Our vegan version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling, filled with cabbage, carrots, and onions and a variety of Asian mushrooms to carry that umami joy. Carnivores should give these a shot as well. So good! Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.

Veggie Gyoza (10)

Veggie Gyoza (10)

$15.00

Our vegan version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling, filled with cabbage, carrots, and onions and a variety of Asian mushrooms to carry that umami joy. Carnivores should give these a shot as well. So good! Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.

Salads & Fruit

Pico De Gallo Salad

$5.00

Refreshing, flavorful, and healthy, our Pico De Gallo Salad offers cabbage, tomatoes, radishes, carrots, onions, and roasted green peppers...all flavored with a healthy dose of fresh lime juice and salt. Grab some Gyoza Chips with this and dig in!

Gyoza Salad

$5.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Just like the name says, it's a 50/50 mix of fresh tomatoes and cucumbers. Then we add a splash of our tangy house-made basil balsamic dressing.

Beverages

Sparkling Water

$1.00

We have a bunch of zero calorie flavors of sparkling water in a can...but never lemon or lime. Spin the wheel of fate! What flavor will you get?

Apple Soda

$2.00

Originally from Taiwan, Apple Sidra is a refreshing soda that's sweet without being too sweet...and it tastes like apples!

Thai Iced Tea

$2.00

It's Thai Iced Tea in a can! Tastes just like what you get from a restaurant. We love it.

San Pelligrino

$2.00

We have many flavors of those delicious San Pelegrino Fruit beverages. If you select one we will concentrate for five seconds and guess which one you want. We may be right, we may be wrong. Maybe if you're psychic it will help?

Mexican Coke

$3.00

The real Coca-Cola flavor can only come with pure cane sugar! No corn syrup here.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Uniquely Delicious dumplings and other delightful fare.

Website

Location

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland, OR 97239

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

