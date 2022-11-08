- Home
The Humble Toast 1383 Queen Ave
No reviews yet
1383 Queen Ave
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
Lone Ranger
Served with beef bakon ,fried onions strings , bbq sauce , iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun .
Wings 4 ways(10pcs)
Choice of BBQ ,D colonial ,buffalo , and teriyaki.
Wings 4 ways(20pcs)
Choice of BBQ ,D colonial ,buffalo , and teriyaki.
Tuna Tartare
Diced Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, onions, tomato, lemon, olive oil, tortilla.Balsamic dressing .
Vegan Asian Salad
Shredded carrots, green peppers ,red bell peppers, radishes, red onions.sesame seeds, tortilla .
In the beginning...
Queen Anne's Fries
house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
Neurotic Nachos
Oy Vey... house fried tortilla chips, pico de gallo, house vegan cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, shredded beef, house smashed avocado
Bubbie's Brussel Sprouts
fried brussel sprouts, house pastrami ends, thyme & honey gastric, pickled red onions.
Shredded Beef Tacos
3 corn turtle in a half shell tortillas, house smashed avocado, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, shredded beef barbacoa, radish
Chili Cheese Fries
house chili, vegan cheese sauce, fries, scallions
The H.A.T (humble avocado toast)
house guac, fried egg, radish, grilled multigrain bread
Burnt Loaded Yam
Pastrami ends, potato knish, whole grain mustard, humble sauce
Queen Anne's Nuggs
breaded chicken tenders, house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
Mexican Street Corn
lemon vin, humble sauce, roasted corn on the cob, smoked paprika
Chili Bread Bowl
Sourdough bread bowl, house chili, scallion
Soup Du Jour
Chef's Choice
OG Knish
Pastrami ends, potato knish, whole grain mustard, humble sauce
King Salomon Fries
Extra French fries ,house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños ,melted vegan cheese ,beef bacon.
Bowl Of Chili
Bowl of chili , scallions ,love...
Deli Legends
The Jerry
house pastrami, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye
The Irving
house pastrami, grilled marble rye, whole grain mustard
The Elaine
house cured corned beef, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye
The Shelly
house smoked turkey, beef bakon, pullmans white bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fire, Sea, Wind, & Earth
16oz Rib-Eye
sea salt, cracked black pepper, garlic smashed potatoes or plain ol' fries, side salad, seasonal vegetables, tri-mushroom melody, caramelized onions, steak sauce flight board
Blackened Center Cut Salmon
cajun rubbed center cut salmon, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Smoked Baby Chicken
rubbed & smoked baby chicken, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
When Life Throws You A Burger.. Eat it!
The House Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, humble sauce
Truffle Shuffle
tri-mushroom melody, rosemary, truffle oil, caramelized onions
The Notorious B.I.G Mac baby babyyyyy....
double patty, special sauce, vegan smoke cheddar, pickle, shredded iceberg
Top of the Mornin'
served with a fried egg, beef bakon, lettuce and house potato spirals with humble sauce
Cali Style
house guac, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, humble sauce
We Finish Each Other's... Sandwiches
Salino's Italian Hoagie
house smoked turkey, salami, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, mayo, oregano, oil & vinegar, Italian baguette
Spicy Southern Chicken
buffalo sauce, fried & beer battered chicken breast, pickles, humble sauce, lettuce, brioche bun
Lil Havana Cubano
house pastrami, smoked turkey, horseradish, pickles, whole grain mustard, salami, pressed baguette
The French Dip
thinly sliced house roast beef, horseradish aioli, au jus, baguette
Beef Barbacoa
house bbq sauce, shredded beef barbacoa, red cabbage slaw, brioche bun
House Veggie Burger
house made with too many ingredients to count, humble sauce, smashed avocado, l,t,o, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, bakon, corn, guac, de colonial, humble sauce
The humble schnitzel
House breaded chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, humble bbq sauce, de colonial sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Bowl & Greens
Burrito Bowl
basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
diced ahi tuna, lime, avocado, cucumber, scallion, radish, sesame seeds, pickled onions, shredded carrot, rice, ginger teriyaki drizzle... fo' shizzle
Buffalo Chicken Ceaser Salad
house croutons, caeser dressing, buffalo sauce, romaine, grilled chicken breast
BBQ Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, corn, spring mix, black beans, tortilla strips, humble bbq dressing
Turkey Cobb Salad
shredded smoked turkey, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, chopped beef bakon, romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, humble goddess dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
diced chicken breast, red cabbage, romaine, sesame, shredded carrot, scallion, ginger teriyaki dressing
Tijuana Taco Salad
house guac, spicy chipotle aioli, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef
It's A Wrap
Turkey Bakon Wrap
shredded iceberg, house bakon, tomato, smashed avocado, red onion, house smoked turkey, humble sauce
Caeser Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, Caeser dressing, house croutons
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
grilled chicken, house ginger teriyaki sauce, shredded red cabbage slaw
Youngsters
Beverages
Save Some Room
Bread pudding
Daily made bread pudding with a touch of chocolate chips ,parve ice cream and the main ingredient... LOVE
Chocolate Brownie
Crispy edges, fudgey middle, parve ice cream, and rich chocolate flavor...LOVE
Cookie skillet
Three chocolate chip cookies served with ice cream ,chocolate syrup ,maraschino cherries and a dash of powdered sugar.
Sides
Plain Ol' Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Truffle Fries
House Side Salad
Coleslaw
Rice
Mashed potatoes
String beans
Pickles
pastrami ends
House pastrami ends
Seasoned fries
Cajun seasoned fries...
Side of pastrami
Side of corned beef
Side of Guacamole
Sweet potato yams
Egg salad
Grilled Vegetables
Sandwich Platter
The Humble Deli Platter
The Jerry Platter
House cured and smoked pastrami served on marble rye, house remoulade dressing (think 1000 Island but way better). Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
The Elaine Platter
House cured corn beef served on marble rye, house remoulade dressing (think 1000 Island but way better). Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
Irving Platter
House cured and smoked pastrami served on marble rye, whole grain mustard, sauerkraut. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
The Shelly Platter
House smoked turkey, house cured and smoked beef bakon, Pullman white bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
Deli Legends Platter
Combination of our four classic sandwiches: The Jerry The Elaine The Irving The Shelly Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
The Humble Toast at Home
Humbly Rolled
CTR Turkey Bacon Avocado Wraps
House smoked turkey, shredded iceberg, house bacon, avocado, humble sauce. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
CTR Spicy Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wraps
Buffalo chicken, romaine, house croutons, caesar. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
CTR Ginger Teriyaki Chicken Wraps
Ginger teriyaki, shredded red cabbage, sesame vin. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.
Greens
CTR Tijuana Taco Salad
House Guac, spicy chipotle mayo, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR Asian Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast, red cabbage, romaine, sesame, shredded carrot, scallion, ginger teriyaki dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, corn, spring mix, black beans, tortilla strips, humble bbq dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR Buffalo Chicken Caeser Salad
House croutons, Caesar dressing, buffalo sauce, romaine, grilled chicken breast Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR Turkey Cobb Salad
Shredded smoked turkey, tomato, cucumbers, chopped beef bacon, iceberg lettuce, hard boiled egg, humble goddess dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR Burrito Bowl
Basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.
CTR Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced ahi tuna, lime, avocado, cucumber, scallion, radish, sesame seeds, pickled onions, shredded carrot, rice, ginger teriyaki drizzle
Get it while it's hot
Under the sea
Pan seared salmon seasoned with your choice of ginger teriyaki, honey mustard, grilled or blackened. Feeds 9 people.
CTR Chicken Tenders
Perfectly fried golden brown chicken tenders, served with humble, bbq, buffalo, or de colonial sauces. Feeds 10 people.
B.Y.O Barbacoa Station
Slowly roasted pulled beef, house red cabbage slaw, bbq sauce served on a brioche bun. Feeds 10 people.
Queen's Dog Platter
20 hot dogs, 20 buns, pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños. Feeds 15-20 people.
Schnitzel Platter
House breaded chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, humble bbq sauce, de colonial sauce
On the side...
CTR O.G Knish
10 knishes - cut into halves. Includes whole grain mustard, humble sauce, and pastrami ends. 20 portions. Feeds 12-15 people.
CTR Queen Anne Fries
Pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños & pastrami ends. Feeds 10-12 people. Recommended to order these deconstructed
CTR Humble Homemade Chili
3 bean melody, beef bakon, house ground, beef, Anaheim chili flake spiced to perfection served with scallions. Feed 10-15 people.
CTR Mexican Street Corn
20 pieces of roasted corn on the cob served with lemon vin, humble sauce & a dash of smoked paprika. Feeds 10 people.
CTR Burnt Loaded Yam
20 slowly roasted yams, fried pastrami ends, humble sauce, garnished with scallions Feeds 20 people.
CTR Queen Anne's nuggs
breaded chicken tenders, house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
Taco Bar
Corn tortillas , house smashed avocado ,chipotle mayo ,pico de Gallo ,shredded beef barbacoa, radish
Ultimate Nacho Party
Oy Vey... house fried tortilla chips, pico de gallo, house vegan cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, shredded beef, house smashed avocado
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
A Sandwich Experience We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget
1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666