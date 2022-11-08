Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Humble Toast 1383 Queen Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1383 Queen Ave

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Queen Anne's Fries
The House Burger
Tenders & Fries

Weekly Specials

Lone Ranger

$24.00

Served with beef bakon ,fried onions strings , bbq sauce , iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun .

Wings 4 ways(10pcs)

$17.00

Choice of BBQ ,D colonial ,buffalo , and teriyaki.

Wings 4 ways(20pcs)

$25.00

Choice of BBQ ,D colonial ,buffalo , and teriyaki.

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Diced Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, onions, tomato, lemon, olive oil, tortilla.Balsamic dressing .

Vegan Asian Salad

$16.00

Shredded carrots, green peppers ,red bell peppers, radishes, red onions.sesame seeds, tortilla .

In the beginning...

Queen Anne's Fries

Queen Anne's Fries

$19.00

house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños

Neurotic Nachos

Neurotic Nachos

$22.00

Oy Vey... house fried tortilla chips, pico de gallo, house vegan cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, shredded beef, house smashed avocado

Bubbie's Brussel Sprouts

Bubbie's Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

fried brussel sprouts, house pastrami ends, thyme & honey gastric, pickled red onions.

Shredded Beef Tacos

Shredded Beef Tacos

$16.00

3 corn turtle in a half shell tortillas, house smashed avocado, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, shredded beef barbacoa, radish

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

house chili, vegan cheese sauce, fries, scallions

The H.A.T (humble avocado toast)

$14.00

house guac, fried egg, radish, grilled multigrain bread

Burnt Loaded Yam

$14.00

Pastrami ends, potato knish, whole grain mustard, humble sauce

Queen Anne's Nuggs

Queen Anne's Nuggs

$17.00

breaded chicken tenders, house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$14.00

lemon vin, humble sauce, roasted corn on the cob, smoked paprika

Chili Bread Bowl

Chili Bread Bowl

$16.00

Sourdough bread bowl, house chili, scallion

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Chef's Choice

OG Knish

$15.00

Pastrami ends, potato knish, whole grain mustard, humble sauce

King Salomon Fries

King Salomon Fries

$27.00

Extra French fries ,house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños ,melted vegan cheese ,beef bacon.

Bowl Of Chili

$12.00

Bowl of chili , scallions ,love...

Deli Legends

The Jerry

The Jerry

$21.00

house pastrami, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye

The Irving

$21.00

house pastrami, grilled marble rye, whole grain mustard

The Elaine

The Elaine

$21.00

house cured corned beef, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye

The Shelly

The Shelly

$21.00

house smoked turkey, beef bakon, pullmans white bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fire, Sea, Wind, & Earth

16oz Rib-Eye

16oz Rib-Eye

$57.00

sea salt, cracked black pepper, garlic smashed potatoes or plain ol' fries, side salad, seasonal vegetables, tri-mushroom melody, caramelized onions, steak sauce flight board

Blackened Center Cut Salmon

Blackened Center Cut Salmon

$28.00

cajun rubbed center cut salmon, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Smoked Baby Chicken

Smoked Baby Chicken

$28.00

rubbed & smoked baby chicken, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

When Life Throws You A Burger.. Eat it!

The House Burger

$19.00

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, humble sauce

Truffle Shuffle

$21.00

tri-mushroom melody, rosemary, truffle oil, caramelized onions

The Notorious B.I.G Mac baby babyyyyy....

The Notorious B.I.G Mac baby babyyyyy....

$25.00

double patty, special sauce, vegan smoke cheddar, pickle, shredded iceberg

Top of the Mornin'

Top of the Mornin'

$24.00

served with a fried egg, beef bakon, lettuce and house potato spirals with humble sauce

Cali Style

$22.00

house guac, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, humble sauce

We Finish Each Other's... Sandwiches

Salino's Italian Hoagie

$20.00

house smoked turkey, salami, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, mayo, oregano, oil & vinegar, Italian baguette

Spicy Southern Chicken

$19.00

buffalo sauce, fried & beer battered chicken breast, pickles, humble sauce, lettuce, brioche bun

Lil Havana Cubano

$20.00

house pastrami, smoked turkey, horseradish, pickles, whole grain mustard, salami, pressed baguette

The French Dip

$22.00

thinly sliced house roast beef, horseradish aioli, au jus, baguette

Beef Barbacoa

$22.00

house bbq sauce, shredded beef barbacoa, red cabbage slaw, brioche bun

House Veggie Burger

$17.00

house made with too many ingredients to count, humble sauce, smashed avocado, l,t,o, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, bakon, corn, guac, de colonial, humble sauce

The humble schnitzel

$19.00

House breaded chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, humble bbq sauce, de colonial sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Bowl & Greens

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$22.00

basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

diced ahi tuna, lime, avocado, cucumber, scallion, radish, sesame seeds, pickled onions, shredded carrot, rice, ginger teriyaki drizzle... fo' shizzle

Buffalo Chicken Ceaser Salad

$20.00

house croutons, caeser dressing, buffalo sauce, romaine, grilled chicken breast

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$20.00

grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, corn, spring mix, black beans, tortilla strips, humble bbq dressing

Turkey Cobb Salad

$21.00

shredded smoked turkey, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, chopped beef bakon, romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, humble goddess dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$20.00

diced chicken breast, red cabbage, romaine, sesame, shredded carrot, scallion, ginger teriyaki dressing

Tijuana Taco Salad

Tijuana Taco Salad

$21.00

house guac, spicy chipotle aioli, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef

It's A Wrap

Turkey Bakon Wrap

$18.00

shredded iceberg, house bakon, tomato, smashed avocado, red onion, house smoked turkey, humble sauce

Caeser Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, Caeser dressing, house croutons

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, house ginger teriyaki sauce, shredded red cabbage slaw

Youngsters

Sliders & Fries

$12.00

2 sliders & fries

Tenders & Fries

$12.00

fried chicken tenders & fries

Hotdog & Fries

$9.00

all beef hot dog & fries

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00+

Pellegrino

$7.00

tea

$2.00

Lipton tea

Poland spring water

$3.00

House Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade pitcher

$20.00

Strawberry lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Unsweetened tea

$6.00

Save Some Room

Bread pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Daily made bread pudding with a touch of chocolate chips ,parve ice cream and the main ingredient... LOVE

Chocolate Brownie

$15.00

Crispy edges, fudgey middle, parve ice cream, and rich chocolate flavor...LOVE

Cookie skillet

$14.00

Three chocolate chip cookies served with ice cream ,chocolate syrup ,maraschino cherries and a dash of powdered sugar.

Sides

Plain Ol' Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$6.00

House Side Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

String beans

$6.00

Pickles

$5.00

pastrami ends

$6.00

House pastrami ends

Seasoned fries

$6.00

Cajun seasoned fries...

Side of pastrami

$7.00

Side of corned beef

$7.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Sweet potato yams

$6.00

Egg salad

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Sandwich Platter

The Humble Deli Platter

$190.00

The Jerry Platter

$175.00

House cured and smoked pastrami served on marble rye, house remoulade dressing (think 1000 Island but way better). Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

The Elaine Platter

$175.00

House cured corn beef served on marble rye, house remoulade dressing (think 1000 Island but way better). Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

Irving Platter

$175.00

House cured and smoked pastrami served on marble rye, whole grain mustard, sauerkraut. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

The Shelly Platter

$175.00

House smoked turkey, house cured and smoked beef bakon, Pullman white bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

Deli Legends Platter

$175.00

Combination of our four classic sandwiches: The Jerry The Elaine The Irving The Shelly Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

The Humble Toast at Home

Home Sandwich Shop

$185.00

All meats come in ready-to-heat pans, sturnos and wire racks: 1 lb - Corn Beef 1 lb - Pastrami 1 lb - Roast Beef 1 lb - Smoked Turkey 2 lb - Cole Slaw

Humbly Rolled

CTR Turkey Bacon Avocado Wraps

$155.00

House smoked turkey, shredded iceberg, house bacon, avocado, humble sauce. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

CTR Spicy Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wraps

$150.00

Buffalo chicken, romaine, house croutons, caesar. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

CTR Ginger Teriyaki Chicken Wraps

$150.00

Ginger teriyaki, shredded red cabbage, sesame vin. Feeds 10 people. Served with house coleslaw and pickles.

Greens

CTR Tijuana Taco Salad

$110.00

House Guac, spicy chipotle mayo, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR Asian Chicken Salad

$105.00

Diced chicken breast, red cabbage, romaine, sesame, shredded carrot, scallion, ginger teriyaki dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR BBQ Chicken Salad

$105.00

Grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, corn, spring mix, black beans, tortilla strips, humble bbq dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR Buffalo Chicken Caeser Salad

$105.00

House croutons, Caesar dressing, buffalo sauce, romaine, grilled chicken breast Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR Turkey Cobb Salad

$115.00

Shredded smoked turkey, tomato, cucumbers, chopped beef bacon, iceberg lettuce, hard boiled egg, humble goddess dressing Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR Burrito Bowl

$115.00

Basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli Feeds 20 people. Dressing comes on the side.

CTR Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$130.00

Diced ahi tuna, lime, avocado, cucumber, scallion, radish, sesame seeds, pickled onions, shredded carrot, rice, ginger teriyaki drizzle

Get it while it's hot

Under the sea

$145.00

Pan seared salmon seasoned with your choice of ginger teriyaki, honey mustard, grilled or blackened. Feeds 9 people.

CTR Chicken Tenders

$100.00

Perfectly fried golden brown chicken tenders, served with humble, bbq, buffalo, or de colonial sauces. Feeds 10 people.

B.Y.O Barbacoa Station

$160.00

Slowly roasted pulled beef, house red cabbage slaw, bbq sauce served on a brioche bun. Feeds 10 people.

Queen's Dog Platter

$90.00

20 hot dogs, 20 buns, pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños. Feeds 15-20 people.

Schnitzel Platter

$155.00

House breaded chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, humble bbq sauce, de colonial sauce

On the side...

CTR O.G Knish

$75.00

10 knishes - cut into halves. Includes whole grain mustard, humble sauce, and pastrami ends. 20 portions. Feeds 12-15 people.

CTR Queen Anne Fries

$95.00

Pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños & pastrami ends. Feeds 10-12 people. Recommended to order these deconstructed

CTR Humble Homemade Chili

$95.00

3 bean melody, beef bakon, house ground, beef, Anaheim chili flake spiced to perfection served with scallions. Feed 10-15 people.

CTR Mexican Street Corn

$85.00

20 pieces of roasted corn on the cob served with lemon vin, humble sauce & a dash of smoked paprika. Feeds 10 people.

CTR Burnt Loaded Yam

$90.00

20 slowly roasted yams, fried pastrami ends, humble sauce, garnished with scallions Feeds 20 people.

CTR Queen Anne's nuggs

$125.00

breaded chicken tenders, house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños

Taco Bar

$95.00

Corn tortillas , house smashed avocado ,chipotle mayo ,pico de Gallo ,shredded beef barbacoa, radish

Ultimate Nacho Party

$115.00

Oy Vey... house fried tortilla chips, pico de gallo, house vegan cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, shredded beef, house smashed avocado

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Sandwich Experience We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget

Website

Location

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
The Humble Toast image
The Humble Toast image
The Humble Toast image

Map
