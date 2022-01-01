Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Hunger Tamer

1,048 Reviews

$$

8730 Cherry Lane

Suite 4

Laurel, MD 20707

POUNDED YAM + EGUSI SOUP W/ GOAT
POUNDED YAM + EGUSI SOUP W/ FISH
JOLLOF + CHICKEN

CAN SODA Sprite

CAN SODA Sprite

$1.09

LG BOTTLE SODA Sprite

$1.99

SCHWEPPES

$2.59

MALTA GUINESS (NON ALCOHOLIC)

$2.59

ALVARO

ALVARO

$2.79

BOTTLED SODA

$1.89

CANNED SODA

$1.09
GINGER-PINEAPPLE-16 OZ

GINGER-PINEAPPLE-16 OZ

$4.00

GOYA MALT

$1.29

MALTA GUINNESS

$2.99

Schweppes

$2.79

SNAPPLE

$1.99

SOBOLO/SORREL/ZOBO

$4.00

SUNNY DELIGHT

$1.09

VITA MALT

$1.69

WATER

$1.49

COCONUT

COCONUT

$1.69

LG PERRIER

$2.50

SM PERRIER

$1.25

WATER

$1.49

GINGER-PINEAPPLE

GINGER-PINEAPPLE

$25.00

SOBOLO

$25.00

ENTREE

ATTIEKE + RED SNAPPER

ATTIEKE + RED SNAPPER

$21.00
ATTIEKE+CROAKER

ATTIEKE+CROAKER

$17.00

ATTIEKE + GOAT STEW

$17.50
ATTIEKE+PAMPANO

ATTIEKE+PAMPANO

$21.00
ATTIEKE+TILAPIA

ATTIEKE+TILAPIA

$21.00

BANKU + GOAT STEW

$18.00
BANKU + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP

BANKU + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP

$18.00
BANKU+ OKRA SOUP

BANKU+ OKRA SOUP

$18.00
BANKU+CROAKER

BANKU+CROAKER

$16.50
BANKU+PAMPANO

BANKU+PAMPANO

$19.00
BANKU+ CHICKEN

BANKU+ CHICKEN

$16.50

BANKU+TILAPIA

$19.00
BANKU + RED SNAPPER

BANKU + RED SNAPPER

$21.00
JOLLOF + CHICKEN

JOLLOF + CHICKEN

$16.50
JOLLOF + FRIED FISH

JOLLOF + FRIED FISH

$16.50
JOLLOF + FIRE TURKEY

JOLLOF + FIRE TURKEY

$16.50
JOLLOF + GOAT

JOLLOF + GOAT

$18.50
JOLLOF + GOAT + FISH

JOLLOF + GOAT + FISH

$18.50
FRIED YAM + CROAKER

FRIED YAM + CROAKER

$16.00
FRIED YAM + BEANS GOAT

FRIED YAM + BEANS GOAT

$16.00
FRIED YAM +GOAT STEW

FRIED YAM +GOAT STEW

$17.50
FRIED YAM + PAMPANO

FRIED YAM + PAMPANO

$19.00
FRIED YAM+ RED SNAPPER

FRIED YAM+ RED SNAPPER

$21.00
FRIED YAM+TILAPIA

FRIED YAM+TILAPIA

$18.50

BOILED YAM + GOAT STEW

$17.00

BOILED YAM + SPICY FISH STEW

$16.00

BOILED YAM + SPINACH & GOAT

$16.50

BOILED YAM + SPINACH & FISH

$16.00

BOILED YAM + BEANS & FISH

$16.00

BOILED YAM + BEANS & GOAT

$16.50

BOILED YAM + EGUSI & FISH

$16.00

BOILED YAM + EGUSI & GOAT

WAAKYE + CHICKEN

$17.00

WAAKYE+ GOAT

$17.50

WAAKYE+ FRIED FISH

$17.00

WAAKYE+ FISH

$17.50

WAAKYE+ TSOFI.TURKEY TAIL

$16.50

RICE + GOAT STEW

$16.00

RICE + SPINACH & GOAT

$16.50

RICE + SPINACH & FISH

$16.00

RICE + BEANS & FISH

$16.00

RICE + BEANS & GOAT

$16.50

RICE + EGUSI & FISH

$16.00

RICE + EGUSI & GOAT

$16.50

RICE + SPICY FISH STEW

$16.00

FRIED PLANTAIN & BEANS + CHICKEN

$15.00

FRIED PLANTAIN & BEANS + FRIED FISH

$15.50

FRIED PLANTAIN & BEANS + GOAT

$16.00

FRIED PLANTAIN & BEANS + TSOFI/TURKEY

$16.00

FRIED PLANTAIN & BEANS + NO MEAT

$11.00

KENKEY + CROAKER

$15.00

KENKEY + CHICKEN

$15.50

KENKEY + GOAT STEW

$16.00

KENKEY + OKRA SOUP

$16.50

KENKEY + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP

$16.00

KENKEY + PAMPANO

$17.00

KENKEY + TILAPIA

$17.00

KENKEY + RED SNAPPER

$19.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP W/ FISH ONLY

$17.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP W/ FISH & GOAT

$18.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + PEPPER LIGHT SOUP W/ GOAT ONLY

$18.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + OKRA SOUP/ FISH

$17.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + OKRA SOUP W/ GOAT

$18.00

PLANTAIN FUFU + OKRA SOUP W/ GOAT & FISH

$18.00

POUNDED YAM + EGUSI SOUP W/ FISH

$17.00

POUNDED YAM + EGUSI SOUP W/ GOAT

$18.00

POUNDED YAM + EGUSI SOUP W/ GOAT & FISH

$18.00

POUNDED YAM + OKRA SOUP W/ FISH

$17.00

POUNDED YAM + OKRA SOUP W/ GOAT

$18.00

POUNDED YAM + OKRA SOUP W/ GOAT & FISH

$18.00

SATURDAY SPECIAL - TUO ZAAFI W/ MEAT & TRIPE

$18.00

SATURDAY SPECIAL - TUO ZAAFI W/ FISH & TRIPE

$17.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL - OMO TUO W/PEANUT BUTTER SOUP

$18.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL - WHITE AMALA/ KOKONTE W/ PEANUT BUTTER SOUP

$18.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL - WHITE AMALA/LAFUN W/ PEANUT BUTTER SOUP

VEGAN

SOUP

$12.00

SPICY GINGER VEGGIE STIR-FRY

$11.00

SPINACH-EGUSI (MUSHROOM & VEGETARIAN BEANS)

$10.00

TAMER BEANS STEW

$10.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING-8 Oz

BANANA PUDDING-8 Oz

$3.50

SODA, JUICES, WATER

CAN SODA Sprite

$1.09

CAN SODA Ginger Ale

$1.09

CAN SODA Coke

$1.09

LG BOTTLE SODA Sprite

$1.99

LG BOTTLE SODA Ginger Ale

$1.99

LG BOTTLE SODA Coke

$1.99

BOTTLE SODA PEPSI

$1.99

SCHWEPPES

$2.59

MALTA GUINESS (NON ALCOHOLIC)

$2.59

GOYA MALT

$1.19

GINGER PINEAPPLE

$3.75

SNAPPLE APPLE

$2.59

SNAPPLE MANGO

$2.59

SNAPPLE KIWI-STRAWBERRY

$2.59

SOBOLO/ZOBO

$3.75

VITA MALT CLASSIC

$1.79

VITA MALT GINGER

$1.79

BOTTLED WATER LG

$1.99

ALVARO PINEAPPLE

$2.50

Sides

Accra Kenkey

$3.00

Banku

$3.25

Beans Stew no meat

$8.00

Eba (Gari Fufu)

$3.50

Egusi Stew/Soup

$11.00

Fante Kenkey

$4.00

Fried Croaker Fish (1 pcs)

$2.00

Fried Rice

$7.00

Fire Turkey (In Spicy Sauce)

$4.75

Jerk Chicken (4 Pcs)

$4.50

Koko/Kunu (Spicy Porridge)

$4.00

Okra Soup (Fish)

$11.00

Pampano Fish (Grilled)

$15.00

Pampano Fish (Fried)

$15.00

Plantain Fufu

$5.00

Puff-Puffs (3pcs)

$2.50

Red Snapper (Grilled)

$18.00

Red Snapper (Fried)

$18.00

Shrimp-Salmon Medley

$13.00

Stewed Fish (Spicy)

$11.00

Spinach Stew (Fish)

$11.00

Tilapia (Grilled)

$15.00

Tilapia (Fried)

$15.00

Attieke

$6.00

Beef Kheba (Per Stick)

$3.00

Beans Stew (Fish)

$11.00

Egusi Stew No meat

$8.00

Egusi Soup No meat

$8.00

Egusi Stew (Goat)

$13.00

Egusi Soup (Goat)

$13.00

Fresh Red Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Fried Plantain (5 Pcs)

$2.00

Fried Yam (4 Pcs)

$3.00

Ghana Salad

$7.00

Jollof Rice

$7.00

Koose/Plantain Fritter (3 pcs)

$2.50

Okra Soup (Goat & Fish)

$13.00

Pies (Fish)

$2.50

Pies (Meat)

$2.50

Pies (Veggie)

$2.50

Pounded Yam

$5.00

Red Snapper Stew (Spicy)

$18.00

Stewed Goat

$13.00

Spinach Stew (Goat)

$13.00

Tsofi/Turkey Tail

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.

Website

Location

8730 Cherry Lane, Suite 4, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

Gallery
The Hunger Tamer image
The Hunger Tamer image

Map
