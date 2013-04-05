Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Hungry Greek

review star

No reviews yet

23651 Florida Highway 54

Lutz, FL 33559

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro Pita
Chicken Pita

SALADS & SOUPS

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

$9.99

Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, with chopped Cucumbers and Olives, our house Tabouli Salad, and topped with Feta Cheese and Hummus.

Salad & Soup

$9.99

Side Greek Salad with a Bowl of Avgolemono Soup.

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$3.99+

Homemade "Lemon, Chicken & Rice" Soup.

BOWLS

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce.

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Tabouli Bowl

Tabouli Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, House Tabouli Salad and Hummus.

Grilled Veggie Bowl

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$9.49

Brown Rice, Grilled Broccoli, Carrots, Edamame, and Red Pepper, with Sriracha Hummus.

PITAS

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Caesar Pita

Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.79

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Combo Gyro Pita

Combo Gyro Pita

$9.79

Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.29

Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.

Hungry Pita

Hungry Pita

$9.79

Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.

Philly Pita

Philly Pita

$9.79

Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.

Tabouli Pita

Tabouli Pita

$9.29

Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with House Tabouli Salad and Hummus.

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$9.29

Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta.

MEALS

Falafel Meal

Falafel Meal

$12.99

Falafel Patties served over Rice Pilaf.

Gyro Dinner

Gyro Dinner

$14.99

Sliced Gyro Meat served over Rice Pilaf.

Combo Souvlaki

Combo Souvlaki

$15.99

One Chicken Skewer and one Beef Skewer served over Rice Pilaf.

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$16.99

One Grilled Shrimp Skewer and one Beef Skewer served over Rice Pilaf.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$12.99

Layered Filo Dough filled with Spinach, Feta Cheese and Traditional Greek Seasoning.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Salmon served over Rice Pilaf.

Beef Souvlaki

Beef Souvlaki

$17.99

Grilled Chunks of Marinated Tender Beef served over Rice Pilaf.

KID'S MENU

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.99

Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Souvlaki

Kiddy Souvlaki

$6.99

With Pita Bread. Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Fingers

Kiddy Fingers

$6.99

Includes French Fries or Rice.

Kiddy Gyro Platter

Kiddy Gyro Platter

$6.99

With Pita Bread. Includes French Fries or Rice.

ADD ONS, SIDES & EXTRAS

Beef Skewer

Beef Skewer

$4.99
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$3.99
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$3.99
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$2.99
Side Greek Fries (Feta/Oregano)

Side Greek Fries (Feta/Oregano)

$3.99
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.49
Pita Bread and Hummus

Pita Bread and Hummus

$5.99
Potato Salad 8oz.

Potato Salad 8oz.

$3.49
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99
Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$4.99
Side of Gyro Meat

Side of Gyro Meat

$5.99
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.99
Side Spinach Pie

Side Spinach Pie

$6.99
Tzatziki 8 oz.

Tzatziki 8 oz.

$5.99

Tabouli with pita

$4.99

DESSERTS

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Kok

$4.99
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.49

BEVERAGES

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh, Healthy, Greek! Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz, FL 33559

Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image
Hungry Greek image

