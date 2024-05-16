The Hush Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Food Speaks, I Just Listen
Location
2116 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neon Moon - 2316 2nd Avenue North
No Reviews
2316 2nd Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Saw's Juke Joint - 1115 Dunston Avenue
No Reviews
1115 Dunston Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham