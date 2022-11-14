Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hut

1507 Ruth Street

Sulphur, LA 70663

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Pitmaster
Chopped Brisket Plate

Specialty

Pitmaster

Pitmaster

$10.99

A true masterpiece! Your Choice of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork or slow smoked brisket. Piled high on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun, topped with our special blended spicy mayo, bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of side or chips

Stuffed Tator

Stuffed Tator

$11.99

Large baked potato, fluffed with butter and loaded with your choice of slow smoked brisket, hand pulled pork, links or smoked turkey, topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Tator No Meat

$6.99

Combos

2 Meat Combo

$15.99

Your choice of two portions of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, Etc... Comes with two sides and Bread.

3 Meat Combo

$18.99

Your choice of three portions of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, Etc... Comes with two sides and Bread.

4 Meat Combo

$21.99

Your Choice of four portions of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, Etc... Comes with two sides and Bread.

Plates

Rib Plate

$13.99

Four ribs served with two sides and bread.

Sliced Beef Plate

$13.99

All Plates served with two sides and bread.

Chopped Brisket Plate

$12.49

All Plates served with two sides and bread.

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

All Plates served with two sides and bread.

Turkey Plate

$12.99

All Plates served with two sides and bread.

Chicken Plate

$12.99

Half cut chicken served with two sides and bread.

Link Plate

$10.99

Three sausage links served with two sides and bread.

Boudin Plate

$10.99

Two pieces of smoked boudin served with two sides and bread.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Rib Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Chop Beef Sandwich

$7.99

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Slice Beef Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches served with chips, pickles and onions. Substitute a side order instead of chips for +$1.25

Link on Bun

$3.99

Served with chips. Substitute a side order instead of chips +$1.25

Kids Turkey Sliders

$5.99

Served with chips and Apple Juice or Kids Drink.

Family Combo

All family combos served with two large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.

Rack Family Combo

$39.99

Full rack of ribs served with two large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.

Chicken Family Combo

$24.99

Whole smoked chicken served with two large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.

1 lb Family Combo

$30.99

Choice of slow smoked brisket, turkey or hand pulled pork. Served with two large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.

2 lb Family Combo

$51.99

Choice of slow smoked brisket, turkey or hand pulled pork. Served with four large sides and a 2 liter soda of your choice.

Meat Only

Boudin

$3.99

1/2 Rack

$15.99

Rack of Ribs

$27.99

Whole chicken

$13.99

1/2 Chicken

$8.99

Sliced Beef

$4.99+

Chopped Beef

$4.25+

Sliced Turkey

$4.25+

Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Link Only

$2.50

Rib By Single

$2.75

Sides/Extras

Baked Beans

$2.49+

Potato Salad

$2.69+

Coleslaw

$2.69+

Green Beans

$2.69+

Loaded Mash

$2.69+

Chips

$1.00

Whole Jalapeno

$0.29

5 Whole Jalapeno

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$2.99+

Drinks

Coke

$1.09+

Diet Coke

$1.09+

Coke Zero

$1.09+

Dr Pepper

$1.09+

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.09+

Pink Lemonade

$1.09+

Root Beer

$1.09+

Sprite

$1.09+

Monster

$1.09+

Sweet Tea

$1.09+

Tea

$1.09+

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.09+

Bottle Water

$2.39

Grape

$1.09+

Juice

$1.09+

Large Water

$1.09+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hut is family owned and operated, and has been serving the SWLA/SETX since 2012! Serving up the most authentic smoked meats, BBQ, and hot & spicy crawfish. Come see us once, and you will be hooked!

Website

Location

1507 Ruth Street, Sulphur, LA 70663

Directions

