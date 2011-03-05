  • Home
The Ice Cream Corner 2300 Butler Street

No reviews yet

2300 Butler Street

Easton, PA 18042

Soft Ice Cream

Small Soft Ice Cream

$4.25

Soft Ice Cream Cup or Cone

Medium Soft Ice Cream

$5.25

Soft Ice Cream Cup or Cone

Large Soft Ice Cream

$6.25

Soft Ice Cream Cup or Cone

Hard Ice Cream

1 Scoop Hard Ice Cream

$4.75

Hard Ice Cream Cup or Cone

2 Scoop Hard Ice Cream

$5.75

Hard Ice Cream Cup or Cone

3 Scoop Hard Ice Cream

$6.75

Hard Ice Cream Cup or Cone

Sundaes

Cupid's Arrow Sundae

$6.75+

Evening Latte' Sundae

$6.75+

COOKIE-ZILLA Sundae

$6.75+

Fluffernutter Sundae

$6.75+

Sweet N' Salty Sundae

$6.75+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75+

vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Banana Split

$6.99+

anilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream topped with sliced banana, hot fudge and caramel sauce, whipped cream, chopped nuts, and a cherry.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$6.75+

vanilla ice cream topped with sliced strawberries, whipped cream, and pieces of shortcake.

Caramel Sundae

$6.75+

Rocky Road Sundae

$6.75+

Everything Else

Milkshake-Arctic Swirl-Floats

Milkshake

$6.95

Milkshake

Arctic Swirl

$6.55

Float

$6.95

Gelati

Cherry Gelati

$6.55

Mango Gelati

$6.55

Quarts of Soft Serve (Limited Item)

Vanilla

$15.00

Chocolate

$15.00

🐶 Pup Cup 🐶

🐶 Pup Cup 🐶

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2300 Butler Street, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

