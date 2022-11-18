The Ice Cream Store
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving up Award Winning Flavors Since 1970! Home to over 100 flavors and new flavors every Friday!
Location
6 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
More near Rehoboth Beach