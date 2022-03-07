Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Icebox Creamery

55 Reviews

$$

118 West Main St

Peotone, IL 60468

Popular Items

Quart Container
Single Scoop Ice Cream

Flavors

Junior Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Triple Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Specialty Sundae

Blue Demon Pride Sundae

$6.00

1 scoop Blue Moon topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and blue raspberry sour punch bites and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.

Caramel Apple Orchard Sundae

$6.00

1 scoop Apple Crisp, 1 scoop Signature Vanilla, whipped cream, drizzled with caramel syrup, cinnamon streusel topping and cherry on top.

Caramel Mocha Sundae

Caramel Mocha Sundae

$6.00

Scoop of Rush Hour & Sea Turtle, drizzled with caramel syrup and topped with pecans, whipped cream and a cherry. Also, try this as a shake!

Cookie Monster Sundae

$6.00

1 scoop cookie jar, topped with crushed oreos, mini m&m's , whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup with a cherry on top.

Dirt Sundae

$6.00

Glow Worm Sundae

$6.00

Helen's Banana Split

$6.00

1 scoop chocolate, 1 scoop strawberry, 1 scoop vanilla atop a banana then drizzled with chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, crushed pineapple, whipped cream, crushed pecans and a cherry on top.

MSD Showcase Sundae

MSD Showcase Sundae

$6.00

Cotton Candy & Strawberry Ice cream, drizzled with marshmallow topping & rainbow sprinkles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry!

The Campfire Sundae

The Campfire Sundae

$6.00

2 scoops of Apple Crisp, hot fudge, marshmallow topping, whipped cream, cherry

The Red, White & Boom

The Red, White & Boom

$6.00

Scoop Raspberry Chip Cheesecake, Scoop Blue Moon, Marshmallow Topping, Whipped Cream, Blue Raspberry POP Rocks, Cherry

The Sparkler

$6.00

Turtle Supreme

$6.00

1 scoop sea turtle, 1 scoop signature vanilla, whipped cream, drizzled with hot fudge, caramel syrup, topped with milk caramel turtles and a cherry.

Ultimate Brownie

$6.00

1 scoop ultimate peanut butter atop a warm brownie, whipped cream, drizzled with hot fudge & caramel syrup topped with brownie bites and a cherry.

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.00+

Floats

12oz

$5.00

16oz

$6.00

Malts

12oz

$5.00

16oz

$6.00

Extra Malt

$0.50

Candy

Blue Logo Candy

$0.25

Pink Logo Candy

$0.75

Yellow Logo Candy

$0.50

Airhead Blue Raspberry

$0.40

Airhead Strawberry

$0.40

Airhead Watermelon

$0.40

Airhead White Mystery

$0.40

Big League Chew Blue Raspberry

$2.50

Big League Chew Strawberry

$2.50

Bubble Gum Sticks

$2.75

C. Howard Violet Mints

$1.50

Candy Sticks

$0.50

Dum Dum Pops

$0.15

El Bubble Cigars

$0.75

Giant Smarties

$0.30

Gummi Mini Burger

$0.30

Gummi Pizza

$0.50

Mini Unicorn Rainbow Pops

$0.50

Nerds Rope Rainbow

$2.05

Now & Later Bars

$2.10

Rainbow Whirly Pop

$2.50

Ring Pops Original

$1.00

Ring Pops Twists

$1.00

Rock Candy Stick

$1.20

Satellite Wafers

$1.80

Sour Flush

$2.50

Strawberry Dip Pop Rocks

$1.20

Wax Fangs

$2.00

Wax Lips

$2.00

World's Biggest Candy Necklace

$2.65

Build Your Own Sundae

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Packed Ice Cream

Pint Container

$4.50

Quart Container

$8.00

Beverages

7-UP

$1.00

A&W Rootbeer

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet A&W Rootbeer

$1.00

Diet Coca Cola

$1.00

Orange Crush

$1.00

Dog Ice Cream

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Cold Brew Shake

12 oz

$6.00

16oz

$7.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

Ice cream sandwich

$2.50

Cone Dip

Cone dip

$0.25

Banana Bites

Banana Bites

$1.50

Nachos

Nachos

$4.00

Cone

Cone

$1.00

Canoli

Canoli

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We serve 32 of Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream. We also offer Albanese Candy, from their famous gummies to their gourmet chocolates!! We offer a large variety of milkshakes, malts, specialty sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and much more! If you are in need of a cake for a special event we also have premade and custom ice cream cakes available. Please allow 1 week for a custom cake order. We look forward to making your day a little sweeter!

118 West Main St, Peotone, IL 60468

