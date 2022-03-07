The Icebox Creamery

Restaurant info

We serve 32 of Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream. We also offer Albanese Candy, from their famous gummies to their gourmet chocolates!! We offer a large variety of milkshakes, malts, specialty sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and much more! If you are in need of a cake for a special event we also have premade and custom ice cream cakes available. Please allow 1 week for a custom cake order. We look forward to making your day a little sweeter!